Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re now just a couple of days away from the biggest shopping event of the year, which means the hottest Black Friday air fryer deals are on the horizon. Along with savings on these kitchen appliances, millions of offers have already dropped across a whole host of products, from tech to homeware.

If you’re a serious sales shopper, you’ll know Black Friday is an ideal time to bag some excellent bargains, especially on items you’ve had your eye on for a while.

Luckily for home cooks, anyone on a health kick, or those simply looking to shorten their evening meal-prep time, air fryer deals are in no short supply. After testing a fair few of these nifty appliances from Ninja, Tefal and many other big names, we’re well-equipped to spot the best deals.

Sifting through all our favourite retailers, from Currys to Argos, we’ll be keeping you up to date with the money-saving air fryer information you need to know, including the best deals already available to buy.

Follow live: The latest and best Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

Salter CUR4692BLK dual cook pro air fryer: Was £149, now £109, Currys.co.uk

(Salter)

Named best overall in our air fryer guide, this Salter model received five stars out of five and a glowing review from our tester. Now, it’s £40 cheaper in the Currys sale. “This Salter style covers all bases, with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” our tester shared, adding: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £97.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a 41 per cent saving, this Russell Hobbs air fryer seems like a steal. It was dubbed the best option for grilling in our air fryer guide, and our tester had plenty of good things to say: “With a large flat bottom and pull-up lid, it actually works in a similar way to a barbecue. And that’s exactly how we used it – grilling burgers, chicken, kebabs, and even slow-cooking beef,” they shared, adding: “Once you’re done, you can pop the tray in the dishwasher, just to add to its fuss-free functionality.”

Buy now

Philips airfryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best smart air fryer in our round-up of the best cookware companions, this Philips air fryer is even more enticing with a 56 per cent saving. “If you really want to level up your kitchen game, this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed,” shared our tester. Adding, “As well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled, and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi max dual zone AF400UK air fryer: Was £249, now £179, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Now with 28 per cent off, this air fryer from Ninja seems like a steal. This model was actually named best dual-zone air fryer in our IndyBest guide. “Not only does it look super chic with a matte black outer and shiny silver accents, it has an impressive 2,470W,” shared our tester. Adding, “while this may not seem all that important, we found it made a big difference when it came to cooking. Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster compared with cooking in other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold.”

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249.99, now £129.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Currently reduced by a massive 48 per cent, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. There are nine automatic cooking modes, and the lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher-safe. Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor, too.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £197.88, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the most popular air fryer brands around, when a Ninja appliance deal appears, it’s worth taking a look. This model features six cooking functions, including air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate. Also boasting a 3.8l crisper basket, which can join the 3.8l cooking pot, there’s plenty of space to whip up tasty dishes. In our review of Ninja’s AG551UK foodi health grill and air fryer, our tester said: “We didn’t expect to like this machine as much as we did.” They added they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Tower’s family-size air fryer features rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. Perfect for larger households, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a standard oven and uses little to no oil. Whether you’re frying, roasting, grilling or baking, this device has got your back, especially now it has 47 per cent off.

Buy now

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer ON400UK: Was £249.99, now £138, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Grab a saving of more than £100 on this multifunctional appliance. A very similar model, the Ninja speedi 9-in-1 multi cooker, was dubbed best for newbies in our air fryer guide. “If you’re not 100 per cent sold on investing in an air fryer, that’s completely understandable – but then Ninja’s multicooker could be the appliance for you,” shared our tester, raving about the model’s ease of use and speed of cooking. Now reduced, it seems even sweeter.

Buy now

Daewoo halogen air fryer low-fat oven: Was £89.99, now £32.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

We were instantly drawn to this discount – really, who can say no to an air fryer for less than £35? This halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. Low in price but mighty in its performance, thanks to a 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different foods at the same time.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This Ninja appliance landed a spot in our review of the best, with our tester praising its “generous 3.8l basket” that can fit a “medium-sized chicken”. During testing, they were left impressed with the speed at which it was able to roast vegetables – reducing cooking time by half, compared with an oven.

Buy now

Tower T17076 xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rapid air circulation: Was £139.99, now £85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This handy appliance was named best for cooking meat in our air fryer guide. “Unlike some of the other bowl or drawer options, this one is most similar to your everyday oven, with a box-like shape and a large front window, making it best for meats rather than stews or one-pot wonders,” explained our tester. Adding, “the best feature has to be the rotisserie function, which is able to cook a 1kg roast chicken in 40 minutes, while a handy drip tray sits underneath for easy cleaning.”

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, towards the end of November. Last year, the annual sales event kicked off on 25 November. For 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will the best Black Friday air fryer deals be available?

The good news is some retailers have already started their Black Friday sale, and we’ll be keeping close tabs on them via our live blog. When it comes to air fryers, Currys, John Lewis, Ninja and Very are all among the early birds.

To really bag a bargain, our advice is to start making wish lists of items you’ve had your eye on for a while, so you have them to hand well ahead of the sales starting. That way, you can also keep track of discounts, from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, to ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals.

Read more: Best Black Friday mattress deals

Make sure you’re aware of retailers’ returns policies, too, as one way of doing things is to bag your bargain as soon as you see it online and then keep checking to see if your chosen item gets further reduced in price. If you’re able to, you can buy it again and return the unused original.

Voucher codes

For more deals across home appliances, try the links below:

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Here are the Amazon savings to bag