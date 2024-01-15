Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With powder white sands, an azure sea and wafting palms, the Caribbean hosts the picture of a glossy brochure holiday – and it pays off when you go all-in.

Sleek stays dot the Caribbean coast, with all-inclusive rates promising a balance of relaxation and enrichment, plus breakfast, lunch and decadent dinners that arrive bill-free.

With the option to holiday well into winter a welcome relief from the frigid UK – and all amenities covered in the cost, often beating the price of a DIY trip – you’ll be well looked after on family-friendly fly-and-flops or hit-the-ground running tropical getaways.

Thankfully, embracing holing up in a hotel won’t stunt your exploration, with adventures in Domicia’s jungle interior and stretching out in spicy Grenada on the itineraries of weeks spent beachside.

We’ve rounded up some of the best resort destinations to indulge in all-inclusive offers for a sunkissed slice of the Caribbean in 2024.

The Caves, Jamaica

Best for: Ocean views

With unrivalled views of the crystalline Caribbean Sea from rooms atop Negril’s sea caves, the intimate Caves Hotel welcomes the outside in on Jamaica’s limestone north-west coast. The cliffside cottages, with artsy accents in orange and blue, are also the ideal vantage point to watch the sun rise and constellations twinkle.

Each day, authentic jerk barbecues meet snorkelling in a dolphin playground, while brown sugar body scrubs in the spa are a tranquil treat before nights at the lively on-site Sands Bar.

Seven nights in an upper ocean view suite from 18 March 2024, sleeping two adults from $6,930.00 on an all-inclusive basis Authentic Jamaican cuisine, a saltwater swimming pool and water sports equipment are all available.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa, St Lucia

Best for: Honeymoons

Love is in the air at St Lucia’s Coconut Bay (Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Saint Lucia)

If you’re looking to be loved up in St Lucia, there are endless options for a cosy Caribbean holiday at Coconut Bay Beach Resort. Envision unlimited Asian fusion fine dining, paddle boarding as a pair and hammock sessions on the southern sands of the Piton-peaked isle.

With adults-only harmony suites that cater to couples and romance packages ripe with tandem massages, catamaran cruises and beachfront tables for two, Coconut Bay could be a match made in heaven for you and your partner.

Seven nights in a concierge junior harmony suite for two from £3,686 on a premium all-inclusive rate with Kenwood Travel; based on stays from 19 February 2024. A “Cocomoon Package“ including a catamaran sunset cruise, chauffeured island tour and a private oceanfront dinner can be added to your booking from $599 (£469.27).

Jungle Bay, Dominica

Best for: Adventure escapes

Watch the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean meet over the Scotts Head peninsula (Jungle Bay)

Hailed as “The Nature Island” of the Caribbean, Dominica’s lush landscape was built for adventure, and a stay at Jungle Bay guarantees a Caribbean holiday like no other. Hiking to vistas, kayaking, whale watching and snorkelling fill days diving into the resort’s active agenda. Journeys to the Boiling Lake and Trafalgar Falls are sure to be highlights of your holiday.

Stay in the bamboo-strewn hideaway villas overlooking Soufriere-Scott's Head Marine Reserve to reconnect with nature at your own pace.

Jungle Bay offers a seven-night “Adventure Wellness Package” for two in a villa room, costing from $5,533.15 based on a stay from 4 February 2024; includes airport transfers, all meals, a daily activity schedule and a spa treatment.

COCOS Hotel, Antigua

Best for: Adults only

COCOS Hotel hugs the white sand of Valley Church Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Primed for adults visiting Antigua, COCOS Hotel is an authentic Caribbean haven with an emphasis on romance. All-inclusive organic menus hosted in private cabanas meet strapping on some fins to greet the vibrant marine life and nights spent watching spectacular sunsets in pool cottages during a COCOS holiday.

Situated on Antigua’s quieter west coast in Valley Church, calm, clear shallows maintain an inviting temperature year round and it’s only a 20-minute drive to the rich colonial heritage of island capital St John’s.

Seven nights in a sunset pool cottage sleeping one couple from $11,199.04, including all meals, drinks, taxes and gratuities; based on stays from 24 March 2024.

Sandals Royal, Barbados

Best for: Luxury living

Sandals showcase Barbados in style (Sandals Resorts)

The creme de la creme of Caribbean resorts, Sandals Royal in St Lawrence Gap, Barbados, oozes opulence. Think Rolls Royce private transfers, 21 speciality restaurants, certified scuba diving courses and glass edge infinity pools with views to survey the white sand of Dover Beach.

Swim-up and skypool suites are often complemented by a personal butler service, and the Red Lane Spa is the pinnacle of luxury backdropped by the island’s leafy hills.

Seven nights in a crystal lagoon suite sleeping two adults from $10,298.90, including an in-room bar, butler service, a tranquillity soaking tub, airport transfers and unlimited dining; based on stays beginning 17 March 2024.

Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada

Best for: Rest and relaxation

Spice Island has all the components of a tropical paradise (Spice Island Beach Resort)

For an island escape on the famed Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort in the capital, Saint George's, welcomes guests to discover a Grenadan oasis punctuated with a touch of spice. On the menu in the Oliver Restaurant is upscale Caribbean-meets-Creole cuisine and grilled surf ‘n’ turf. It’s also an ideal base for intrepid excursions, whether trekking under a canopy of lush rainforest or finding the sunken treasures of the Caribbean Sea.

Aside from 64 airy villa-style suites – some with private pools just steps from the sand – tranquil hatha and vinyasa yoga sessions sandwich zen hours whiled away in the Janissa Spa for the ultimate bliss on your Caribbean break.

Seven nights in a beach suite sleeping two adults and two children, starting on 3 March 2024, from $2,144.70 (£1,683.31). Includes meals, beverages, water sports, tennis and use of the children's activity centre.

