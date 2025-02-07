Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If there’s one word that defines Rome in 2025, it’s Jubilee — or Giubileo, if you’re speaking Italian. The once-every-25-years event began on 24 December 2024, with Pope Francis opening the normally sealed Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica. Until 6 January 2026, tens of millions of pilgrims will pour through these doors, as well as the Holy Doors at Rome’s other Papal Basilicas: Santa Maria Maggiore, San Giovanni in Laterano, and San Paolo Fuori le Mura, to receive plenary indulgences, or the washing away of sins.

In anticipation of the Jubilee and the expected increase in visitors – up to 35 million, a major rise from the 7-10 million who visit every year – Rome has had a facelift. Piazzas are spruced up, fountains are freshly gleaming and vehicle traffic has been rerouted to permit better flow for pedestrians. The results are dazzling and the Eternal City has never looked better.

While the Jubilee is certainly the main event in Rome this year, it’s far from the only one. Whether you’re visiting as part of a Jubilee pilgrimage, or your trip to Rome just happens to coincide with this year-long celebration, there’s a full calendar of not-to-be-missed concerts, art exhibits, limited openings and performances. Here are some of the most tempting offerings.

How to participate in the Jubilee at sites across Rome

open image in gallery Founded in 324, the Basilica of San Giovanni is the oldest public church in the city of Rome ( Getty Images )

By passing through the Holy Doors of one of the four Papal Basilicas, whether to worship or merely to admire the artistic and architectural treasures within, visitors are granted a plenary indulgence, or a forgiveness of past sins. Around the Jubilee’s theme, “Pilgrims of Hope”, the Vatican has organised an array of events including special celebrations, gatherings for worship and masses led by Pope Francis. If you’re interested in a visit more closely tied to your faith, visit the church’s official Jubilee website, where you can register as a pilgrim and see a full calendar of Jubilee events.

Jordan: Dawn of Christianity at Palazzo della Cancelleria

open image in gallery The Exhibition is an immersive journey through artefacts that tell the story of Christianity from its beginnings through to today ( Jordan Tourism Board )

During the month of February, and in conjunction with the Jubilee, the Vatican will display a group of 90 artefacts that showcases Jordan as the cradle of Christianity. Objects come from archaeological sites across Jordan, and include paleo-Christian symbols, including those linked to the baptism of Christ in the River Jordan, as well as intricate mosaics, and objects and documents that attest to the long, peaceful coexistence of Christianity and Islam in Jordan – an especially poignant reminder in these troubled times. The exhibit is at Palazzo della Cancelleria, at the top of the Capitoline Hill. Admission is free, but entry must be pre-booked on the official exhibition website.

Six Nations Rugby Championship at Stadio Olimpico

open image in gallery Italy celebrates after winning the Cuttitta Cup during the 2024 Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland ( Federugby via Getty Images )

Rome will host three matches of the epic Six Nations Rugby Championship at the 70,000-plus seat Stadio Olimpico, located just outside the city centre. The Azzurri will butt heads with Wales on 8 February, France on 23 February, and Ireland on 15 March. After the matches (and regardless of the outcome), expect Rome’s pubs to be packed to the gills with good-natured revellers celebrating late into the night. Match tickets are sold through TicketOne.

Ides of March at the Largo Argentina Archaeological Site

Every year on 15 March, costumed performers gather at Largo Argentina, the below-ground archaeological site that was the approximate scene of Julius Caesar’s demise, to reenact his assassination. The dastardly deed – Caesar was stabbed 23 times – is preceded by discourse and plotting, and follows with Marc Antony’s “Friends, Romans, countrymen” speech from Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, and a funeral procession to the Roman Forum. It’s free to watch the Largo Argentina dramatics from street level, but if you wish to witness the funeral in the Forum, you’ll need a ticket.

Edvard Munch: The Inner Scream at Palazzo Bonaparte

open image in gallery A version of Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’ will be on display in Rome in 2025 ( Getty Images )

A major retrospective of Norwegian Expressionist artist Edvard Munch takes place at Palazzo Bonaparte from 11 February until 2 June. The exhibit includes 100 paintings and prints from the Munch Museum in Oslo, including versions of The Scream, Death in the Sickroom and The Girls on the Bridge, and marks the largest show of his works in Italy in 20 years.

Sting headlines Roma Summer Fest at Auditorium Parco della Musica

open image in gallery Sting performing on stage at a previous concert ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Gen Xers, take note: Rock and pop legend Sting is among the eclectic line-up at the Roma Summer Fest, a series of concerts at the intimate, Renzo Piano-designed Auditorium Parco della Musica. Sting will perform on 7 July, while other well-known acts appearing during the summer include Franz Ferdinand, Alanis Morisette and Nick Cave. The concert series runs from 5 June to 20 September. Some tickets are sold through the official venue website, while those for bigger name performers are available via TicketOne.

Estate Romana Pop-Up Village on the Tiber

open image in gallery The banks of the Tiber River are the setting for Rome’s liveliest summer party ( Getty Images )

From June to September, Rome’s liveliest summer party, the Estate Romana (Roman Summer), takes place on the embankments of the Tiber River, the setting for dozens of pop-up bars, restaurants, mini amusement parks and live music venues. On a sultry summer evening, it’s a delightful place to bar hop, enjoy an aperitivo (pre-dinner drinks and snacks), and stroll for a few hours. Estate Romana is held as part of the Roma Summer Fest (see above).

Opera at the Baths of Caracalla

open image in gallery Opera at the atmospheric Baths of Caracalla is an unforgettable experience ( Getty Images )

Even if you’ve only the slightest interest in opera, nothing quite matches the ethereal experience of watching an operatic performance at the towering ruins of the Baths of Caracalla, the massive bathing establishment dating to the 3rd century AD. Performances slated for the 2025 season include West Side Story and La Traviata. Other evocative performance settings include the Baths of Diocletian and the Basilica of Maxentius in the Roman Forum. See the Opera di Roma website for more information.

