Bargain hunters assemble, Black Friday 2023 is only a couple of months away, which means that Cyber Monday is on the horizon too. During the sale period, you’ll be able to enjoy discounts from major retailers like Argos, Amazon, Boots, Currys, John Lewis and Very.

Traditionally, Cyber Monday was more tech-focused than any other category, and while we’re hoping laptops, TVs and coffee machines will be heavily reduced, there should also be last-minute deals on beauty, fashion, household essentials and home appliances.

Where home appliances are concerned, a standout investment has to be a dehumidifier. This energy-efficient device can reduce and remove allergens, damp and mould. Plus, they can also help dry your washing for less, too. As we head into autumn and winter, they’re a more practical buy than ever, so it makes sense to try and find a cut-price Cyber Monday dehumidifier deal.

Read on for everything we know about Cyber Monday 2023, including which dehumidifier savings we saw in 2022 and the discounts we’re hoping to spot this year too.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday 2023 lands on Monday 27 November, which is officially the last day of the Black Friday weekend. Originally Cyber Monday heavily focused on tech savings, but today you can expect to see discounts across all shopping categories.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

While officially the Black Friday sale starts on Friday 24 November and then this runs into Cyber Monday, some deals drop a little earlier. We’d recommend keeping an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday guides for hot-off-the-press savings, which may land as soon as early November.

What were the best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals last year?

Last year’s Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals included nearly £50 off an Igenix IG9830 dehumidifier (£239, Currys.co.uk) and a £27 saving on DeLonghi tasciugo ariadry multi 16l dehumidifier (£279.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk).

(Currys)

Meanwhile, for those looking at a slightly larger model, the ProBreeze 30l dehumidifier with smart app control (£219.99, Probreeze.com) came with a £30 saving.

(Probreeze)

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals to expect in 2023

If last year is anything to go by, we’re expecting to see discounts on brands such as DeLonghi, ProBreeze and Meaco, from retailers like Amazon, Argos and Currys. We’d hope to spot discounts up to £50 and will be keeping a close eye on what’s available as it lands.

Are there any dehumidifier deals available now?

Avalla X-125 smart dehumidifier: Was £239.99, now £199.99, Avalla.com

(Avalla)

You can currently save £40 when buying this smart dehumidifier right now, meaning its price is less than £200. The device has wheels for transporting it into different rooms. Other standout features include a display screen and colour indicator which provide humidstat updates, a water tank capacity of 2.5l and a power rating of 210W.

electriQ 10l laundry dehumidifier with air purifier mode: Was £129.98, now £89.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliancesdirect)

This 10l laundry dehumidifier is reduced by £40 and comes complete with a purifier mode too. With a 2.4l tank size, it has the capacity to extract 10l of water per day. As a mid-size dehumidifier, this would be the perfect fit if you live in a three-bed house.

