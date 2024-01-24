Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Gosling has issued a statement responding to his Oscar nomination for Barbie, and expressing his disappointment that the film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were overlooked in their individual categories.

The smash hit blockbuster has been nominated for a total of eight Oscars, including Best Picture, but Gerwig and Robbie missed out on nominations for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken.

In a statement seen by The Independent, Gosling wrote: “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Earlier in the day, America Ferrera also said she was “incredibly disappointed” that Gerwig and Robbie had not been nominated in their individual categories.

Barbie also picked up nominations for Best Costume Design, Production Design and for two original songs “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”. Gerwig was nominated for best adapted screenplay along with her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach, while Robbie was nominated for Best Picture in her capacity as one of the film’s producers.

Gerwig and Robbie weren’t the only candidates to be unexpectedly snubbed in their categories by this year’s Oscar nominations.

Some of the year’s biggest films were missed off the list entirely, including the buzzy (but polarising) class satire Saltburn, and Wes Anderson’s fastidious sci-fi comedy Asteroid City.

Follow all the latest updates about this year’s Oscar nominations here.