If, like us, your fashion wish list is never-ending, Black Friday clothing deals are ideal for picking up new sartorial buys for less. The biggest sale of the year, the shopping bonanza sees all our favourite labels taking part, from Asos and Zara to Skims, Mango and AllSaints.

Kicking off on Friday 24 November, the four-day event runs throughout the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday (the online-only day of the sale).

As well as offering up to 50 per cent off high-street collections, Black Friday sees heavy discounts across designer sites (think MatchesFashion, Mytheresa, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter), so it’s your best chance to save on investment pieces.

If you can’t wait to start bargain hunting, we’ve got good news – some retailers have kicked off their sales already (we’re looking at you, New Look, Levi’s, Ugg, Mango, Missoma, Asos, John Lewis and Very). For your ease, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday fashion deals below.

The best Black Friday clothing and jewellery deals

Kitri Simone brown vinyl coat: Was £265, now £185, Kitristudio.com

(Kitri)

Kitri is offering 30 per cent off almost everything for Black Friday – including this mega Seventies-inspired vinyl coat. Finished in a trending brown hue, the trench-style fit is complete with a removable belt, large patch pockets and a button-up front, while the removable faux fur collar and cuffs give the coat extra versatility. Simply enter the code “BLACKFRIDAY30” at checkout to benefit from the discount.

Buy now

The White Company linen rich wide sleeve colourblock jumper: Was £89, now £44.50, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

While The White Company is a key destination when it comes to luxurious homeware and home fragrance, it’s also a popular port of call for clothing, and now’s the time to shop. There’s currently a 20 per cent Black Friday discount on everything – yes, everything – when you use the code “WHITE20” at the checkout. Cut into a loose silhouette and made from lightweight linen, this stone coloured jumper is elevated with a navy and porcelain stripe along the hem.

Buy now

Missoma mini chubby gold hoop earrings: Was £89, now £71.20, Missoma.com

(Missoma )

Missoma’s mini chubby earrings secured the top spot in our round-up of the best gold hoops. And it’s not hard to see why, with the trend-led and well-crafted design being endlessly wearable. The finish is long-lasting thanks to the 18-carat gold plating while the chunky, rounded design comes in both medium and mini sizes – we prefer the smaller size, which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel. An everyday classic, they’re well worth the investment (trust us).

Buy now

Hoka Clifton 8: Was £130, now £96, Hoka.com

(Hoka)

Hitting the ground running with discounts up to 50 per cent off, Hoka’s Black Friday sale has landed. Well-known for sportswear and ultra springy shoes, the brand has reduced the price of its Clifton 8 men’s road running shoe by 30 per cent. A breathable mesh upper, gusseted tongue and EVA foam are features to note. While we’re yet to try these exact trainers, a similar Hoka pair landed a spot in our review of the best women’s running shoes, so it’s a brand to trust.

Buy now

River Island khaki satin wide-leg trousers: Was £30, now £12, Riverisland.com

(River Island )

If you love a wide-leg style as much as we do, make sure not to miss this mega discount. Ahead of the official Black Friday klaxon, River Island’s satin trousers have been reduced by 60 per cent. Coming in a soft khaki colourway that’s bound to fit neatly into your wardrobe, the trousers are cinched in at the waist, with a flowy silhouette.

Buy now

FatFace Tetbury wide-leg dungarees: Was £69, now £40, Fatface.com

(FatFace)

The Black Friday sale has already started over at certified B Corp FatFace, where savings of up to 50 per cent off are not to be overlooked. If you’re a fan of dungarees, which really come into their own during autumn and winter, this pair has been reduced in the sale. Coming in regular, long and short lengths, the style is described as soft and stretchy, with adjustable straps, pockets and an ultra wide-leg silhouette.

Buy now

Cos denim cargo trousers: Was £95, now £71.95, Cos.com

(Cos )

An elevated take on the cargo trend, Cos’s jeans boast a mid rise waist, laidback wide leg cut and utilitarian pocket detailing. Reduced by 25 per cent in the Scandi label’s Black Friday sale, the trouser’s come in waist sizes from 24 to 32. Style with ballet pumps and the matching denim jacket (was £115, now £85.25, Cos.com) for an effortless winter ensemble.

Buy now

Melie Bianco Brigette large satchel: Was £115, now £86.25, Anthropologie.com

(Anthropologie)

TikTok’s favourite alternative to Bottega’s braided bags (that will set you back a casual £3,000), Melie Bianco’s Brigette bag is discounted by 25 per cent for Black Friday. Designed in a satchel silhouette, Melie Bianco’s bag also boasts woven lattice detailing and a distinctive handle knot. Better still, it’s crafted from soft, vegan-friendly leather, making it a more ethical purchase.

Buy now

Arket cotton jumper: Was £69, now £41, Arket.com

(Arket)

Arket’s striped jumper is a style-set favourite each autumn and winter, thanks to its laidback look. Boasting a V-neckline and wide open collar, it’s stitched from a blend of cotton and Milano rib. Finished in a horizontal black and ecru wide stripe, the jumper is the perfect staple for your cold-weather wardrobe.

Buy now

Cos funnel neck half zip sweatshirt: Was £89, now £66.75, Cos.com

(Cos )

Whether you’re after a suit jacket, shoes or knitwear, the Cos men’s Black Friday sale has it all. Reduced by 25 per cent, this sweatshirt is crafted from pure cotton and designed with a half-zip collar that can be folded down or fastened to create a cosy funnel neck. The dark navy finish is a nice alternative to black this winter.

Buy now

Monica Vinader keshi pearl bracelet: Was £195, now £97.50, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader )

You can save up to 50 per cent in jewellery label Monica Vinader’s Black Friday flash sale, meaning this chic pearl bracelet is under £100. The design puts a contemporary spin on the traditional pearl bracelet, and we’re obsessed. Whether stacked with other gold pieces or worn as a statement, snap it up now while stock’s last.

