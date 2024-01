It may be Oppenheimer’s race to lose. After a compelling five-win sweep of the Golden Globes on Sunday, Christopher Nolan’s propulsive three-hour drama has ossified as the frontrunner for this year’s awards season, pipping competitors such as Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro and colourful doll-based comedy Barbie. If 2024 is indeed to be Oppenheimer’s year, the film would be a deserving victor. It’s a meaty, intelligent and wonderfully crafted piece of work – a career high for Nolan and its lead Cillian Murphy, who plays atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer. And yet, there’s something about the idea of an Oppenheimer win that feels strangely backwards-facing.

Oppenheimer, so the argument goes, is a film for men. Perhaps intensified by its strange and ubiquitous juxtaposition with the women-led Barbie, Nolan’s film has been scrutinised extensively through the lens of gender. No matter how reductive this assertion may be – that Nolan’s film is simply “one for the boys” – it’s hard to deny there’s a degree of truth to it. The few female roles that Oppenheimer does feature are hardly forefronted: Emily Blunt’s Kitty Oppenheimer never quite feels three-dimensional, and Florence Pugh makes the most of scant screentime as “other woman” Jean Tatlock. The roster of significant male characters, meanwhile, is deep and illustrious. Murphy fronts a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh. Match this with Oppenheimer’s stereotypically male subject matter – bombs and the evils of war – and it’s easy to see why the film has been pigeonholed as a quintessential “dad movie”.

Historically, films like Oppenheimer – films that are grand, serious and bullishly male-focused – have been prime candidates for awards glory. The 1970s saw a historic run of “dad movie” supremacy, with Patton, The French Connection, The Godfather, The Sting, The Godfather Part II, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Rocky taking the top gongs across seven consecutive years. But this is no longer de rigeur. The past few years have seen a change in the make-up of Oscar winners, one driven by an expansion and diversification of the Academy’s voting base. A number of significant milestones have rattled by: first foreign-language film to win Best Picture (Parasite), first Asian woman to win Best Director (Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao); first deaf actor to win an award (CODA’s Troy Kotsur). There is a growing sense that, while the Oscars are still a pretty flawed barometer of the year’s best films, they are slowly becoming more open-minded and forward-thinking in their choices. Oppenheimer would be an anomaly after a half-decade that has seen Best Picture go to ostensible underdogs such as Nomadland, Parasite and Everything Everywhere All at Once.