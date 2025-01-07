Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the centuries, Sicily was the source of wealth for many of her rulers. From the Greeks to the Romans, to the Arabs and the Spanish and more recently the British, the world came to Sicily, lured first by the fertile lands which produced quality olive oil and wine, later by its strategic Mediterranean position for commercial trade and military power. Now, the world comes to Sicily for her rugged coastline of limestone cliffs and sandy beaches, her lush forests by the slopes of the mountains, to learn and experience her unique blend of traditions, culture and cuisine.

“Italy without Sicily leaves no image in the soul: here is the key of everything,” said Goethe, and for discerning travellers today, the key of everything lies in the abundance of luxury and boutique stays around the island where you can do everything, or simply indulge in dolce far niente, the Italian sentiment conveying the sweetness of doing nothing.

The best luxury and boutique hotels in Sicily

1. Grand Hotel Timeo

Taormina

open image in gallery For Gatsby-like glamour, check in to the Grand Hotel Timeo ( Grand Hotel Timeo )

With Oscar Wilde, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor among the guest list, the idea of ‘grand’ is more than in the name. A place to see and be seen, and every piece of décor and polished furnishing at Grand Hotel Timeo oozes the pride of its Gatsby-like glamorous status. Beautiful bedrooms with private balconies that look out to one of the best views in Sicily will cocoon you comfortably throughout the stay. After a day’s sightseeing, stroll among the resort’s beautiful heritage garden, relax at the private beach, indulge in a spa treatment before a Michelin-starred dinner followed or lounge about the terrace to watch the Sicilian sunset over the Ionian Sea. It’s all just part of another day at this grand hotel.

Address: Via Teatro Greco 59, 98039 Taormina

2. San Domenico Palace, Four Seasons

Taormina

open image in gallery Sicily’s Four Seasons offers Michelin-starred dining and luxurious pools ( San Domenico Palace )

Although the hotel is right by the ancient Greek theatre and close to the city’s other attractions, there is a sense of isolation when staying at San Domenico Palace. The hotel is in a restored 14th-century convent situated on its own clifftop outcrop with an attractive infinity pool, Michelin-starred restaurant and the most soothing of spa treatments. This all comes with the arresting views of the Ionian sea and Mount Etna. Throughout the interior, this Four Seasons property has managed to preserve the charming historical features, while the gardens provide guests with a luxurious setting to relish a moment of peace.

Address: Via S. Domenico, 5, 98039 Taormina ME

3. Hotel Des Étrangers

Syracuse

open image in gallery While you may be in Sicily, Hotel Des Étrangers’ Greek-style spa treatments are something to write home about ( Grand Hotel Des Etrangers )

Sigmund Freud supposedly wrote part of The Interpretation of Dreams at the Hotel Des Étrangers during his Grand Tour of Italy. Located on the oldest part of Syracuse on the island of Ortigia, the hotel’s palatial exterior seems to be wielded onto the nearby fortress and part of the labyrinth of surrounding ancient buildings. The refurbished Art Nouveau interior maintains the old world glamour while the modern features of an infinity pool and facilities of the Greek inspired spa treatments are just some of the reasons why Hotel Des Étrangers remains a favourite for luxury travellers in Syracuse.

Address: Passeggio Adorno 10/12, Siracusa 96100 (SR)

4. ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA

Siculiana

open image in gallery ADLER focuses on wellbeing and tranquility ( Alex Filz )

Upon first impression, the low-lying eco-conscious architecture of ADLER Spa Resort of Sicily is very stylish. However, it isn’t all about appearances here. If having time to focus on your own wellbeing, be pampered with spa treatments in between yoga classes, a swim in the infinity pool or a nature hike are your ideas of luxury, then ADLER Spa Resort Sicilia is the secluded hideaway for you. The true luxury of the resort is its focus on the wellbeing of each guest. From encouraging participation in free active outings among the surrounding nature, to offering guests individual health plans that can be followed during their time at the resort (service available from summer 2025), ADLER Spa Resort Sicilia wants to make it all about you.

