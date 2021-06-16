Modern pressure cookers are nothing like the rattling, hissing stove-top monsters that caused kitchen explosions and terrified kids. Choose one of these appliances for making cheaper cuts of meat meltingly tender, or cooking pulses from the packet in record time.

With timer delays, saute functions, keep-warm capabilities and safety measures granny would have killed for, an electronic pressure cooker could soon become your best friend in the kitchen.

We tried cookers at a range of price points and sizes, with some having snazzy functions; one machine even had an air frying lid to crisp up dishes. Cooking chilli, stews, risotto and curries in record time, dishes that used to be “lazy Sunday” soon became “weeknight dash”.

Lovers of slow cookers will tell you there’s something special about coming home to a pre-cooked dinner, and the fact that most of these electronic pressure cookers will saute to seal and boost flavours, cook, depressurise and then keep supper at the perfect temperature is a real bonus.

Times vary though, so choose a machine that will wait as long as you’ll need it to – some go up to 24 hours. Having lived with these magic pots for a while, we know there’s no hiding them back in the cupboard. They’re here to stay on the worktops of all our busy family testers.

Instant Pot duo evo plus 5.7l 10-in-1 multi use pressure cooker Best: Overall You know you’re dealing with a big player in the market when many people refer to any old pressure cooker as an “instant pot”, but this is the real deal and in its new, better-than-ever incarnation. As well as a host of pre-sets, this electronic pressure cooker can also slow cook and has a sous vide function, which is great if you like your meat restaurant-quality tender. Niggles from earlier, more basic models have been addressed, with side handles keeping everything in place while you cook, and an improved inner pot that’s made from heavier grade stainless steel. It has a flat bottom which helps you to saute more evenly as oil doesn’t pool around the edges. Sealing is automatic once you’ve twisted the lid into place, and releasing steam is less scary than with some other models, as you don’t have to touch the valve directly. Overall, this delighted our testers, who mentioned the easy dial options for pre-sets and amazing support and recipes online in the Instant Pot UK Facebook group. Everything we tried, from soups to stews to sous vide steaks, worked like a dream. Our favourite. Buy now £ 129.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ninja Kitchen foodi 7-in-1 multi cooker Best: Pressure cooker with air fryer This is an absolutely brilliant piece of kit, and if you have the space to keep it on your worktop you can get much more out of it than just pressure cooking. Where it really scores over other models is that its lid can also grill, bake or air fry contents. The smaller, lighter pressure cooking lid twists on and off but the “crisping” top stays hinged at the side to be lowered as needed. Finishing off a pressure-cooked small chicken with a 20-minute blast from the air fryer lid resulted in a moist bird with crisp skin. (We used a digital thermometer to ensure it was properly cooked, as timings can vary on different weights.) Striking that delicious balance between tender and crisp is light work in this magic pot. This model is huge and you’ll have to be able to spare the countertop space, but you could argue that having the fabulous lid means you don’t have to accommodate another air fryer if you’re a household that loves freezer fodder too. We found the non-stick inner pot very easy to clean and the controls intuitive and easy to find our way around. The pre-sets make everything simple. Buy now £ 172.41 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tefal cook4me+ one pot 6l digital pressure cooker Best: For a range of recipes This is quite an investment piece but an absolute game changer if you like to follow a recipe, don’t have the cooking skills you’d like or have simply run out of ideas for meals. It will have you turning out amazing dishes in record time and you really can’t fail as all the instructions are right there on the screen in front of you. Choose from 100 starter, main, dessert or express menus from the screen or from even more on the accompanying app, tell the machine how many people you’re cooking for and it will guide you through every step, giving exact measurements and directions and adjusting cooking temperature and pressure as you go. You won’t even have to release the pressure at the end of cooking – it’s all automatic. Top marks, as you’d expect from Tefal, for the quality of the inner pot, which has nice, sturdy handles to keep it from spinning as you stir and saute ingredients before twisting the lid into place for the final pressure cook. We also liked the side handles, which made it easy to take the pot to the kitchen table for serving. A miracle happened in our tester’s kitchen – two older teens actually argued as to who was making supper that evening. This usually “can’t cook, won’t cook” duo came up with a perfect Thai green curry and even a molten chocolate pudding for dessert, so it certainly ignited an interest in cooking. Another plus point for busy families is the 15-hour keep warm function, keeping dishes perfect for up to five hours after cooking. Genius. Buy now £ 164 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} CrockPot express CSC051 5.6l multi cooker Best: For making quick dishes A great price for a large capacity machine that has lots of the re-sets of far more expensive models. It may not have the fancy lights and slick dial controls of some of the others, but it does the job very nicely. The