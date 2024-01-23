Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oppenheimer has just fallen short of achieving Oscars history despite amassing 13 nominations to become the year’s most-recognised film.

Director Christopher Nolan is in the running to win his first ever Oscar for the epic detailing the invention of the atomic bomb, which received nominations on Tuesday (23 January) for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as acting nods for Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Should Oppenheimer have received one more nomination, it would have matched the record held by films including All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

Following behind with 10 nominations is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, which could see Emma Stone bag her second Oscar.

Stone, a previous winner for La La Land in 2017, faces competition in the Leading Actress category from Lily Gladstone, who has been nominated for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, one week after being snubbed at the Baftas.

Facing off against Murphy in the Leading Actor category is fellow first-time nominees Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) alongside previous nominees Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Bradley Cooper (Maestro).

Cooper, whose Leonard Bernstein biopic received seven nominations, has also been recognised in the Best Director category, where he will battle it out against Nolan, Scorsese, Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) and Justine Triet for her Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall.

Scorsese’s nomination has seen the 81-year-old surpass Steven Spielberg as the most-nominated director in Oscars history.

A shock snub in this category, though, was Greta Gerwig, who failed to secure a nomination for her blockbuster Barbie.

The film received a total of eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera. But, while Margot Robbie has been nominated in a producing capacity, she did not get recognised in the Leading Actress category.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Poor Things’ received 10 Oscar nominations (Apple TV+)

Alongside Stone and Gladstone, Leading Actress was rounded out by Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Hüller, Maestro’s Carey Mulligan and Annette Bening for swimming biopic Nyad.

American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest all received five nominations, while Past Lives – Celine Song’s Sundance breakout considered a frontrunner last summer – fell short with just two nominations. Song received a nod in the Original Screenplay category, while the film itself was nominated for Best Picture.