Address: Contrada Salsa, 92010 Siculiana AG

5. The Ashbee

Taormina

open image in gallery Named after its architect, the Ashbee does not disappoint in its artistic character ( The Ashbee )

What was once the grand residence of English Colonel Shaw-Hellier is now an uber-elegant boutique hotel in the heart of Taormina. Named after its architect Charles Robert Ashbee, a leading figure in the Arts & Craft movement at the time, the bold colours and patterns of the antique furnishing and style of The Ashbee’s interior are tributes to his artistic character. There’s also creativity in culinary art, for the hotel’s St George Restaurant currently holds two Michelin stars and is arguably the most extravagant dining location in town.

Address: Viale S. Pancrazio, 46, 98039 Taormina ME

6. Villa Neri

Linguaglossa

open image in gallery The exclusive Villa Neri is home to a tranquil wellness spa ( Kimi Hory )

There is something majestic about staying in a boutique luxury villa by the foot of Sicily’s powerful Mount Etna. A small oasis among the dramatic volcanic landscape of forests and deserts, Villa Neri is built in the style of a traditional Sicilian noble house with materials sourced from nearby Taormina, Ragusa and red and black lava stones, incorporating contemporary features to each of the suites and rooms. This is the exclusive country retreat for those looking for a corner of Sicily’s interior to themselves that comes with a tranquil wellness spa, an innovative restaurant that reimagines a cuisine from the land of the volcano and a degustation of wines from Sicily’s most notable DOC.

Address: C.da Arrigo s.n. - 95015 Linguaglossa

7. Il Faro di Brucoli

Brucoli

open image in gallery For sweeping Sicilian views onf the Ionian sea, head to Il Faro ( Villatravellers.com )

Il Faro di Brucoli is possibly one of the most unique boutique villa stays in Sicily. This restored lighthouse is built onto a rocky outcrop in the village of Brucoli, seemingly fortified by Castello di Brucoli is the perfect villa for those travelling in groups who are looking for luxury in seclusion and style. The spacious three-bedroom interior is decorated with ceramics of Sicilian legends and traditions, that comes with a private lounge terrace, a hammam, dining area and a hot tub. The villa not only boasts a direct view of the surrounding Ionian Sea wallpapered by the silhouette of Mount Etna, it will feel like your own slice of the Sicilian realm. The best thing? You can book a private chef service during your stay to truly feel like royalty.

Address: Castle Square 5, Brucoli

Price: From £634 (€728) per night for the whole villa, sleeps up to 6 people, minimum stay apply; managed by luxury villa agency VillaTravellers.

8. Q92 Noto

Noto

open image in gallery Q92 Noto’s view of the Noto Cathedral is unmatched ( Q92 Noto Hotel )

The style of Baroque as an art form is known to be dramatic and emotional, with exaggerated curves and lines that make up much of the buildings in historical Noto. Suitably matching the opulence of its surroundings, Q92 Noto Hotel incorporates the style of traditional Baroque with modern twists in the form of both classic and contemporary artworks mixed with handcrafted Italian furniture. Breakfast is a lavish affair of local produce, served with the perfect view towards Noto Cathedral. With only nine bedrooms, each individually themed and comes with exclusive bath and body products by ETRO, joined onto cosy common areas with ample space to lounge and relax, there is a perception of staying in your own private house at Q92 Noto Hotel.

Address: Ronco Bernardo Leanti 4-5, 96017 Noto, Italia

9. Tonnara di Scopello

Scopello

open image in gallery Every room in this stay has impeccable sea views ( Tonnara di Scopello )

What is extraordinarily unique about the Tonnara di Scopello is that this boutique accommodation was an old fishermen’s house, located adjacent to the museum dedicated to the fishing heritage along this side of the Sicilian coast. Right on the seafront, enclosed in a cove protected by towering rocks with its own private beach, every room in the house has a brilliant sea view, and is decorated with period furniture and objects which represent the history of the fishing industry. Although there are no restaurant onsite, the reservations team can be on hand to help you with the best dining options.

