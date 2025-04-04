Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles is more than a city: it’s 10 cities wearing a trench coat. What’s most remarkable is that each of these contrasting areas has its own mood, often seeming to exist in an entirely different era to the next. Down a shot with the statue of Motörhead frontman Lemmy at the Rainbow Bar & Grill before swaggering down the Sunset Strip to catch a show at the Whisky a Go Go and you could be back in the heyday of ‘80s hair metal. Just a few miles away in Hollywood you can watch an old film at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre, opened in 1922, and then cross the street for a Martini at Musso and Frank’s, which hasn’t changed all that much since 1919. Time travel is just a ride-share away.

There’s just as much variety on offer when it comes to choosing somewhere to stay. Many of the most storied and fascinating hotels in the city cluster around West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and they’re a wise choice if you want a central base from which to explore the full extent of the city’s sprawl. There are also great options east in the grittier Downtown area, while you’ll need to head west if you plan to wake up with a view of the beach in Santa Monica or Malibu.

The best hotels in Los Angeles 2025

1. Chateau Marmont hotel

open image in gallery Find an oasis of flora at the A-list-worthy Chateau Marmont ( Jason Frank Rothenberg )

Perched at the top of the Sunset Strip, this Hollywood landmark opened in 1929 and was designed to be reminiscent of the Château d'Amboise, a French royal retreat in the Loire Valley. Over the years it’s been a temporary home to everyone from Hunter S Thompson to Lana Del Rey and Sofia Coppola, who shot her 2010 movie Somewhere at the hotel. It remains one of the best places in LA to rub shoulders with genuine A-listers, so please do try to have some decorum and refrain from taking photographs. The restaurant is excellent and the 63 rooms are luxurious. Inveterate world traveller Anthony Bourdain famously remodeled his own New York apartment into a facsimile of one the Chateau’s bungalow suites.

Address: 8221 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90046

2. The Beverly Hills Hotel

open image in gallery The Presidential Bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel will keep you cosy with its roaring fire and plush bedding ( The Beverly Hills Hotel )

Nicknamed the ‘Pink Palace’, this iconic property sits on 12 acres of gardens containing bougainvillea, banana plants and towering palm trees. The hotel dates back to 1912, before the city of Beverly Hills was even incorporated, and was first intended to be used by wealthy newcomers seeking to buy property in the area. The Polo Lounge restaurant is one of the most famous in Los Angeles, a longtime favourite of Hollywood deal-makers as well as stars like Humphrey Bogart and the Rat Pack. It originally had a no-slacks-for-ladies rule until Marlene Dietrich turned up one day wearing trousers. There are 210 rooms and suites, including 23 bungalows hidden amongst the gardens. Five of these are so-called “Legendary Bungalows” which take inspiration from the famous guests who’ve called them home, such as Howard Hughes, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor.

Address: 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, 90210

3. Freehand Los Angeles hotel

open image in gallery The fun at Freehand is found sky-high at its rooftop pool ( Freehand Los Angeles )

Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, just a couple of blocks from Pershing Square, the beautifully-designed Freehand Los Angeles offers a range of room options that includes private suites and also hostel-style bunk-bed rooms that are perfect for those visiting the city on a tighter budget. A locker is provided with each bunk, but it’s advisable to bring your own padlock. The rooftop features a sizable swimming pool and the tiki-inspired Broken Shaker bar, which hosts DJs and has become a popular weekend destination for locals. On the ground floor there’s a restaurant lined with mosaics of owls, a homage to the fact that the building was once home to the Owl Drug Store.

Address: 416 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, 90014

4. The Georgian hotel

open image in gallery Dine with friends at The Georgian’s sunset terrace ( Douglas Friedman )

It’s hard to miss The Georgian as you make your way down Ocean Avenue. The towering Art Deco hotel’s turquoise façade is immediately eye-catching, so it’s little wonder the hotel has been known as Santa Monica’s “First Lady” since it went up in 1933. The well-appointed rooms offer unbeatable views of Palisades Park, the beach and the Pacific Ocean beyond. More than just a historic landmark, The Georgian underwent a thorough refurbishment prior to reopening in 2023 which restored it to its former glory while also bringing in new facilities like the ultra-modern gym. Tucked beneath the hotel is The Georgian Room, an intimate and sophisticated speakeasy steakhouse known for first-rate Italian food and the occasional impromptu appearance from local regular Dick Van Dyke.

Address: 1415 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 90401

5. Hotel Roosevelt

open image in gallery For the ultimate Hollywood experience, there’s no better place to stay than the Hollywood Roosevelt ( Hollywood Roosevelt )

You can’t get closer to the heart of Hollywood than the Hotel Roosevelt. Situated right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame opposite the TCL Chinese Theatre, the hotel opened in 1927 and hosted the first Academy Awards two years later. The property is synonymous with old-fashioned elegance and glamour, from the Lobby Bar to the Tropicana Pool adorned with a David Hockney mural. It’s also home to one of Hollywood’s quirkiest bars, The Spare Room, a gaming parlor complete with two vintage bowling lanes. There are 300 guest rooms, including 63 suites, spread over 12 floors. Some are particularly special. The Marilyn Monroe suite is a tribute to the actress who lived at the hotel for two years early in her career, while the Gable-Lombard penthouse, complete with an outdoor deck offering views of the Hollywood sign, was once home to stars Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. These days you’ll pay a little more to stay there than the $5 a night they shelled out.

