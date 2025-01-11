Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barbados is a great Caribbean destination for couples, singles and groups of friends looking to escape, unwind, and indulge. For couples, the island offers dramatic sunsets on pristine white-sand beaches, intimate candlelit dinners by the ocean, and luxurious resorts designed with romance in mind. Singles will find a lively social scene, from the late-night bars of St Lawrence Gap to exhilarating water sports and island adventures. Barbados is also an incredible destination for groups of friends looking to make memories together. Book catamaran cruises, snorkelling adventures and rum distillery tours by day and by night, explore the bars, clubs and local music scene. Whatever kind of grown-up adventure you have in mind, here’s a pick of the island’s best adults-only resorts.

Top adults-only hotels in Barbados

1. The House by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery Take advantage of complimentary water sports at The House ( The House by Elegant Hotels )

The House is a serene beachfront haven designed exclusively for adults. Located on Paynes beach, one of the best stretches of sand on the glitzy Platinum Coast, this boutique hotel offers personalised service, including a massage on arrival, 24/7 ‘ambassador assistance’ and a daily champagne breakfast. Couples can enjoy complimentary water sports before dining on the beachfront at Daphne’s, a romantic Italian restaurant that’s considered one of the finest on the island. With just 34 suites, the atmosphere is intimate and the sunsets are spectacular.

Address: Paynes Bay, St James, Barbados

2. Sandals Barbados

open image in gallery There are plenty of relaxation stations to choose from at Sandals, from hammocks to cabanas ( Sandals Barbados )

Situated on the south coast right on Dover beach, this luxurious adults-only all-inclusive resort is adjacent to its sister property the Sandals Royal (and you can share their facilities). Throughout your stay you can float between multiple restaurants, bars, cabanas and hammocks as the whim takes you. Water sports are various and unlimited, and you can unwind in tranquil pools, or with treatments in the spa. The romantic beachfront setting and the swim-up suites makes it a top choice for couples, while its packed programme of daytime and evening entertainment ensures a fun experience for groups.

Address: Dover Beach, Christ Church, Barbados

3. Sandals Royal Barbados

open image in gallery Swim-up suites to sky pool rooms at Sandals Royal ( Sandals Royal Barbados )

Perhaps the most decadent all-inclusive in the Caribbean. Sandals Royal Barbados, situated on sandy Maxwell Beach, features nine restaurants, five bars, a rooftop infinity pool, a four-lane bowling alley, a gourmet doughnut shop, a 15,000 sqft Red Lane Spa and much more. This adult resort has 338 suites to choose from, including swim-up suites and sky-pool suites and guests can exchange privileges with the neighbouring Sandals Barbados resort. Guests staying at either of the properties on the island can utilise the leisure and dining facilities at both hotels, offering a choice of up to 21 dining options in total.

Address: Maxwell Beach, Oistins, Christ Church Barbados

4. Little Arches Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery For a boutique experience, opt for the intimate and peaceful Little Arches ( Little Arches Boutique Hotel )

Little Arches is a great find for couples seeking privacy and charm. This adults-only boutique hotel boasts Mediterranean-inspired architecture and just 10 individually designed rooms (opt for an Ocean Suite if you want to enjoy your own private plunge pool). You can relax on comfortable sunbeds at the rooftop freshwater pool or experience an in-room spa treatment. The award-winning Café Luna serves up pan-tropical cuisine, which fuses Caribbean flavours with Asian and Mediterranean accents, plus a side order of spectacular ocean views. Located near the tranquil Miami Beach, the hotel provides an intimate setting for romantic getaways.

Address: Enterprise Beach Road, Oistins, Barbados

5. SoCo Hotel

If you’re looking for a small, quiet hotel, then the SoCo Hotel on Barbados’ south coast offers just 24 minimalist-style rooms that all look out on mesmerising sea views. Positioned above Hastings Beach, you can jog along the boardwalk all the way to Accra Beach (one of the island’s best). A couple of breakwaters provide a safe swimming area and good snorkelling opportunities. Lounge around the bean-shaped pool on cushioned loungers, or book an in-room spa treatment. The bar runs regular rum tastings and you can enjoy daily afternoon tea. Meals are à la carte, blending Caribbean and international dishes with a farm-to-table ethos.

Address: End of Richard Haynes Boardwalk, Bridgetown, Barbados

6. Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery For an beachside stay with impeccable service, seek out Treasure Beach ( Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels )

Treasure Beach is an intimate, adults-only escape on the west coast of Barbados. With just 35 suites, this ocean-front boutique hotel prioritises privacy and relaxation. Guests can enjoy curated dining experiences, including an interactive chef’s table, or explore the hotel’s art-focused programmes. Yoga mats and espresso machines in each room epitomise the attention to detail. The beachside setting provides a tranquil environment, and the hotel’s attentive service ensures a spectacular stay for couples and solo travellers alike. Elegant Hotels is now part of Marriott, which is handy if you collect Marriott Bonvoy points.

Address: Paynes Bay, St James, Barbados

7. O2 Beach Club & Spa

open image in gallery O2 Beach Club’s six restaurants will appeal to food lovers ( O2 Beach Club )

O2 Beach Club & Spa offers a chic, all-inclusive adults-only experience on the south coast of Barbados. The resort features three pools, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic ocean views. Guests can enjoy gourmet dining at six restaurants, including the laid-back, beachside Bluefin, the elegant Oro a la carte restaurant and the ninth-floor rooftop tapas lounge. Indulge in a luxurious spa treatment, try some water sports or join the daily “how-to” lessons, where you can learn how to blow a conch. The hotel’s beautiful stretch of coastline is famous for its turtle population, and guests are often lucky enough to spot hawksbill and/or the endangered leatherback turtles from their balcony or beach lounger.

Address: Dover Beach, Christ Church, Barbados

8. The Club Barbados Resort & Spa

open image in gallery Unwind in a tranquil spa while on your Barbados getaway ( The Club Barbados Resort & Spa )

Perfect for relaxation and fun, The Club offers a private beachfront, three inviting pools, and lush tropical gardens. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, including snorkelling, paddleboarding, and kayaking, or unwind at the tranquil spa with rejuvenating treatments. Dining options range from casual beachside bites to more formal à la carte experiences, showcasing fresh Caribbean flavours. Evenings come alive with live entertainment, creating a lively yet laid-back atmosphere. The rooms and suites have a typical Bajan style with dark wood furnishings and brightly coloured upholstery. The hotel’s central location in St James makes it easy to explore nearby attractions, such as Holetown.

Address: Holetown, St James, Barbados

9. Cobblers Cove

open image in gallery From seafront yoga to Latin dance classes, there is plenty to do at Cobblers Cove ( Cobblers Cove )

Originally a 1940s plantation house, this adults-only boutique hotel has been lovingly reimagined under the stewardship of Hugh Godsal and Sam de Teran and combines historic charm with modern sophistication. Towering coconut trees, ruffled fan palms, and vibrant ginger lilies form a rich tapestry of colours in the landscaped gardens, while inside the hotel’s 41 suites, designed in collaboration with Soane Britain, feature bespoke rattan furnishings handcrafted by local artisans. The restaurant serves gourmet cuisine that highlights the island’s rich culinary traditions and for those seeking relaxation and wellness, the hotel offers personalised spa treatments, seafront yoga, and Latin dance classes.

Address: Road View, Speightstown, Barbados

