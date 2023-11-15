Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to tick off items from your wish list ahead of Christmas, Black Friday and Cyber Monday should be on your radar. As part of the biggest shopping event of the year, retailers pull out all the stops, and we’ll be keeping a beady eye out for the best deals in the Argos Black Friday sale.

From tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and mattresses, the Black Friday sales (which kick off on 24 November) see savings across everything from air fryers and power tools to dehumidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

Whether you’re looking for a larger item with a more purse-friendly price or fancy nabbing a surprise sale find, Argos is known for delivering stellar savings. It’s currently offering a “price promise”, so the price of an item with the green badge will not go lower before 1 January.

Home to big-name brands such as Ninja, Shark and Dyson, as well as popular products such as Apple AirPods, hair straighteners and gaming gear, the one-stop shop is well worth a browse.

Here’s everything you need to know about Argos’s Black Friday 2023 sale, including the deals available right now.

Best early Argos Black Friday deals

If you can’t wait for 24 November to roll around, we’ve rounded up the offers available to shop at Argos right now. And don’t fret – these items won’t become any cheaper over the official Black Friday weekend. Anything marked with the green “price promise” badge is staying firmly fixed in cost until 1 January 2024.

Razer Wolverine V2 pro PS5 wireless controller and ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare lll’ PS5 bundle: Was £649.98, now £579.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The PS5 is sure to be one of the most sought-after this Black Friday and, luckily, Argos has an enticing offer – a saving of £70 when buying the razer Wolverine V2 pro PS5 wireless controller and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare lll PS5 bundle together. It’s sure to make the perfect Christmas gift for any key gaming fans.

Buy now

Argos home miller faux-leather left-hand corner sofa bed: Was £780, now £624, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re looking for a big-ticket item, this Argos faux-leather sofa is up for grabs with a saving of £156, when using 20 per cent off code “FURN20”. Not only is it sure to provide a comfy seating area, it also has a handy storage unit underneath and can be pulled out into a bed.

Buy now

Stanley fatmax SFMCD711D21 V20 hammer drill, 18V: Was £120, now £96, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

With a 20 per cent saving, this Stanley hammer drill is sure to be topping the wish list of DIYers, builders and gardeners. Offering 2,100 RPM and 47Nm of torque, it can drill into almost any surface – plastic, wood, metal and even masonry – thanks to the 25,500 BPM hammer action. It even has an LED work light, so you can keep drilling through the shorter days, too.

Buy now

Dyson V8 absolute pet cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £400, now £270, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

You can now save £130 on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum. With 40 minutes of run-time, detangling technology to remove pet hair, and a fluffy cleaner head that can tackle all kinds of floor – vinyl, carpet and wood all included – it would be a practical purchase for anyone’s home.

Buy now

Tiny Treasures bear baby doll care set: Was £50, now £33, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Calling Santa: if you’re reading this, take note, as you can save a third on some toys at Argos right now. Included in this bargain bucket is the adorable Tiny Treasures baby doll, which comes complete with a hospital wristband, birth certificate, dummy, nappy, bottle and even a new-baby scent (apparently).

Buy now

Dyson AM09 hot + cool fan heater: Was £400, now £300, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

A saving of £100 is no small sum, especially from a big brand such as Dyson. Acting as both a heater and a cooler, this two-in-one gizmo is sure to be a great buy for use year-round. We’ve even dubbed a similar model, the Dyson purifier hot and cool formaldehyde purifying fan heater (£549, Currys.co.uk) best for gadget geeks in our electrical heater guide.

Buy now

Kensington UH1400P 8 port USB hub: Was £74.99, now £46.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

With a saving of £28, this USB hub is a useful pick for home gamers, remote workers and anyone who truly loves their tech. Eight USB ports should supply plenty of space for all your gadgets. There are three USB-A ports, one USB-C 3.2, a single 4K video connection and SD and Micro SD 3.0 UHS-I card readers.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place in November each year, on the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, it kicked off on 25 November. In 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will Argos’s Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos launched its Black Friday sale weeks before the main event and continued to drop deals right up to Cyber Monday. As for this year, the retailer has added some information on its website, sharing “we'll have great deals in the run-up to the big day on 24 November 2023.” Some items have already been marked down in price.

What deals can we expect from Argos in this year’s sale?

A go-to for everything from toys and tech to beauty and home appliances, Argos’s deals span nearly every category – meaning it rivals Amazon as a one-stop shop for all your needs. If previous years are anything to go by, we can look forward to big savings on home appliance brands such as Shark, Ninja and Dyson, as well as savings from toy companies such as Lego and Mattel.

Plus, Argos stocks big-ticket tech brands, including Samsung, Apple and Sony, so we can expect discounts on pricier items, too.

What were the best Argos Black Friday deals from last year?

From half-price hair tools to discounted TVs, Argos’s Black Friday 2022 sale did not disappoint.

Highlights included £130 off Dyson’s V12 vacuum (£530, Argos.co.uk) and 50 per cent off Lego’s Nasa-inspired space toy (£130, Argos.co.uk), as well as £30 off Samsung’s Galaxy buds2 wireless earbuds (£159, Argos.co.uk), and £150 off the Pro Fitness air and magnetic rowing machine (£359, Argos.co.uk).

Plus, you could save nearly £200 on Samsung’s jet 90 cordless vacuum cleaner (£630, Argos.co.uk) and more than 20 per cent on Silentnight’s hotel collection pillow pair (£24, Argos.co.uk).

