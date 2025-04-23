Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to hotels, families have a unique set of needs. Firstly, they need more space to spread out, whether in the form of rooms with fold-out couches where kids can pile in, suites with extra beds, or even adjoining rooms or apartment-style accommodations. For many families, value is central to their vacation planning: since everything costs more when a brood travels, from airfare to train tickets to meals and attraction fees, saving money on accommodations is always desirable.

And even in Rome, where kids and their parents will practically trip over ancient ruins, relic-filled museums, art-filled churches and parks and piazzas with room to roam, child-friendly amenities still matter. So a swimming pool, a play area, a garden, or special activities geared to children are all factors to consider when researching the ideal family-friendly hotel in Rome.

Space, value, perks, plus location. Those are the very aspects we considered when we compiled this list of the best family-friendly hotels in Rome.

Best family-friendly hotels in Rome 2025

1. Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel

open image in gallery Connecting rooms or sprawling suites means there’s room for a crowd ( Rome Cavalieri )

This 15-acre, five-star resort set in the hills above Rome has a list of amenities a mile long, and really makes an effort to cater to families. There are three outdoor pools, including one for toddlers, plus a heated indoor pool for cooler months. A summer kids club offers a range of activities, including a Nutella bar, and there are historic tours geared to younger guests, plus an on-site gladiator school sure to appeal to wee warriors. Connecting rooms or sprawling suites means there’s room for a crowd, and kids get a welcome kit, a dedicated breakfast experience and kids menus at hotel restaurants. The only caveat here is the distance from Rome, but there is a courtesy shuttle to the city centre.

Address: Via Alberto Cadlolo 101

2. Hotel Santa Maria

open image in gallery Hotel Santa Maria is located in the picturesque Trastevere district ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While the amenities of this charming Trastevere three-star might not have been designed with families in mind, they certainly are suited to adults traveling with kids, starting with rooms that sleep up to six people on combinations of queen beds, singles, bunk beds and fold-out sofas. Buffet breakfast is included with every rate, and evening aperitivo in the former cloister, now transformed into a lovely garden, is fun for kids, too — minus the Aperol spritz, of course. Free rental bikes are a nice perk for families with bigger kids. The hotel is about a 20-minute walk from the sights of central Rome, so good for tiring out and tucking in little tykes.

Address: Vicolo del Piede, 2

3. Bulgari Hotel Roma

open image in gallery Bulgari will kit your children out with welcome backpacks and kid-sized robes upon arrival ( Bvlgari Hotel Roma )

Among a raft of new luxury hotels in Rome, this one stands out for families in ways that one might not expect from such a high-end design hotel. It starts with a welcome backpack for kids and robes in the rooms, and carries through to family-themed tours (including shopping trips) organised by the concierge. Kids are also allowed into the hotel bars, and a mocktail menu means the whole family can do aperitivo. Rollaways are permitted in most rooms, or families can posh it up in a junior suite or larger – like the ginormous Bulgari Suite.

Address: Piazza Augusto Imperatore 10

4. Hotel La Residenza

open image in gallery Hotel La Residenza is a stone’s throw away from Villa Borghese park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

There are plenty of reasons to consider this solidly reliable four-star, which has been hosting guests since 1936, including amply sized rooms, welcoming staff and a generous breakfast buffet. Families, especially, will love the quad rooms and junior suites on the top floor feature a separate kids’ alcove with two day beds, and some have terraces with patio furniture. Set on a quiet side street near Via Veneto, the hotel is a short walk to car-free Villa Borghese park where there’s a carousel, pony rides, playgrounds and surrey bike rentals, the Barberini Metro station, and the Spanish Steps.