inner pot is non-stick, so wooden and silicone tools are essential with this model, as metal utensils could score the coating. And of course, since CrockPot is famed for its slow cookers, it added this function to its pressure cooker. The frustrating thing is the lack of timer delay on this mode, though, with only a two-hour keep warm function at the end of cooking. After a particularly long day at work, that could mean lukewarm stew waiting if you’d started off the longest six-hour cook setting early in the morning. On the bright side, going for the pressure option means dinner can be served up with minimum fuss; we cooked a mushroom risotto in seven minutes (plus five for the pressure to build) that tasted as great as something we’d stirred and slaved over for an hour. That’ll do nicely. Buy now £ 68 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sage the fast slo pro, 6l Best: For smart features This is a great looking pressure cooker with saute, steam and keep warm function and can also be used as a slow cooker. Whether you want a stew to take its time, or to speed up cooking at the last minute, this is a gadget that will serve you well. The Fast Slo Pro is expensive, but the high-end brushed steel and chunky styling fit in well with the rest of the Sage range, which is all great quality. If you’ve got the toaster and the coffee machine, it stands to reason you’ll want to stay matchy-matchy and, luckily, its technical capabilities don’t disappoint. Our testers liked the prescriptive nature of the pre-set displays, making it easy to select different types of food for both fast and slow cooking to let the machine do the rest. The pressure is adjustable too, which is useful for times you may not want to blast ingredients – rice or veg, for example. The machine will also choose the best way of getting rid of steam after cooking time is up, with slower releases always working better for meat dishes to keep it tender. The reduction option means that it’s pretty easy to get the right amount of ‘sauciness’ in a stew or casserole, once cooked. Buy now £ 199 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pressure King pro 8-in-1 3l digital pressure cooker Best: Budget-friendly pressure cooker Another pot with a smaller capacity than most on the market, this will suit solo and coupled-up chefs and families who’d like a speedy cooker for side dishes such as rice and grains, quick-steam veggies or making use of its dedicated pasta function. The 3l pot also has a slow-cooking option and its keep warm function works for a whopping 24 hours which is the best thing ever, especially for those who never know when they will be ready to eat, or who have family members eating at different times. Although you can put the copper-toned inner pot in the dishwasher to clean, the lid must never be placed in there. We found it slightly tricky to pull the components apart to give the rubbery sealing ring a soak after cooking strongly spiced currys, for example. But its clever safety features make up for this, especially at such a low price. Magnetic sensors on this model ensure that cooking will never start if the lid has not been twisted into place correctly, with a beeping noise and alert telling you to rectify the problem. Buy now £ 49.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Morphy Richards my pot pressure 4l cooker Best: Small pressure cooker The styling of this bulbous pressure cooker may not be to everyone’s taste but our younger testers loved the white casing with green accents and it was certainly a talking point. This efficient little pressure cooker would be perfect for student accommodation or tiny kitchens. With the smallest capacity of any of the electronic pressure cookers we tested, this is a great buy as it can slow cook, make soup, and steam too. We used it a lot as a rice cooker and it made perfect basmati in just eight minutes, with a minimum amount of faff – we’ll never use the hob again. Although the useful sear function has a 15-minute cut off, we found that was more than enough time to get some colour on beef mince for a classic chilli con carne. Although the recipe book recommended adding beans at the end of the cook, we threw everything in at once and it turned out great; a tender, tasty dish that would have taken about an hour on the stove top. You won’t be able to cater for the masses with this little pot, but as a cheap way to find your way around basic pressure cooking, it’s a winner for couples and singles. Buy now £ 59.99 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners JLPC166 stainless steel pressure cooker 5.7l Best: For seasoned pros If you’re a complete newbie to the electronic pressure cooker game then this might not be the model for you as the accompanying manual is not as comprehensive as the others we looked at here and the online recipes are non-existent. But it works on the same principles as other cookers, giving you the option to sear ingredients in the open pan, then add liquid and twist the lid before selecting a pressure cooking pre-set button or using a manual setting to choose the cook time for yourself. You may not find out how long your lamb shank will cook for until it’s in the pot, as the instructions don’t give much away, so possibly not one for those who love to follow a recipe to the letter. The good news here is that this gadget is good quality and has great capacity for a bargain price. It does everything that far more expensive multi-cookers do, with options for steaming, slow or pressure cooking 13 different types of food – you can even make your own yoghurt. Switch to manual and you can set your own time – our pulled pork dish was fall-apart perfection after cooking for just 50 minutes. Buy now £ 65 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