Address: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90028

6. Andaz West Hollywood hotel

open image in gallery Despite its rock-and-roll past, you can find peace and tranquility here at Andaz’s poolside ( Chelsea Patricia )

Back in 1963 singing cowboy Gene Autry opened the first hotel on the Sunset Strip, Gene Autry's Hotel Continental. In 1966 it was rebranded as the Continental Hyatt House, but the rock ‘n’ roll groups who stayed there soon gave it another name: the Riot House. Popular because of its proximity to venues such as the Whisky a Go Go, it was here that bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who and the Rolling Stones perfected the art of tossing a television set out of a hotel room window. In 2009, the property was renamed once again to become the Andaz West Hollywood. Things are a little more sedate these days, but the hotel nods to its rowdy history with the Riot House bar and restaurant in the lobby. One thing that hasn’t changed is the stunning views of Los Angeles afforded by the chic rooms’ floor-to-ceiling windows.

Address: 8401 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, 90069

7. Malibu Beach Inn hotel

open image in gallery For a beachside break with homely rooms, head down to Malibu Beach Inn ( Lisa Romerein )

Many oceanfront communities in Malibu were devastated by the recent wildfires, but thankfully Malibu Beach Inn remained untouched when the flames were brought to a halt just south of the property. The luxury hotel, part of the Leading Hotels of the World network, sits on an idyllic stretch of “Billionaire’s Beach”, which earned its nickname due to the astronomical property values of the homes on either side. There are 47 picturesque rooms and suites, and the hotel boasts that they sit just “34 steps” from the Pacific Ocean. If you’re not quite ready to drop several million dollars on the Malibu beach house of your dreams, a stay here might just be the next best thing.

Address: 22878 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265

8. The West Hollywood Edition hotel

open image in gallery Floor to ceiling windows in these spacious bedrooms allows you to indulge in every last bit of the West Hollywood skyline ( The West Hollywood EDITION )

For the design-conscious traveller, the West Hollywood Edition is a must-visit destination. Created by British minimalist architect John Pawson, this sleek hotel will take your breath away from the moment you enter the soaring three-story lobby that appears to have been cut from a single block of Italian travertine. The 140 rooms, 48 suites, and two penthouses feature elegant modern wood furniture and a soothing light neutral colour palette. The spacious bathrooms, complete with freestanding tubs, are almost as luxurious as the on-site wellness spa and rooftop pool. On the ground floor, the Ardor restaurant brings fine dining to the Sunset Strip with its healthy, vegetable-forward take on classic Californian cuisine.

Address: 9040 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, 90069

9. STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa hotel

open image in gallery Families are welcome at STILE’s well-sized rooms ( STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa )

This Spanish Gothic tower in Downtown Los Angeles has a fascinating history. It was constructed in 1927 as an office block that also housed the United Artists Theatre, and at the time was the tallest building in the city. In 2014 it was completely renovated to become the luxury Ace Hotel and it operated under that name for a decade before abruptly closing last year. The property has since been taken over by Kasa, who run it as a limited-service hotel which manages all bookings via a tech platform. Competitive pricing and well-sized rooms makes it a strong option for families or others who want to base themselves downtown, while the ornate theatre still hosts bands, stand-up comedians and orchestral performances.

Address: 929 South Broadway, Los Angeles, 90015

10. Sunset Tower hotel

open image in gallery Dine old Hollywood glamour style at Sunset Tower’s dining rendezvous ( Sunset Tower )

Opened in 1931, the Sunset Tower Hotel is one of the finest examples of Art Deco architecture to be found anywhere in Los Angeles. It didn’t take long for it to became a favourite of Hollywood Golden Age stars including Errol Flynn, Claudette Colbert and later John Wayne, who legend has it kept a dairy cow on his balcony so he’d have fresh milk for his coffee. The tower is home to 81 luxurious rooms and suites decorated in chic pinks and browns, most of which feature floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views over the city. On the ground floor there’s a terrace with a small but perfectly-formed pool adjacent to the Tower Bar, an ideal venue for dinner, drinks and celebrity-spotting.

Address: 8358 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

11. Cara Hotel

open image in gallery Cara Hotel’s palm-lined pool makes it feel as if you have been transported out of the city and to a secluded beach ( Cara Hotel )

A short stroll from the lower entrance to Griffith Park in Los Feliz, the Cara Hotel offers a real sense of sanctuary in a prime location. It’s just moments from the buzzy restaurant scene of Thai Town, yet nevertheless the moment you step inside the hotel’s tranquil courtyard - complete with olive and palm trees and a long, serene pool - the city feels a world away. There are 60 sophisticated and well-lit whitewashed rooms that help make the building feel more like a Moroccan riad than what it really is: a refurbished 1950s motel. Another draw is the exceptional al fresco restaurant which delivers an inventive California-inspired menu and an excellent cocktail list (no wonder it’s become a firm favourite of The Independent’s LA bureau).

Address: 1730 N Western Avenue, Los Angeles, 90027

12. Sunset Marquis hotel

There are many rock ‘n’ roll hotels in Los Angeles, but very few actually boast their own recording studio. Head underground at the Sunset Marquis and you’ll find NightBird Recording Studios, where guests ranging from Aerosmith to Post Malone have all made music at one time or another. Upstairs that creative atmosphere spills over into the intimate modern speakeasy Bar 1200 and the Morrison Hotel Gallery, which features fine art photography of rock and rap icons. You’ll also typically find a huge portrait of a music legend standing several storeys tall over the pool. The hotel itself features 152 rooms and takes architectural inspiration from Mediterranean villas. The restaurant, Cavatina, is known for its spacious outdoor area and superlative menu.

Address: 1200 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, 90069

