Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a tiny island with nearly 40,000 hotel beds, according to Statista, anyone planning a trip to Ibiza is certainly spoilt for choice (and that’s not counting villas or Airbnbs). But which of those hotel beds are actually good?

It’s a tough question, not least because the variety of hotels in Ibiza is vast, and comparing one property to the next is like, well, you get the gist. There are the big, trendy names (Six Senses, Nobu, The Standard); the places so easily confused with a beach or a restaurant (La Paloma or La Pandilla? Port de Sant Miquel or Cala San Miguel?); and, of course, dozens upon dozens of four- to six-room hideaways that most of their guests would prefer to keep hidden.

In this edit of the best hotels, presented in no particular order, you’ll find places that offer unobtrusive, excellent service; converted fincas that make you seriously contemplate relocating; and hotels where you can indulge in the island’s live-and-kicking party scene before stumbling back to your room.

1. Los Enamorados hotel

open image in gallery Los Enamorados does not compromise on details in its stylish rooms ( Los Enamorados )

Many regular visitors to Ibiza have never been to Portinatx: it’s the island’s northernmost point, so at 45 minutes from Ibiza Town or the airport, it’s a little bit of a trek, but it’s where you’ll find the iconic, black-and-white striped lighthouse and worth-the-trip spots like Los Enamorados. Named for its stylish owners (‘the lovers’), a French, former basketball player and his Dutch fashion editor wife, it’s just eclectic enough to feel cool and different, with an attention to detail that also makes it feel luxe. If you can get a booking for one of the nine rooms, it’s an excellent base for a different sort of Ibizan holiday: the fishing cove offers paddleboard and kayak rentals, the on-site restaurant is a buzzy place for sundowners, and the coves and beaches in the north (Benirrás, Cala Xarraca, and S’illot des Renclí, among others) are unbeatable.

Address: 103 C/ de Portinatx, 07810 Portinatx, Ibiza, Spain

Price: From £255 in low season; £372 in high

Book now

Read more: The best places to stay in Ibiza if you’re on a budget

2. Casa Maca hotel

open image in gallery For a boutique stay that also has plenty going on, head to Casa Maca ( Casa Maca )

If you’ve been to Ibiza, there’s a good chance you’ve experienced the Mambo Group’s brand of hospitality, whether that’s at Café Mambo, the original sunset and pre-Pacha party spot, or one of its other venues around the island (such as La Torre). Casa Maca falls into the same category of great food, music, and people. Since opening in 2018, it’s become famous for its cocktails, which are served out of an Airstream, its vibey, open-fire dinners, and, if you’re lucky enough to nab one of the 10 rooms, its refined yet contemporary lifestyle. Plus, like most of the group’s other venues, its location is unbeatable: in the idyll of the countryside, yet only five minutes from Ibiza Town (dinner is served, in fact, with a side of Dalt Vila views).

Address: Can Palau de Dalt, 07800 Ibiza, Spain

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in Ibiza, from all-inclusive resorts to kids’ clubs

3. Pikes Ibiza hotel

open image in gallery There’s no better place to party than the hotel where the music video for ‘Club Tropicana’ was filmed ( Sofia Gomez Fonzo )

Pikes’ reputation precedes it, and we’re pleased to report that it does, in fact, live up to all the hype. Amazing vibes, brilliant parties, excellent food and perfect recovery sessions: Pikes delivers it all in spades—and that’s not even mentioning the fact that the video for Wham!’s Club Tropicana was shot here or that Freddie’s, the club in the back, is named for Freddie Mercury, who celebrated his 40th birthday here, which always makes for great chat. In recent years, they’ve also refurbed some of the rooms and the showers now have Aesop amenities (and much better water pressure), so even though it’s a good-time hotel, there’s no shortage of mod cons and quality behind all the fun.

Address: Camí de Sa Vorera, 07820, Sant Antoni, Ibiza, Spain

Read more: Swap Spain’s overcrowded hotspots for these lesser-known gems that reach 20C in spring

4. Es Cucons hotel

open image in gallery This family-run hotel will make you feel right at home ( Es Cusons )

It may not be one of the hotels that’s always mentioned or wildly popular, but make no mistake: everyone knows Es Cucons. A favourite for those in the know, or anyone who values the comfort that comes with a consistent, tried-and-tested property, it’s nestled in the Santa Agnés valley, surrounded by fragrant fig and almond trees. A working farmhouse in the late 17th century, it was taken over by a local family in the late 1990s, whose grit (literally: ask to see the photo album they’ve put together from those days) and good taste transformed it into the luxe rural haven that it is today. With 15 rooms, lush gardens and myriad seating areas (all cute, all comfortable) dotted around a serene pool, it’s the epitome of relaxed elegance.

