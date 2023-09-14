Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals: The top savings we’re hoping to shop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With autumn fast approaching and Halloween on the horizon, that means exciting annual sale weekend Black Friday is almost here, too. This year, the discount extravaganza starts on Friday 24 November and runs right through to Cyber Monday on 27 November.

A massive event, most major retailers take part and offer price cuts across all sections, from TVs and laptops to home appliances, beauty, fashion, mattresses and much more. In previous years, we’ve seen notable savings from Argos, Boots, John Lewis, and Very, with big-name brands like Dyson, ghd, Ninja, and Shark all serving up serious reductions.

As we know, Amazon is the ultimate place to go for everything you need, and we’re predicting huge Black Friday savings from the ecommerce giant. Whether you want a new Kindle, Echo dot or a Fire stick, we anticipate deals on Amazon devices as well as skincare savings, tech reductions and other site-wide bargains.

The countdown is officially on, and while there’s still time to get organised with drawing up a wish list, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals. Keep reading for the best savings we spotted last year, as well as some early sale offers.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday officially arrives on Friday 24 November in the UK, and the four-day bargain bonanza will come to a close at midnight on 27 November when sales finale Cyber Monday ends. Originally a US event, the Black Friday weekend follows Thanksgiving.

When will Amazon’s Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Although Black Friday begins on the last Friday in November, previous years have shown us that related deals can often land a lot earlier. So, while Black Friday is the day to see the best discounts, we’d suggest keeping an eye on Amazon’s deals page earlier in the month too.

What were the best Amazon Black Friday deals from last year?

Last year, we saw a massive selection of savings at Amazon. When it came to Amazon devices, there was a £50 discount on an Amazon Echo studio (£219.99, Amazon.co.uk), nearly £35 off a Kindle paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a £68 saving to bag on an Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Meanwhile, when it came to other tech brands, there was £50 off a Sonos one speaker (£168.95, Amazon.co.uk) and £20 off a four-pack of Apple AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk).

In terms of daily essentials, you could grab 50 per cent off Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets (£16.68, Amazon.co.uk). Finally, beauty savings included 33 per cent off the iconic Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£25.50, Amazon.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from the Amazon Black Friday sale in 2023?

We’re expecting Amazon discounts across the entire site for Black Friday 2023. Using last year’s savings to give us a steer, we’re hoping to find sizeable savings on Amazon devices, half price discounts on household brands like Dettol, Fairy, and Flash, and up to a third off beauty buys.

Our deal detectives will be keeping a close eye on savings as they land, and you can keep a close eye on our live blog nearer the time so you don’t miss a thing.

Are there any Amazon deals available now?

If you just can’t wait for the mammoth sales event to land then we understand. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to shop now. Save on everything from Amazon’s own devices to home essentials.

Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 50 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £25. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available on all four colours, including black, white, lavendar and teal, so you can shop according to your shade preference.

We’ve reviewed the Amazon Echo pop review and our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device”, they added.

(Amazon)

Bag a half-price bargain with this sleek saving, which will save you over £30. The stylish black design features metallic detailing and it has ionic technology to help smooth frizz-prone strands. There’s a concentrator nozzle included for a salon-style blow dry and it has three speed settings and two heat settings.

While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up. Our writer said, “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Fairy non-bio washing liquid pods: Was £32.50, now £22.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean up with a £10 saving on Fairy non-bio washing liquid pods. The unscented capsules are suitable for sensitive skin, so can be used to take care of the entire family’s washing. There’s 122 pods in this pack, so now’s the time to buy in bulk and save some cash on a household essential.

