The stalwart’s biggest sale of the year, John Lewis & Partners’s Black Friday sale should be marked in your diary. Though the main event kicks off on 24 November with deals dropping across the weekend, the retailer often leaves the best offers until the last day of the sale: Cyber Monday.

Home to everything from tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and toys, the event is your chance to save on pricey items and tick off your Christmas shopping list (it’s never too early).

Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favourite moisturiser, invest in a new cordless vacuum or finally buy that air fryer, the online-only day of the sale is set to deliver stellar savings on brands like Apple, Ninja, Shark, Charlotte Tilbury, AllSaints and Dyson, as well as its popular in-house lines like Anyday.

From the dates to know to the kind of deals we can expect, here’s everything you need to know about John Lewis’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

With Black Friday historically taking place the day after Thanksgiving, we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023.

When will John Lewis’ Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

Falling hot on the heels of Black Friday on Friday 24 November, John Lewis’s Cyber Monday sale will kick off on 27 November with limited-time deals dropping throughout the day.

What were the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals from last year?

Last year, you could save more than £30 on ghd’s coveted gold hair straighteners (£179, Johnlewis.com) and a huge 30 per cent on Mulberry’s Sadie mini satchel bag (Johnlewis.com) in a sleek lawn green.

(ghd)

If Le Creuset was on the wishlist, you could have saved a whopping 40 per cent on its casserole soup pot (Johnlewis.com) while Kally Sleep’s hotel standard pillows (£49.99, Johnlewis.com) were reduced down to just £31.

(John Lewis)

Plus, there was £60 off one of Ooni’s bestselling pizza ovens (£349, Johnlewis.com), 15 per cent off Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skin foundation (£39, Johnlewis.com) and a nice £10 saving on Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched base (£52, Johnlewis.com).

What deals can we expect from the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale in 2023?

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset, up to 20 per cent off beauty brands and 30 per cent off clothing lines like Ralph Lauren and Mulberry.

With 50 per cent off Lego, up to £150 off vacuum cleaners and a whopping £450 off television sets in 2022, we can look forward to similar savings this year.

Are there any John Lewis deals available now?

Ninja foodi AF400UK 0.5l dual zone air fryer: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

Ninja’s foodi dual zone appliance has been reduced by £50, so now’s the time to invest in an air fryer. You can cook two different foods at the same time with the large capacity fryer, whether roasting chicken and air frying chips. Up to 75 per cent faster than fan ovens, you’ll have dinner on the table in no time.Earning a spot in our review of the best air fryers, our tester said: “If you love fried food and are after a quicker, healthier option, it’s worth making room for.”

Buy now

Lollys Laundry avalon turtleneck stripe jumper: Was £110, now £44, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

A transitional staple, this striped jumper features a sleek turtle neckline and side cut outs to help it fall nicely. While we’ve not tested this, if you’re looking for an oversized silhouette, we’d suggest sizing up.

Buy now

