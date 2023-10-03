The Barbie movie has just been released on these streaming platforms

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm since its cinematic release, with its perfectly pink aesthetic, star-studded cast and catchy soundtrack creating a swarm of superfans across the globe.

Starring Margot Robbie as the popular Mattel doll, the movie is set in Barbieland where every day is seemingly perfect. That is until Robbie’s character becomes increasingly disillusioned and gets kicked out of Barbieland and into the real world, after having existential thoughts.

While it seems there are few people left who are yet to see Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie, many have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on the small screen – whether that’s because they’ve been holding out for a night on the sofa for their debut viewing or because they’re Barbie buffs who want to fangirl with a second (or third or fourth) watch while wearing their “I am Kenough” hoodie.

Whatever your reasons, the good news is Barbie has finally broken out of cinema land and is now available to watch at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Barbie from the comfort of your own Dreamhouse, including how to buy and rent and how to pre-order the movie on Blu-ray.

Can you watch ‘Barbie’ from home?

Yes, moviegoers are in for a treat, because, after its huge box office success, Barbie is now available to watch at home.

You can buy or rent the film on a number of services, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Sky Movies.

However, it’s not available to watch as part of any other major streaming services (sorry, Netflix and Disney+ subscribers).

How to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie in the UK

The blockbuster arrived on Prime Video, which is free for Amazon Prime members, on Tuesday 12 September.

If you missed it at the cinema or just want to rewatch it, Barbie is available to rent for £15.99 and to buy for £19.99. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.

You can also find it on Apple TV+ and Sky Movies.

How to access Prime Video

Prime membership costs £8.99 per month if you opt for a monthly subscription. However, you can also sign up for an annual subscription costing £95 per year, which works out roughly as £7.92 per month.

If you only want to use Amazon’s video service, there is a separate membership just for Amazon Prime Video, which costs £5.99 per month. However, that subscription does not include any of the other services, such as premium delivery and music streaming.

To join, you’ll need to go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Amazon also has a 30-day free trial available for those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

Is ‘Barbie’ available to buy on Blu-Ray or DVD?

Yes, Barbie is currently available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD from most major retailers.

Over at Amazon, the title is available to pre-order as Blu-Ray for £14.99, DVD for £9.99 and 4K/Ultra HD Blu-Ray for £24.99. It will be released on Sunday 31 December with an estimated delivery date of Tuesday 2 January.