Address: C/ Cami des Pla de Corona 110, Santa Agnés de Corona 07828, Ibiza

Read more: Why the Canary Islands should be your next holiday destination

5. Atzaró hotel

open image in gallery Adorned with vibrant flora and twinkling lights, dinner at Atzaró is a magical experience, especially when Yotam Ottolenghi is in town ( Ana Lui )

There was a time in the 2000s when you couldn’t see an Ibiza post on Facebook without glimpsing Atzaró, so pervasive was its ‘love’ sign for weddings and its 43-metre pool. These days, the hotel is still a tried-and-tested entity, with the next generation of family owners having gotten involved and updated it accordingly. Case in point: movie nights in the open-air cinema at the far end of the huge veggie garden (screening classics such as Sunset Boulevard and Ghost, with Demi Moore) and seasonal events with dinner cooked and hosted by Yotam Ottolenghi. Even if there’s nothing ‘special’ happening while you’re there, each of the 24 rooms is tasteful and the spa is still frequented by regulars and locals, so also worth a visit.

Address: Carretera San Juan km 15, Santa Eularia des Riu 07840, Ibiza, Spain

Read more: Why you should swap the fast-paced French Alps for a slowed-down ski holiday in Catalonia

6. Can Sastre hotel

open image in gallery For a laid-back holiday with friends of family, opt for Can Sastre ( Can Sastre )

Whether you’re in Ibiza with friends, family, or for a romantic getaway, Can Sastre is perfect if your main criteria is that your hotel have fewer than 10 rooms. Once you check in, you’ll get a clicker for the main gate, so you can come and go as you please—essentially inviting you to treat this as your home while you’re on the island, which it will certainly feel like. There’s no ‘check in’ area; just an outdoor living area and cool, indoor dining room-cum-kitchen where someone is always happy to make you a snack. Help yourself to something from the honesty bar, take a dip in the pool or take a nap on one of the oversized loungers or under the blissful fans in your boho chic, stylish room.

Address: Camí Vell de Sant Mateu, s/n, 07816, San Rafel, Ibiza

Read more: This city is like no other in Spain – here’s why you should visit during Ramadan

7. Nativo hotel

open image in gallery Looking for a luxurious break that doesn’t break the bank and is kid-friendly? Nativo is an all-rounder ( Sayana Cairo )

Nativo is the sister hotel to Aguas de Ibiza, an island institution and a great luxury offering in and of itself, with 99 rooms and a good location in Siesta, near Santa Eulalia so you’re close to all the amenities of a larger town. Indeed, there’s not a lot of criteria that Nativo doesn’t satisfy: if you’ve got kids in tow, it’s an excellent choice for families as it has a toddler-friendly pool and lots of toys for playing in the sand (which covers a large portion of the main level and restaurant). It’s plenty large enough for groups of different sizes—the Swimup Suites are a crowdpleaser—and if you’re a couple looking to recharge, the adults-only pool on the rooftop is calling your name.

Address: C/ de los Claveles 24, 07849, Siesta, Santa Eulária des Riu, Ibiza

Read more: The best family hotels in Tenerife for waterparks, swimming pools, kids’ clubs and beaches

8. Mondrian hotel

open image in gallery You’ll be spoilt for choice with three pools, seven restaurants and beach access at Mondrian ( Mondrian )

Part of the Ennismore group, which is majority owned by Accor, one of the world’s largest hospitality brands (they’re the company behind everyone from the Fairmont, Sofitel, Raffles and Hoxton to Pullman, Novotel and Ibis), Mondrian is a big hotel, with 154 rooms and many facilities shared with Hyde next door (which has another 401 rooms). And in the case of the Mondrian, bigger is better: there are amenities galore here, from a great kids club to three pools, seven restaurants, and, best of all, direct access to Cala Llonga beach and the ferry that passes by on its way to Formentera.

Address: 20 C/ Atalaya, 07849 Cala Llonga, Ibiza

Read more: Valencia is back open for business - why you should head to the Spanish city this spring

9. Pure House hotel

open image in gallery There’s plenty of places for a siesta around the stylish Pure House ( Sayana Cairo )

While there are plenty of fincas that have been converted to hotels since they were first built hundreds of years ago, Pure House feels quite special. Its owner, Caroline, oversees everything with a meticulous eye (and the help of her hotel manager, Damien), and her good taste and calm demeanor explains why the five rooms (four bedrooms and one suite) are so stylish and comfortable—all macrame wall hangings, knobby wood stools and soft, embroidered cushions so you can pretty much take a siesta wherever you please. In between all that relaxing, take a stroll through the surrounding 12-hectare olive grove and forest.

