Even if you’ve never set foot on Barbados, you can conjure up an image of it; its paradise-island status is so firmly embedded in the British imagination. Dreams of rum shacks under statuesque palm trees and hammocks swinging over white-sand beaches, don’t disappoint.

What may surprise you is the amount of good food you’ll encounter on a stay here. Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, Barbados has more than 400 restaurants, ranging from traditional Bajan cuisine to international fine dining. Whether you opt for the glitzy vibe of the west coast, dubbed the Platinum Coast for the amount of five-star resorts and bling; or settle for the more barefoot chic of the east coast with its surfer-vibe, you’ll find a place to stay that suits your needs.

Best hotels in Barbados

1. Sandals Royal Barbados

open image in gallery This adult-only all-inclusive gives you access to its sister hotel next door ( Sandals Royal Barbados )

Perhaps the most decadent all-inclusive in the Caribbean, Sandals Royal Barbados, situated on sandy Maxwell Beach, features nine restaurants, five bars, a rooftop infinity pool, a four-lane bowling alley, a gourmet doughnut shop, a 15,000sq ft Red Lane Spa and much more. This is an adult-only resort and it's extremely popular with honeymooners. Among the 300 suites are swim-up suites and sky-pool suites, and a stay here lets you also use the facilities in neighbouring Sandals Barbados resort, bringing the choice of dining options to 21 in total – so whether you want steak, sushi or spaghetti, you’ll find a restaurant to satisfy your craving.

Address: Maxwell Beach, Oistins, Christ Church Barbados

2. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

open image in gallery Fairmont has half a mile of beach to enjoy ( Fairmont Royal Pavilion )

The Fairmont Royal Pavilion was the first hotel to be constructed on Barbados’s west coast when it opened as the Miramar in the 1940s, so it’s no surprise that it lies on a perfect stretch of sand right on Alleynes Bay. Although it has grown and expanded over the years, it’s still the only hotel on a half-mile stretch of beach and all rooms have sea views. Dine at the elegant Palm Terrace with tables laid with white linen or the more relaxed Taboras restaurant. Complimentary non-motorised water sports, including kayaks and paddle boards, encourage you to spend time on the sea, or you can swim in the shaded pool.

Address: Porters, St James, Barbados

3. Sandy Lane

Synonymous with luxury and perhaps the most famous hotel in the Caribbean, Sandy Lane is beloved by celebrities and the super-rich. It’s set on a spectacular arc of sand on the Platinum Coast and boasts impeccable service and pampering. Rooms are palatial, the spa is sumptuous and the resort’s three golf courses are among the finest in the Caribbean. Families will love the Treehouse Club, while couples can indulge in romantic beachside dinners. Raise a flag for service wherever you might be lounging and you’ll be brought plates of fruits, wet towels and cocktails. This is the place to splash out and chill out.

Address: Sandy Lane, St James, Barbados

4. The House by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery Massage on arrival and a daily champagne breakfast? The House has it all planned to make your stay enjoyable ( The House by Elegant Hotels )

The House is a serene beachfront haven designed exclusively for adults. Located on Paynes beach, one of the best stretches of sand on the glitzy Platinum Coast, this boutique hotel offers personalised service, including a massage on arrival, 24/7 ambassador assistance and a daily champagne breakfast. By day, couples can enjoy complimentary water sports before dining on the beachfront at Daphne’s, a romantic Italian restaurant that’s considered one of the finest on the island. With just 34 suites, the atmosphere is intimate and the sunsets are spectacular.

Address: Paynes Bay, St James, Barbados

5. Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery Complimentary water sports can be found at Turtle Beach ( Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels )

Turtle Beach is a busy all-inclusive resort on Dover Beach on the south coast (the same beach shared by Sandals) and is hugely popular with families. The kids’ club for children aged three to 12 provides an array of activities, including arts and crafts and outdoor games, while the whole family can enjoy complimentary water sports such as kayaking and boogie boarding and a games area with table tennis, table football and a pool table. With multiple dining options and live entertainment, there’s never a dull moment and its proximity to the bustling St Lawrence Gap makes it easy to access the local nightlife and shopping.

Address: Dover, Christ Church, Barbados

6. O2 Beach Club & Spa

open image in gallery Rooftop pools at O2 Beach Club offer enviable views over the coast ( O2 Beach Club )

Ever fancied learning to blow a conch shell? This is just one of the activities on offer at the O2 Beach Club & Spa, a five-star adults-only all-inclusive hotel on the south coast of Barbados. The hotel's beautiful stretch of coastline is famous for its turtle population, and guests are often lucky enough to spot hawksbill and/or the endangered leatherback turtles from their balcony or beach lounger. There are three pools, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic ocean views, and you can perhaps relax with a painting class or a massage in the airy Acqua Spa. Among the six restaurants are beachside Bluefin, elegant Oro a la carte and a rooftop tapas lounge.

