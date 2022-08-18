Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s smartphone season, and rumours around the new Apple iPhone 14 are hotting up. With reports suggesting that the tech juggernaut could unveil four new handsets at its upcoming Apple event, and finally ditch that provocative notch, consider us well and truly pumped.

While there aren’t any concrete details at present, using previous dates and prior pre-order information, we can still theorise about when the iPhone 14 could launch, how much it might cost and what kind of pre-order deals we’ll see on the big day.

Apple almost always announces a bunch of new iPhones toward the start of September, usually on a Tuesday or Wednesday, before opening up pre-orders a few days later on Friday.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is targeting Wednesday 7 September for its launch event this year, and if true, it could mean that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro could be available to pre-order on 9 September.

As always, we expect Apple to offer up some juicy trade-in deals when the iPhone 14 officially launches next month, and we’ll hopefully see some decent deals from all the major UK carriers as well. We’re putting on our thinking cap and turning back the clock as we help piece together what to expect from pre-order deals come September.

What iPhone pre-order deals were there last year?

Without knowing the price or, well, really anything about the iPhone 14 and its variants, it’s tricky to know what kind of pre-order deals to expect, especially with inflation and the semi-conductor shortage wreaking havoc. But if we have a peek at last year’s pre-order deals, we can get a sense of the potential price range.

Last year, Sky was offering the best iPhone 13 pro pre-order deal out of all the carriers. The company had a deal on the iPhone 13 pro’s 128GB model in any of the four available colours. You could get the handset for just £33 per month when you signed up for a 24-month contract. There wasn’t an up-front cost, but you did have to add on a data plan, which started at £6 per month.

Three also had a pretty good pre-order deal on the iPhone 13 pro. You could get the iPhone with unlimited data and though you had to pay £49 upfront, you’d then only have to pay £35 per month for the first six months, and then £70 from then onwards.

O2 was offering up the base iPhone 13 with 150GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for £48.98 per month as part of a 36-month contract, with a £30 up-front charge. It was also selling the iPhone 13 pro max with unlimited data for £63.50 per month, with a £30 up-front charge.

There were also pre-order deals from EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media, but they weren’t quite as competitive. We also saw pre-order deals on the iPhone 13 mini, but with Apple rumoured to be ditching the mini model in favour of a bigger one this year, those deals might become less relevant.

Apple didn’t have any pre-order deals itself, only selling the iPhone 13 at full price, but it did have a few trade-in deals. You were able to get between £80 and £470 off a new iPhone 13 pro or an iPhone 13 pro max when you traded in an iPhone 8 or newer.

Based on last year’s carrier deals, it appears that pre-order deals on the iPhone 14 pro could start somewhere around the £35 per month mark and go as high as £70 per month for the iPhone 14 pro max model. Of course, these prices could be much higher, given the current economic climate and the recent rumours around the iPhone 14 pro’s price.

Apple iPhone 14 price: How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

We won’t know for sure until Apple pulls the curtain back and announces the iPhone 14 at its Apple event in September, but a recent report suggests that the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max could cost more than the previous iPhone 13 pro handsets.

In a research note from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives and obtained by MacRumours, the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max could go up by $100 (£84) this year. “While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 pro/pro max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release,” Ives explained in the research note.

The prediction comes a week after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted his thoughts on the price of the iPhone 14 line-up and suggested that it could increase by 15 per cent this year.

We can also look at previous Apple launches this year to gauge how much the iPhone 14, pro and pro max could cost when it arrives. Launched in March, the 2022 iPhone SE (From £419, Apple.com) costs £30 more than the second-generation iPhone SE from 2020. The new 2022 fifth-generation iPad air, however, actually received a £10 price cut (£569, Argos.co.uk).

Those two products were released in March, however, and the two most recent Apple launches – the MacBook air M2 and the MacBook pro M2 have both received hefty price increases. The MacBook pro M2 is now £100 more than before, while the MacBook air M2 received a £300 price increase. If Apple’s laptops received a price bump, it goes to reason that the price tag of the new iPhone 14 could also go up.

In any case, we’ll be updating this page with all the latest price speculation, and when the iPhone 14 finally launches in the UK, we’ll also be bringing you the best pre-order deals from all the major carriers.

