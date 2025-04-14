Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Given that it’s home to more celebrities per square mile than any other city on Earth, it’s no surprise that Los Angeles does luxury well. Whether you’re keen to soak up some old-school Hollywood glamour or just want to chill out and let your troubles drift away at an exclusive Malibu hideaway, there are a wide and varied selection of high-end hotels and resorts scattered around the city ready to make you feel like an A-lister even if your name isn’t likely to ever appear on the Walk of Fame.

Many of the city’s best hotels are clustered around Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, but if you’re hoping for Pacific views then there are also excellent options in Malibu and Santa Monica. You’d also be remiss to overlook Pasadena, a gorgeously landscaped and historic neighborhood with a landmark hotel to match. Here’s our pick of the most luxurious places to stay in Los Angeles in 2025.

Best luxury hotels in LA 2025

1. The Beverly Hills Hotel

open image in gallery Take a dip in the pool made famous by Faye Dunaway’s iconic morning after the Oscars photograph ( The Beverly Hills Hotel )

A hotel that’s almost as famous as the stars who like to call it home, the ‘Pink Palace’ of Beverly Hills is an iconic luxury destination. The property sprawls over 12 acres of gardens containing bougainvillea, banana plants and towering palm trees, and there’s a beautiful outdoor pool ringed by towering palm trees beside which Faye Dunaway was famously photographed the morning after she won the Oscar for Network in 1976. The hotel’s history dates back long before that, to 1912 when Beverly Hills was yet to become a city and wealthy newcomers would stay here while looking to buy property in the area. The Polo Lounge remains one of the most famous restaurants in Los Angeles, a longtime favourite of Hollywood deal-makers as well as stars like Humphrey Bogart and the Rat Pack. To make your stay extra luxurious, splash out on one of the 23 bungalows hidden amongst the gardens.

Address: 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, 90210

2. Hotel Bel-Air

open image in gallery This pink-hued hotel evokes elegance and sophistication ( Hotel Bel-Air )

Nestled in a dozen acres of lush gardens in the canyon hills, the secluded Hotel Bel-Air is just a mile west of Beverly Hills but seems to occupy another time and place entirely. Many of the 103 rooms and suites open directly onto private gardens, the ideal way to soak up the Californian sunshine away from the buzz of the city or, well, any distractions at all. Hotel legend has it that at one time, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were all staying on site and none of them even knew the others were there. The hotel dates from 1946 and its pink-walled, mission-style buildings speak of discreet elegance. Grace Kelly lived at the hotel prior to her marriage to Prince Rainier Grimaldi III in 1956, and the particularly luxurious suite where she stayed is named in her honour.

Address: 701 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, 90077

3. Calamigos Guest Ranch & Beach Club hotel

open image in gallery Calamigos offers a sense of calm amid the buzz of Los Angeles ( Catherine Dzilenski )

You probably don’t associate rural nature reserves with Los Angeles, but that’s exactly what makes the Calamigos Guest Ranch so enticing. Set on a 250 acre ranch in Malibu wine country, a stay at this one-of-a-kind resort also includes access to their exclusive oceanside beach club located off the nearby Pacific Coast Highway. This is the sort of place you come when you’re ready to truly get away from it all, with dwelling options including cabins, cottages and bungalows. Enjoy the sunshine and the Malibu countryside from your outdoor soaking tub, before sitting out under the stars by the fire pit. The onsite Spa Calamigos features five pools, a tranquil jacuzzi and a wide range of opulent treatments. You won’t believe you’re still so close to the buzz of LA – and may need some convincing to return.

Address: 261 Calamigos Road, Malibu, 90265

4. Langham Huntington hotel

open image in gallery The Langham’s historic ballrooms often cater to grand events ( Langham Huntington )

The Langham Huntington dates back to the Gilded Age, and really feels like it. First opened in 1907 as the Hotel Wentworth, it was purchased a few years later by railroad tycoon Henry E Huntington and reopened as The Huntington Hotel in 1914. Huntington’s eponymous nearby library and botanical gardens remain a must-visit attraction. The Langham Huntington’s grand building and sprawling grounds have made it something of a favourite Hollywood location, and over the years it has appeared on screen in everything from The Parent Trap to Westworld and Hacks. These days, the hotel is managed by the Langham group, so you can expect plenty of their signature luxury touches, such as regular servings of a decadent afternoon tea. There are two pools on site, as well as the highly-rated Chuan Spa, which offers treatments, massages and facials.

