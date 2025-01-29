Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No matter how many times I visit, I never tire of Rome. Each new trip delivers something new to discover – be it a museum, a fresco, an eccentric bar or a tempting gelateria.

With its changing hotel scene, visitors now have far more choice than ever before, from cosy B&Bs, stylish suites and fashionable boutique retreats that give the traditional establishments some healthy competition.

This isn’t a cheap destination though, and the places that offer the best value tend to get booked up quickly. Try and book well in advance, or visit out of season – Italy’s capital has a wonderful climate and can be surprisingly balmy, even in December.

Whenever you decide to visit, here’s a selection of hotels in Rome that will suit all budgets.

The best hotels in Rome are:

1. Portrait Roma Hotel

Neighbourhood: Piazza di Spagna​

open image in gallery The muted neutral interiors at Portrait Roma makes the view sing even louder ( Portrait Roma )

More of a collection of chic suites than a traditional hotel, Portrait Roma sits above the Ferragamo store on Via Condotti, the city’s most famous designer shopping street. It makes for a stylish bolthole – the decor all muted neutrals enlivened with pops of colour, sketches of Ferragamo’s covetable shoes on the walls, sleek kitchenettes and all the modern tech you could wish for. Just a short walk from the Spanish Steps, it also has an exclusive rooftop bar and terrace where you can take breakfast or sip aperitivos.

2. J.K. Place Roma Hotel

Neighbourhood: Piazza di Spagna

open image in gallery For a swanky and sultry stay, book a room at J.K. Place ( J.K. Place )

It’s the attention to detail that has given this boutique townhouse a loyal following. It mingles luxury style – all onyx, antiques and glamorous marbled bathrooms – with a relaxing home-from-home feel. Rooms have free mini-bars as well as Bose sound systems, dining is unstuffy with an all-day cafe that serves gourmet burgers and sandwiches, and there’s even a library where you can flick through glossy books on fashion and art.

3. The Inn at the Roman Forum

Neighbourhood: Centro Storico

Traditional wooden beams and rich fabrics give the rooms at this luxury hideaway a cosy feeling, while the rooftop terrace offers fine views of some of central Rome’s most famous landmarks. But what really sets this hotel apart is the fact that it has a 2,000 year old cryptoporticus (a stone gallery with engravings) in the cellar. Discovered in the late 19th century, it once stood between a densely populated part of Rome and the Imperial Forum – the remains of which are just a short stroll away.

4. Margutta 19 Hotel

Neighbourhood: Villa Borghese

open image in gallery Head down to Margutta’s restaurant for some classic Roman cuisine with a modern edge

It only opened a few years ago, but this converted palazzo has already gained a reputation as a classy retreat. Tucked away on Via Margutta – known as the artists’ street as it was once home to the likes of Stravinsky, Picasso and Fellini – it has a chic, uncluttered style. The restaurant serves Italian classics, rooms are decorated in soothing neutral shades and, unusually for Rome, there’s a secluded garden which helps you feel tranquil and pleasantly snoozy.

5. Generator Rome Hotel

Neighbourhood: Esquilino

If you’re after cheap but stylish accommodation in Rome, then this hip hostel in a converted chain hotel should fit the bill. It has a mix of private rooms with en-suite bathrooms, all decorated in an unfussy contemporary style, as well as some shared dormitories. There’s a cosy bar and lounge, as well as a cafe for fuelling up on espresso. It’s ideal if you’re touring as the hostel has luggage storage facilities and is about 10 minutes’ walk from Termini railway station.

6. Boutique Hotel Campo de’Fiori

Neighbourhood: Centro Storico

open image in gallery The romantic ivy-clad exterior of Hotel Campo De' Fiori

This ivy-clad hotel is still independently owned and makes a charming love-nest, with its traditional mix of antiques, coffered ceilings and rich red fabrics. It’s centrally located so you can soak up the lively atmosphere of the nearby market and stroll hand-in-hand to take loved-up selfies by the Trevi fountain. The high point, both literally and figuratively, is the rooftop terrace which offers panoramic views of the Roman skyline.

