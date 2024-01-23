Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barbie actor America Ferrera has revealed she’s “incredibly disappointed” that the film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were both overlooked in their individual categories in today’s Oscars nominations.

The smash hit blockbuster has been nominated for a total of eight Oscars, including Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor and the night’s biggest award, Best Picture.

However, Gerwig and Robbie missed out on nominations for Best Director and Best Actress respectively.

Speaking to Variety, Ferrera said: “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

As for Robbie’s performance, Ferrera added: “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did.

“She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

‘Barbie’ star America Ferrera in London in 2023. (Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Speaking about the feedback she’s received since learning of her own nomination, Ferrera said: “It’s an overwhelming amount of love and support and congratulations to me. I feel it so deeply and am so grateful for their love and support and in this moment. It’s been a long Barbie journey – I mean longer even for Greta and Margot and Noah, it’s been years and years and years – everyone’s really excited that we get to celebrate and to end this journey at the biggest party of the year.”

Barbie also picked up nominations for Best Costume Design, Production Design and for two original songs “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”. Gerwig was also nominated for best adapted screenplay along with her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig and Robbie weren’t the only candidates to be unexpectedly snubbed by this year’s Oscar nominations.

Some of the year’s biggest films were missed off the list entirely, including the buzzy (but polarising) class satire Saltburn, and Wes Anderson’s fastidious sci-fi comedy Asteroid City.

Follow all the latest updates about this year’s Oscar nominations here.