Address: Dover Beach, Christ Church, Barbados

7. Coral Reef Club

open image in gallery The beautifully decorated Coral Reef Club also has a padel court and an outdoor hydro-pool on site ( Olly Hunter )

Perhaps the best boutique hotel on the island, Coral Reef Club is family-owned and set within 12 acres of tropical gardens. Choose between cottage rooms, suites and villas, all of which are decorated with island-style interiors (tiled floors, floral curtains and rattan furniture). The real draw here is the spa designed by British interior design firm Helen Green Design, with an “open sided” relaxation room, outdoor hydro-pool and shaded relaxation cabanas; look out for regular specialist residencies by wellness experts. Work up a sweat on the padel court, then dine al fresco with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.

Address: St. James, Holetown, Barbados

8. Cobblers Cove

open image in gallery Cobblers Clove has 41 suites adorned with bespoke rattan furniture ( Nick Smith )

Originally a 1940s plantation house, this adults-only boutique hotel has been lovingly reimagined under the stewardship of Hugh Godsal and Sam de Teran and combines historic charm with modern sophistication. Towering coconut trees, ruffled fan palms, and vibrant ginger lilies form a rich tapestry of colours in the landscaped gardens, while inside the hotel’s 41 suites, designed in collaboration with Soane Britain, feature bespoke rattan furnishings handcrafted by local artisans. The restaurant serves gourmet cuisine that highlights the island’s rich culinary traditions and for those seeking relaxation and wellness, the hotel offers personalised spa treatments, seafront yoga, and Latin dance classes.

Address: Road View, Speightstown, Barbados

9. The Sandpiper Hotel

open image in gallery For views of the deep blue ocean from bed, book a room at The Sandpiper ( Sandpiper Hotel )

The Sandpiper is the cool younger sister of Coral Reef Club and one of the best hotels on the island. Ensconced in a lush tropical setting you’ll have every whim catered for. Curlew, The Sandpiper’s most sought-after suite, provides panoramic beach views from its expansive wrap-around terrace and personal plunge pool, including a wet bar – it’s hailed as the best suite on the island. At Harold’s Bar you can enjoy live music and rum cocktails as the sun sets and dine on a Caribbean-inspired menu. Its location on the fringes of Holetown mean you can also easily explore the local nightlife and shopping.

Address: St. James, Holetown, Barbados

10. Butterfly Beach

Butterfly Beach Hotel is located on the south coast and, as the name suggests, is right on a white-sand beach. This is a great choice for those looking for a budget beach stay in Barbados and for those looking for a self-catering option with access to an on-site restaurant, pool and activities desk. The fishing village of Oistins, with its famous Friday fish fry, is just a short walk away and there’s live entertainment at the hotel a few nights each week. Rooms are basic but comfortable and many have ocean-view balconies.

Address: Maxwell Main Rd, Oistins, Christ Church, Barbados

11. Waves Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery For a break that champions ultimate relaxation, check out Waves ( Waves Hotel and Spa )

If you’re looking to prioritise wellness activities during your stay in Barbados, then head to Waves Hotel & Spa, an all-inclusive haven that features a luxurious spa, yoga sessions, and a range of healthy dining options. Rooms are designed with relaxation in mind, featuring calming neutral tones and ocean-inspired decor. Guests can enjoy water sports, relax on the pristine beach, or unwind in one of the hotel’s tranquil pools. And it’s not all green smoothies and quinoa, a weekly manager’s cocktail party, a mixology demon and nightly evening entertainment will give you a chance to let your hair down – families are welcomed, too (although there is no dedicated kids club).

Address: Prospect Bay, St James, Barbados

12. Mango Bay

open image in gallery Private balconies, beach access and a large swimming pool all elevate your Barbados holiday at Mango Bay ( Mango Bay )

This all-inclusive four-star resort on the west coast is right on the beach on the island’s west coast. Located in Holetown, the resort features beachfront access, a large swimming pool, and complimentary activities such as catamaran cruises and snorkelling trips. Rooms are contemporary and cosy, many featuring private balconies. Its location, steps from boutique shops and nightlife of Holetown, adds to the appeal, making Mango Bay a great choice for families and couples alike. Every detail of the experience feels spectacularly well-curated. This is a good choice for the eco-conscious traveller as the hotel was among the first to embrace solar-powered electricity.

Address: 2nd Street, Holetown, Barbados

13. Blue Monkey Hotel and Beach Club

Opening in March 2025, Blue Monkey is a stylish, contemporary boutique hotel and beach bar on the pristine sands of Paynes Bay Beach in St James. It offers a chic, laid-back escape on the Platinum Coast with just 28 stylish suites, each with private balconies or terraces, some with private plunge pools. The Blue Monkey Beach Club is the spot for beachside cocktails and water sports, while there’s also a beautiful pool and fine dining at the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant Amara. With the island’s only rooftop bar, its intimate atmosphere and prime location, Blue Monkey is set to be a memorable Barbadian retreat.

Address: Paynes Bay, St. James