Address: 1401 S Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, 91106

5. Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows hotel

open image in gallery Searching for a coastal vibe? Fairmont Miramar’s rooms feel as if you have stepped into a Californian beach house ( Fairmont Miramar Hotels )

Located not far from Santa Monica Pier, this five-star hotel offers ocean views and a high-end take on the idea of a seaside resort. The historic property dates back to 1889 when John P Jones, who’d helped found Santa Monica after making his fortune in silver mining, built a mansion here. After his death, the estate was bought by King Camp Gilette, inventor of the safety razor, who sold it a few years later to hotelier Gilbert Stevenson. It was converted into a resort in the early 1920s, and Greta Garbo was one of the first celebrities to call it home. Today, the hotel features 31 spacious bungalows, the only accommodation of its kind in the area. They provide the perfect way to combine the Californian beach house dream with a prime Santa Monica location.

Address: 101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, 90401

6. Nobu Ryokan Malibu hotel

open image in gallery Nobu’s charming lounges offer an ideal place to relax with an sundowner after a long day in the city ( Fairmont Miramar Hotels )

A truly unique and luxurious destination even by LA’s standards, the Nobu Ryokan Malibu opened in April 2018 and offers a rare combination of minimalist Japanese design and Californian ocean-front living. Situated on one of the most desirable stretches of beach in the world, this exclusive hotel has just 11 guest rooms and five beachfront bungalows. Each room comes complete with handcrafted teak soaking tubs, bamboo towels and cashmere robes. You can choose between garden, beach or ocean views, while some rooms also have their own fireplaces. The property is located just a few steps down the beach from Nobu Malibu, so naturally the food is as exquisite as you’d expect from chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro’s trailblazing sushi restaurant.

Address: 22752 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265

From: $2,000 per night (minimum two-night stay)

7. The Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel

open image in gallery The Maybourne focuses on a chic and sophisticated design throughout its interiors ( Maybourne Hotel )

The heart of Beverly Hills is known as the “Golden Triangle”, a walkable area enclosed by Santa Monica Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard and Canon Drive and known for its art galleries, upscale restaurants and the luxury shopping boutiques of Rodeo Drive. The Maybourne, a grand yet chic hotel overlooking Beverly Cañon Gardens, is the Golden Triangle’s landmark hotel. On the rooftop you’ll find a cabana-lined pool and the al fresco Dante restaurant and aperitivo bar. Fittingly for the area, The Maybourne also focuses on showcasing international art and you’ll find works by Ed Ruscha, Damien Hirst and Harmony Korine on display around the property. The hotel’s Whisky Bar houses a world-class whisky and cigar collection, and is also notable for being one of just three locations in Beverly Hills where smoking is permitted.

Address: 225 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

8. The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

open image in gallery More than just the set of Pretty Woman, this Four Seasons resort offer large rooms with breathtaking views ( The Beverly Wilshire )

The Beverly Wilshire is probably best known as the setting for much of the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere rom-com Pretty Woman, but this elegant Four Seasons property has a long and storied history besides that. Located in a prime spot in Beverly Hills at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and the shopping highlights of Rodeo Drive, both Elvis Presley and Warren Beatty have called it home and John Lennon hid out on the property during his “Lost Weekend”. The suites are large, offering spectacular views of the city, and there’s an onsite spa, a Mediterranean-style pool modeled after the one at Sophia Loren’s Italian villa and several excellent restaurants. As Julia Roberts might say, not taking the chance to enjoy a stay here would be a big mistake. Huge.

Address: 9500 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, 90212

9. Regent Santa Monica hotel

open image in gallery Private balconies complete with fire pits will make you feel like you never need to leave your room ( Tanveer Badal Photography / TANV )

Opened in October last year following a $150 million renovation, the Regent Santa Monica has been described as offering not just luxury but “ultra-luxury” with its oversized rooms, 10,000sq-foot Guerlain Spa and sprawling oceanfront pool deck. At this expansive property it’s all about enjoying your space, with even the most reasonably-sized rooms spanning 720sq feet while the Regent’s Signature Suites go all the way up to 3,200sq feet. Sure, the hotel is excellently located in the heart of Santa Monica and the beach is just a stone’s throw away, but when the huge rooms offer complimentary minibars, game rooms and private balconies the challenge will be finding a reason to ever go out.

Address: 1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 90401

10. Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles hotel

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton’s rooftop pool is surrounded by plush cabanas and day beds ( Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles )

If you want to stay in luxury in downtown Los Angeles, you won’t find a better option than the Ritz-Carlton. This sleek, modern hotel opened in 2010 and towers over the LA Live entertainment complex and the Crypto.com Arena that the LA Lakers call home. It’s the only hotel in downtown to offer a first-rate, full service spa, and there’s a cabana-flanked rooftop pool on the 26th floor. If you really want to splash out, check yourself in to the 3,000sq-foot Ritz Carlton Suite and make use of the formal dining room, fully-equipped entertainment room and spacious primary bedroom. Needless to say given the location, whichever room you end up in you’re guaranteed spectacular views.

Address: 900 W Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90015

From: $598 per night