Address: C/ del Llobarro, 07800 Ibiza, Spain

Read more: The best things to do in Seville

10. Hacienda Na Xamena hotel

open image in gallery Soak up the views while you soak in the tub at Hacienda Na Xamena ( Hacienda Na Xamena )

Hacienda Na Xamena opened in the 1970s and was Ibiza’s first five-star hotel, an accolade that the family who own it have retained ever since. Surprisingly, it’s a great spot for those travelling with kids and teens, and also ideal for couples, thanks to a whole host of amenities (think a screening room, games area with foosball and table tennis, two pools, smart restaurant, a rack of electric bikes, and a brilliant spa with an eight-pool thalassotherapy experience). Best of all, the hotel was smartly built into the side of a cliff, meaning nearly every single one of the 77 rooms has dreamy, unobstructed views of the Med.

Address: Na Xamena, 07815 Sant Miquel de Balansat, Ibiza

Read more: The best hotels in Tenerife for holidays, handpicked by experts

11. Aguamadera hotel

open image in gallery While Ibiza usually screams parties around the pool, Aguamadera offers a getaway more focused on wellbeing and connecting with your spiritual side ( Aguamadera )

There’s no shortage of woo-woo in Ibiza (the island has long been considered a magical, spiritual place, whatever you believe in), but whether you choose it for being “a secluded hideaway where nature, food, art and sound amplify the essence of wellbeing and holistic living” (their words), there is absolutely no doubt that Aguamadera is a brilliant hotel. Yes, it is stylish to the max (all beige and terracotta fabrics, polished concrete floors, built-in, hand-shaped plaster furnishings, and ceramics placed just so), but the service, 11 rooms, and pool are also top notch: the breakfast porridge alone, in fact, is something I’d return for.

Address: Km 7.5 De Jesus a Cala Llonga, Santa Eularia D'es Riu, 07819, Ibiza

Read more: San Sebastian city guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Spain’s gourmet hot spot

12. Petunia hotel

open image in gallery Foodies need to check out the oysters and calamari found on Petunia’s rooftop ( Petunia )

If you’ve read Matt Haig’s The Life Impossible, you’ll be familiar with Es Vedrà, the stunning rock that shoots straight up from the sea and is considered mystical, magical, and a symbol of Ibiza. Petunia, a 42-room hotel owned by the Beaumier Group, offers jaw-dropping views of the limestone monolith, as well as a laidback, convivial atmosphere. Winding paths cheerfully guide you from the pool area, where a palette of dark green and marigold lends a contemporary, eclectic feel, to the rooms; there’s also a rooftop terrace bar, La Mirada, where you can gaze at Es Vedrà over oysters, calamari or crudo.

Address: C/ de Sa Pala Marina, 07830 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Ibiza, Spain

Read more: How to be a good British tourist and why Valencia is welcoming us with open arms

13. Montesol Experimental hotel

Housed in a 1933 building that was, in fact, Ibiza’s first hotel, Montesol Experimental was taken over by the Experimental Group in 2021, whose first order of business was to give the 33-room property a sweeping-yet-tasteful renovation. While the neocolonial, buttercream façade—an icon overlooking the Passeig Vara de Rey below—was left untouched, inside, interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon (who also worked on Cowley Manor in the Cotswolds and the Henrietta Hotel in London) introduced eccentric colour combos such as pumpkin and pastel blue, patterned headboards and sofas, and geometric-print wallpaper. Don’t miss the rooftop bar, which offers what the Experimental Group does best: brilliant cocktails.

Address: Passeig de Vara de Rey, 2, 07800, Ibiza, Spain

Read more: Barcelona city guide – where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the Catalan capital

14. Cala San Miguel Ibiza Resort hotel

open image in gallery For an adult-only retreat, there’s no better place to be than Cala San Miguel ( Cala San Miguel Ibiza Resort )

Forget everything you thought you knew about all-inclusive resorts. Sure, the Cala San Miguel Ibiza Resort (part of the Curio Collection by Hilton) is huge, like most resorts – 292 rooms and 12 restaurants – but by every other measure, there’s no comparison. For starters, it’s adults only: no screaming toddlers by the pool or hormonal teenagers loading up dinner plates with chicken nuggets and egg noodles. Then, there’s the fact that 114 of those 292 rooms are part of The Club experience, which means private check-in, access to exclusive areas, larger rooms with options such as a private pool or sea views, and amenities by Natura Bissé. Finally, there’s the fact that the 12 dining venues, including the new Beach House Cala San Miguel, were all curated by a renowned former El Bulli chef. A normal resort? Think again.

Address: C/ de ses Olivers, 1, 07815 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain

Read more: How to afford a family city break in one of Europe’s biggest tourism destinations