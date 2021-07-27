Buy now £209.99, Tefal.co.uk

Capacity: 1.7kg

1.7kg Dimensions: H 238mm x W 303mm x D 433 mm

H 238mm x W 303mm x D 433 mm Power: 1500W

1500W Weight: 4.08 kg

4.08 kg Guarantee: 2 years

2 years Rating: 9/10

Pros:

Clear viewing panel on lid

Extremely simple to operate

Excellent functionality

Serves 6

Makes healthy cooking simple

Accompanying free recipe app

Cons:

Short cable

Noisy while cooking

Release button gets hot during cooking

Substantial investment

How do you set it up?

Truthfully, the Tefal actifry genius+ takes all of five minutes to set up (and most of that is getting it out of the box). Once you’ve wrestled it out of the polystyrene – which we think we’ll deduct points for given that it’s a plastic – you simply peel off one solitary sticker on the control pad, wipe out the bowl and rinse the paddle for good measure, plug it all in and away you go. We had to double check the accompanying guide, but that really was all there was to it.

How do you use it?

As far as we know all air fryers are operated in a fairly similar way. The Tefal actifry genius+ was, it has to be said, a very simple one to use. There’s a small booklet of basic recipes and a “how-to” on how to use the machine, plus there’s an accompanying free app which has lots more detailed recipes, tips and tricks on it.

We barely needed instructions however, with a fairly intuitive interface meaning we quickly got to grips with it. While other air fryers – like the Ninja air fryer AF100UK (£94, Ao.com) – add some bells and whistles with dehydration functions and all sorts, this one sticks to just a couple of key functions.

Frying food in the Tefal actifry genius+

Okay, let’s just all level with one another for a second. You want an air fryer for healthy chips really, don’t you? They’re the ultimate food to make in one. But with some poor PR, chips haven’t exactly hit super food status…until now.

You see, chips are such an obvious choice that they’re one of the Tefal actifry genius+’s pre-programmed settings. There was no bar boiling needed here (a gripe with other makes we’ve tried), but instead a quick peel, chop and dry with a tea towel before chucking everything in with a spoonful of oil was all that was needed. Tefal says to salt your chips after cooking, although no explanation for that is offered. Anyway, we heeded the advice and the rest was left up to the machine.

Because there’s a clear lid, you can see your chips cooking through the course of the half hour programme. At first it looked like the paddle was a bit rough with our beloved spuds, as it crushed a few weak ones in the process. But actually, in the end, this turned out to be a plus point.

The resulting chips were soft on the inside, crisp on the outside, and there were loads of little northern-style-scraps from those that had suffered at the hands of the blade. A big hit of salt and quite honestly we were in heaven – these tasted like the kind of chips your grandparents used to make in their own deep fat fryer (just us?).

Aside from making a stellar batch of chips, we also had a go at one of the one pot recipes from the app, which we have to say we were sceptical about. Turns out it actually is easy. We made a curry, adding chicken first before throwing in the gravy ingredients and a handful of veg. Curries are kind of low maintenance anyway, but this hands-off approach takes things to the next level with no need for stirring or checking while it cooks. In this guise it’s sort of like a slow cooker, but without the need to have it on for eight hours. A surprisingly good result, we thought.

How do you clean it?

Cleaning the Tefal actifry genius+ is very easy. Any detachable bits (ie, the bowl and the paddle), plus the measuring spoon are fine to go in the dishwasher. Both of the main pieces are non-stick, so we didn’t find there was much need to work up any elbow grease, and just threw them in a regular cycle, after which they came out looking good as new.

The control pad on the top of the air fryer can get a little mucky with fingerprints, and the inside of the lid got a little steamed up during cooking too, but both were easy to clean. We wiped them with a soft, damp cloth and had no problems getting everything sparkling again.

How much does it cost?

Tefal sells the actifry genius+ itself (£209.99, Tefal.co.uk), or you can purchase it from other retailers such as Currys PC world for a similar price (£209, Currys.co.uk).

As with all electronics, it’s worth doing a little bit of shopping around before buying, to check you’re getting the cheapest price. We also like to keep an eye out around traditional sale times like Black Friday or Boxing Day for any bargains.