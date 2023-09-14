Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s almost time for the biggest shopping event of the year as Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner. This year, the sale is set to take place on 24 November and, as always, we expect that it will see thousands of discounts on hot-ticket items across tech, TVs, beauty, fashion and more.

While there’s plenty of buzz surrounding the weekend-long sale, it’s the last day of the shopping bonanza that we’re really excited about.

Dubbed Cyber Monday, the grand finale will take place on 27 November and sees the discounts move exclusively online. The 24-hour sale is on our radar as it’s not only your last chance to bag a bargain before the festive season but there’s an even heavier focus on a select few categories, including tech and home appliances.

This means that one of our favourite products is almost guaranteed to see stellar savings. We are, of course, talking about air fryers. These culinary gadgets are known to receive mammoth price cuts during the sale period so, if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon or want to treat a foodie friend to one for Christmas, you’re in luck.

From when the discounts will start to the best savings to be had on the energy-saving devices, here’s everything we know so far about the air fryer deals you can expect to see this Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, which means that for 2023 the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend culminating on Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals be available?

It’s likely that deals will start landing at the beginning of November but many retailers tend to save their biggest and best discounts until Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. So, while it might be tempting to snap up a deal as soon as the sales start, we recommend holding out until you can make sure it’s the very best price on offer. If you’re unsure, check back here where IndyBest’s team of deal detectives will be sharing our pick of the top air fryer savings.

It’s also a good idea to sign up to the newsletters of your favourite brands and follow them on social media so you’ll be aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

What were the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals from last year?

As a nation that’s become obsessed with air fryers, it will come as no surprise to learn that Cyber Monday 2022 offered up some stellar savings on the kitchen gadget.

At Currys, the Tefal actifry genius air fryer was reduced by £100 (£149, Currys.co.uk), while various Ninja air frying appliances, including the 11-in-1 smart lid multi cooker (£280, Ninjakitchen.co.uk) had a generous £50 off.

With a couple of months to go until the sale starts, we can only predict which brands will be discounting appliances for Cyber Monday 2023.

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect big brands such as Ninja, Tefal and Tower to slash the prices of their popular gadgets. As for retailers, keep a close eye on Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Amazon.

Are there any air fryer deals available now?

If you can’t wait until November, there are plenty of excellent deals worthy of a spot in your online shopping basket right now.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer brands and for good reason. In our review of this model, which also cooks, dehydrates and reheats food in various ways, our tester said it was a “clever piece of kit”, adding that “setup was a doddle and the cleaning really straightforward”. An ideal size for two people, you can now snap up this air fryer for less in a rare discount from the bestselling brand.

Tefal actifry genius XL: Was £284.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Currently reduced by a whopping 48 per cent, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight portions of food at once. It also has a free smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be really handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away and return to a cooked meal. The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher-safe, the power cable is 90cm long and Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £45.99, Amazon.co.uk

Discounted by 21 per cent, this family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a spacious 4.3l capacity. It’s a great option for larger households, and the brand claims the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil for heathier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £38.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

If you’re on a budget, consider this air fryer which costs less than £40. The halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. Low in price but mighty in its performance, thanks to a 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different foods at the same time.