7. Hassler Roma Hotel

Neighbourhood: Piazza di Spagna

open image in gallery The Hassler's Michelin starred restaurant Imagò offers superb views of the city

They’ve been looking after celebrities and (well-heeled) civilians at The Hassler for over a century, and this luxury hotel by the Spanish Steps serves up a reliable mix of tradition, opulence and excellent service. Its appeal to foodies lies in Imagò, its Michelin-starred restaurant. Set on the sixth floor offering stunning city views, the restaurant run by chef Andrea Antonini champions Roman and Italian food but also gives a taste of other lands.

8. Donna Camilla Savelli Hotel

Neighbourhood: Trastevere

open image in gallery Found in the heart of Trastevere, Donna Camilla Savelli provides simple and chic rooms

This former convent has been converted into a comfortable hotel, but still oozes serenity with its own church, garden courtyard and vaulted ceilings. Rooms are chic but simple and breakfast, which you can eat in the garden, includes a feast of vegan treats. The building was designed by baroque master Borromini and sits in the heart of Trastevere, a wonderful maze of cobbled streets and courtyards just across the Tiber from Rome’s main historic centre.

9. Rocco Forte Hotel de Russie

Neighbourhood: Piazza di Spagna

open image in gallery For a sense of calm amid the bustle of the city, head to the private piazza at the Stravinskij Bar

Designer Olga Polizzi gave this hotel a classy feeling, merging traditional style with art deco flourishes. Although it’s close to the Spanish Steps, one of Rome’s tourist honeypots, the hotel feels like an oasis of calm – thanks in no small part to its secluded garden. You can dine out there on hot summer nights, or sip a cocktail and people-watch on the private piazza at the Stravinskij Bar. There’s a sleek spa too, with a salt hydropool and a Finnish sauna – well, you can’t neglect la bella figura in Rome after all.

10. Buonanotte Garibaldi Hotel

Neighbourhood: Trastevere

open image in gallery Enjoy breakfast al fresco at the intimate Buonanotte Garibaldi

There are just three rooms at this lovely little B&B run by Luisa Longo, who lives and works here. She works with textiles, particularly silks and satins, which she has used to give each room a distinctive bohemian feel. All the rooms are en-suite and you can take breakfast on the little patio, before you set off for a day’s sightseeing.

11. Chapter Roma Hotel

Neighbourhood: Regola

open image in gallery Chapter Roma’s industrial meets luxury interiors fill the bedrooms with style

It’s just a few minutes’ walk from the Pantheon, ancient Rome’s temple to all the gods, yet this new hotel is a contemporary hideaway with a distinctly earthly vibe. It stands on Via di Santa Maria de’Calderari (‘Street of the Blacksmiths’) and the interiors reflect the area’s industrial heritage – but with a luxurious twist. The bedrooms have bare brick walls, designer furniture and Marshall Bluetooth speakers, while the lobby bar’s an edgy mix of modern art and metalwork. There’s even a healthy salad and juice bar – handy if you’ve sampled too many pizzas.

12. Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Hotel

Neighbourhood: Quirinale

There’s a sumptuous freshness to the rooms at this five-star hotel – decorated in soft neutral shades, they’re a modern mix of brocades and big mirrors, plumped pillows and marble bathrooms. But it’s the whisper of history that sets it apart. One section of the building was once a granary, built in the 16th century for Pope Clementine, while down in the basement you can peep at the remains of the Diocletian Baths which date back to 298AD. The hotel tops off this historic splendour with a rooftop pool, from which you can enjoy panoramic views of the ancient city.

13. Rome Cavalieri Hotel

Neighbourhood: Trionfale

open image in gallery Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel champions sustainability throughout its accomodation

This resort hotel is set in 15 acres of parkland and takes sustainability seriously; it was the first in Rome to gain Green Key certification, monitoring its CO2 emissions, working with associations to support disadvantaged communities and even recycling leftover soap bars and serving hot meals from excess banquet food. Not that there’s likely to be much left over here – the restaurant, La Pergola headed by chef Heinz Beck, has three Michelin stars.