Address: Largo Tonnara, 91014 Scopello

10. Villa Athena Resort

Agrigento

open image in gallery Villa Athena is the only five star property within the Unesco World Heritage Valley of the Temples ( Villa Athena )

From fine designer furnishings in its 27 rooms, intimate lounge areas with Sicilian artefacts, the inviting outdoor pool area surrounded by citrus trees and a spa built around an ancient Greek cistern, much could be said about how Villa Athena Resort retains the sophistication of the 18th-century private residence it once was.

Although its true value, is being the only five star property within the Unesco World Heritage Valley of the Temples compound in Agrigento, offering the luxury of unobstructed view towards the ancient ruins as well as an exclusive entrance to the World Heritage Site for guests. For those in the suites, waking up to the view of the ancient Temple of Concordia is definitely something to be smug about.

Address: Via Passeggiata Archeologica, 33 cap. 92100 Agrigento

11. Zash Country Boutique Hotel & Spa

Riposto

open image in gallery Book a luxurious pool villa at Zash ( Zash )

Zash Country Boutique Hotel & Spa’s ochre red country house is a former summer retreat of a noble family. Then Maugeri family bought it in the 1930s and restored it with a contemporary architecture that pays homage to its volcanic backdrop and the sense of isolation and calm throughout is a breath of the island’s docile lifestyle. The house is surrounded by citrus and olive trees groves commonly found on Sicilian estates. Lava stones feature heavily in the architecture, integrated into walls of the restaurant and the Spa, as well as forms the basis of the landscaping of the gardens. Rooms have aesthetically pleasing interior with clean lines throughout, and the pool villas and spa suites are worth splurging on.

Address: Strada Provinciale 2 I-II N60, 95018, Riposto

12. La Dimora di Catullo

Palazzolo Acreide

As far as boutique goes, La Dimora di Catullo is definitely on the smaller side of the scale. It only has three bedrooms, that have been tastefully decorated in a style and colour palate matching that of the old stone house, and were lovingly restored by owners Sabrina and Mario to the original era. Most come to the village of Palazzolo Acreide for the surrounding hiking trails, so having a small plunge pool is perfect for cooling off after a day under the hot Sicilian sun; privacy is guaranteed by the surrounding limestone walls and shade is provided by the surrounding fruit trees. From antique furnishings and embroidery to colourful Sicilian tiles, the interiors will delight those who have a keen eye for artistic beauty. The La Dimora di Catullo is a small boutique hotel that leaves big impressions.

Address: Via Carlo Alberto 42, Palazzolo Acreide

13. Palazzo Vecchio

Taormina

open image in gallery With a chic 1920s interior, there is little more elegant than a room at Palazzo Vecchio ( Palazzo Vecchio )

A striking boutique hotel built into the ancient city wall of Taormina, right in the web of the city’s narrow streets of stone houses and olive trees. Its exterior may be of faux medieval façade that comes with a watch tower and the interior can only be described as 1920s chic, in an eclectic fashion recreating the belle epoque of society. There is artistic liberty throughout. The botanical-themed Monsu bar is particularly striking with the bold tropical wallpaper and vintage furniture. The rooftop bar benefits from the appeal of crenelated walls and views of Taormina below – it is perfect for cocktails on a warm summer evening under the stars.

Address: Salita Ciampoli, 9, 98039 Taormina ME

Hotel Carmine

Marsala

open image in gallery Explore the original friary features of Hotel Carmine ( Hotel Carmine )

Marsala has a vibrant atmosphere wrapped around its Sicilian salt production heritage, ancient ruins of Carthaginian origins and a nature reserve teeming with migratory avian life. In the heart of the city centre, in a elegantly restored 17th-century Carmelite friary, Hotel Carmine is a sanctuary that is conveniently located within short distances from Marsala’s many attractions. With modern furnishings designed in such a way to retain and highlight original features of the friary, staying at Hotel Carmine feels as charming as it looks.

Address: Piazza Carmine, 16 – 91025 Marsala