Address: Via Emilia 22–24

5. Hotel Mimosa

open image in gallery Imagine waking up only steps away from the Pantheon ( Getty Images )

You won’t check in here for kids’ goody bags or children’s menus or any other family-themed perks. But families on a budget who are more interested in sightseeing than lounging around their hotel can do very well here, thanks to budget prices and a few quad rooms. All areas of the hotel, including rooms, are recently renovated, but there are only 11 of them in total, so it’s wise to book early here. The hotel is steps from the Pantheon and Piazza Navona, an area where hotels can go for three times and much — or a whole lot more.

Address: Via di Santa Chiara 61

6. The Rome EDITION hotel

open image in gallery Rome EDITION’s Anima restaurant has a lush green setting ( Rome Edition )

Parents who don’t want to sacrifice style in a family-friendly hotel should put the Rome EDITION on their shortlist. The Marriott-branded Ian Schrager hotel is long on mid-century design, fitting for its setting in a 1940s rationalist-style building. But kids are well-looked after here, with mini bathrobes and extra beds in the rooms, and a rooftop plunge pool where they can cool off — albeit at a lowish volume. The lush garden seating area at Anima, the hotel’s restaurant, is a good choice for families, and they offer a kids’ menu.

Address: Salita di San Nicola da Tolentino 14

7. Albergo del Senato hotel

open image in gallery Various room sizes at Albergo del Senato means it can accommodate for all different types of families ( Albergo del Senato )

If proximity to pizza joints, gelato parlours, gurgling fountains and enigmatic ancient ruins are enough to entice your little ones, then this mid-range, old guard hotel is one to consider. It sits right on Piazza della Rotunda, and front-facing rooms, while a little noisy, give kids and their parents a ringside seat to the buzz of activity in front of the Pantheon. A number of different room configurations sleep three or more, and families are very welcomed here. Expect tradition, reliability and few surprises here, just excellent service that has earned it consistently high reviews and loads of repeat customers.

Address: Piazza della Rotonda, 73

8. Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara

open image in gallery For an affordable and comfortable option with a great central location, consider Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara ( Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara )

This hotel is among a handful of affordable hotels right near the Pantheon and Piazza Navona, with larger family rooms and suites, which can sleep up to five people. Most of the main sights of Rome are within walking distance or a bus ride away. While rooms won’t win any beauty pageants, they do their job, which is to provide reliable comfort at an affordable price in a prime location. Breakfast is a basic but serviceable buffet, and the lobby bar, with sidewalk tables, makes a nice place to cool off with a drink after a day of sightseeing.

Address: Via Santa Chiara 21

9. Villa Agrippina, a Gran Meliá Hotel

open image in gallery Cool off in Villa Agrippina’s pool after a day of sightseeing ( Villa Agrippina, a Gran Meliá Hotel )

Despite being located in a busy, densely developed area near the Vatican, this resort-style hotel has something that many city properties lack — remarkably sprawling grounds that include manicured gardens and a large outdoor pool with sun loungers. In summer months, when many families head to Rome, that pool makes a great place to cool off and let kids romp on a hot afternoon (and for grown-ups, there’s a Clarins spa with indoor and outdoor pools, plus a thermal wellness circuit). There are a range of family room options here, including some truly stunning villas with private pools or hot tubs. St Peter’s Basilica, The Vatican Museums and Trastevere are all just a short walk away.

Address: Via del Gianicolo 3

10. StarHotels Metropole

open image in gallery Free kids accommodation, in-room toys and breakfast treats - what more could you want from a family-friendly hotel ( StarHotels Metropole )

Families travelling by train can count on this pleasant four-star right near Termini, the city’s main station and transport hub. Up to two children aged 15 and under stay free with at least one adult, and StarHotels’ Very Important Kids programme welcomes them with gadgets, in-room toys and other surprises, including breakfast treats and a mocktail. The hotel restaurant offers pizza and burgers on the menu, and doubles as the breakfast room. Common areas feel a little corporate, but the kids probably won’t notice. The Colosseum and Forum, Trevi Fountain and plenty of affordable dining options are all within a short walk.

Address: Via Principe Amedeo 3

