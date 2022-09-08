Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As the old adage goes, all good things come in threes. Apple, who usually releases one smartwatch per year, has just treated us to the launch of three new Apple Watches, including an Apple Watch ultra, the Apple Watch series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch ultra was clearly the star of the show. It’s an entirely new wearable for the company, featuring an enormous 49mm titanium case with a more rugged design, aimed at extreme sports athletes.

It features (deep breath now) a bright 2,000 nits display, ideal for viewing in harsh sunlight; the digital crown is larger; there are new sensors and metrics; and there’s a new “action button” on the side for a number of settings. It also has larger speakers, and Apple says that you can get up to 60-hours of battery life.

That’s not to say the original Apple Watch series line-up didn’t get some neat updates either. The Apple Watch series 8 now features a temperature sensor, which can track body temperature overnight, as well as motion sensors for detecting car crashes and a new low power mode to keep your watch running for up to 36-hours. As for the second-generation Apple Watch SE, it now boasts the new S8 chip and features the same car crash detection sensor found in the pricier models.

Unlike the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro, which open for pre-orders this Friday, the Apple Watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE are already available to pre-order now, with third-party retailers and mobile phone carriers expected to make the next-generation Apple Watch available to pre-order tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new smartwatches.

How much does the Apple Watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 cost in the UK?

The Apple Watch ultra costs £849 and only comes in one size with a combined GPS/cellular configuration. There’s also three different band types to pair your watch with which are called the Alpine Loop Band, Ocean Band, and Trail Loop and are aimed at hikers, divers, and runners respectively.

The Apple Watch series 8 starts from £419 for the standard 41mm model with GPS or from £449 for the 45mm version. If you want an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity, then prices start from £529 for the 41mm combined GPS model or £549 for the 45mm model.

The Apple Watch SE starts from £259 for the 40mm model standard GPS model and £299 for the 44mm model. If you want GPS and cellular connectivity, then prices start from £349.

The Apple Watch ultra features an action button and a more rugged design for extreme sports (Apple )

Where can you pre-order the Apple Watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE in the UK?

At the time of writing, Apple is the only retailer with all three Apple Watches available to pre-order. Mobile phone carriers such as EE, O2 and Three are expected to make the trio of watches available to pre-order starting 9 September, with third-party retailers, including Amazon, Currys and John Lewis & Partners following suit.

The Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE will ship on 16 September. While the Apple Watch ultra will ship a little later on 23 September.

Apple

You can currently pre-order the Apple Watch ultra (£849, Apple.com), Apple Watch series 8 (From £419, Apple.com) and Apple Watch SE (From £259, Apple.com) directly from Apple.

The retailer has a few trade-in deals available. If you trade in an eligible watch when making your purchase, Apple will give you a refund of up to £180.

Interested in pre-ordering the iPhone 14 pro? Find out when it goes on sale and what pre-order deals to expect