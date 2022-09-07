Apple event: The biggest announcements from the September launch

Apple held its highly-anticipated event today, 7 September, announcing several new products.

The company hosted a livestream to showcase the launch of gadgets such as four new iPhone 14s, revised Apple Watches, and a new update to AirPods.

Tim Cook spoke about the new products from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Among the announcements was the revelation of a new emergency satellite connectivity service for the new iPhones, enabling a user to send texts even when they have no signal.