Buy now

Axel Arigato signature cap: Was £60, now £40, Axelarigato.com

(Axel Arigato)

Stuck for stocking filler inspiration? Axel Arigato’s sale has kicked off with up to 40 per cent off everything, including £20 off the brand’s signature cap. Reduced down to £40, the unisex cotton cap features the label’s embroidered initial in a script-like font and an adjustable back tab.

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor all star leather hi-top: Was £70, now £53.75, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Converse trainers, particularly the classic Chuck Taylor style, never go out of fashion. Luckily for those looking to invest, you can save nearly £20 on the white pair in Very’s Black Friday sale. In our review of the all star hi-tops, our writer said: “The classic Chuck Taylors with OG thin rubber sole are mostly unchanged since its creation more than 100 years ago. With its lightweight and durable upper canvas, as well as added airflow with the metal eyelets, it’s no surprise they’re a staple.”

Buy now

Uniqlo 100% cashmere turtleneck jumper: Was £89.90, now £79.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo )

Uniqlo’s Black Friday sale is brimming with staples for your wardrobe – case in point: this 100 per cent cashmere turtleneck jumper. It’s available in a range of colours and features a flattering contoured cut. The knit is touted to be lightweight, warm, and smooth against the skin.

Buy now

House of Sunny the sail blouse: Was £89, now £35.60, Houseofsunny.com

(House of Sunny )

House of Sunny’s Black Friday sale has launched with up to 60 per cent off its cult styles. This blouse is less than half-price right now and is an elevated staple. The mariner style is characterised by ruched side detailing, a fitted body, a flattering V-neckline and a unique sailor collar. Of course, it features the brand’s signature embroidery, too.

Buy now

Daisy bloom signet ring: Was £99, now £79.20, Daisyjewellery.com

(Daisy )

Jewellery label Daisy is starting its Black Friday event with a flash sale offering 40 per cent off everything from gold chain necklaces and bracelets to timeless rings like this signet style. The chunky silhouette features a wild daisy symbol engraved on a classic signet band. Whether stacked with your favourite gold pieces or worn as a statement piece, you can save a glitzy £20 when buying the reduced ring right now.

Buy now

Ralph Lauren classic fit polo bear T-shirt: Was £109, now £76, Ralphlauren.co.uk

(Ralph Lauren )

This simple tee has been elevated by Ralph Lauren’s bear mascot, which you can save more than £30 on. Made from cotton, the regular fit design features a crew neck and short sleeves, and it comes in either grey or navy.

Buy now

Whistles textured rib tank: Was £89, now £71.20, Whistles.com

(Whistles )

Ramping up the excitement for Black Friday, Whistles is offering 20 per cent off everything. This eye-catching rib tank is crafted from responsible wool and is perfect for leaning into this season’s red trend. An essential layering piece, style with everything from white tees to tailored shirts for a pop of colour. Right now, you can save nearly £20 on the wardrobe staple.

Buy now

Pandora moments mesh bracelet: Was £55, now £38.50, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pandora’s sale has kicked off for members early, and you can save up to 30 per cent on selected styles. The moments mesh bracelet is a bestseller for a reason, acting as the base of many Pandora charm collections. Now, with a saving of 30 per cent, you can pick up the sterling silver style in the sale as the perfect item for Pandora beginners or as an extra way to show off your collection for long-standing fans.

Buy now

Mango foil trousers: Was £49.99, now £32.99, Mango.com

(Mango )

The metallic trend isn’t going anywhere – and it’s perfect for party season. These foil trousers from Mango offer an easy way to lean it. We love the laidback wide leg cut while the high waist is sure to be flattering. Dress it down with a chunky knit during the day and team with your favourite heels and vest in the evening.

Buy now

Levi’s 501 original jeans: Was £100, now £80, Levi.com

(Levi’s )

Levi’s Black Friday sale sees you saving on plenty of classic pieces – including the brand’s timeless 501 jeans, now reduced by £20. Available in four lengths, a range of waist sizes and myriad denim finishes, it’s easy to find the perfect style for your wardrobe. The straight leg cut is teamed with a medium-rise waist, button fly and five pockets.

Buy now

Astrid & Miyu twist ring in gold: Was £65, now £49, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

Build your ring stack with this twist gold band, now reduced by 25 per cent in jewellery brand’s Astrid & Miyu’s Black Friday sale. The vintage-inspired design is made from recycled sterling silver with 18 carat gold plating for extra durability.

Buy now

Kitri Harlow polka dot mini dress: Was £135, now £94.50, Kitristudio.com

(Kitri)

A go-to destination for party pieces, slow fashion brand Kitri is hosting a stellar Black Friday sale with 30 per cent off almost everything. Right now, you can save £41 on the Harlow mini dress. A glamarous evening-wear dress, the style features a mini hem, flattering Cheongsam-inspired design and polka statement dot finish.

Buy now

Adidas X Wales Bonner leather trim knit trainers: Was £155, now £108, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion)

The latest Adidas X Wales Bonner collection launched last week and naturally sold out almost immediately. For those that missed out, the previous collection is now on sale at Matches Fashion, and these leather-trim trainers have gone straight to the top of our wish list. The Seventies-inspired style is made from suede and knitted mesh, with the green and orange hues injecting some colour into your winter wardrobe.

Buy now

Abercrombie & Fitch vegan 90s’ leather pants: Was £82, now £61.20, Abercrombie.com

(Abercrombie & Fitch )

Leather trousers are a perennially cool choice each winter. If you’re in the market for a pair, Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday sale has kicked off early for members with 25 per cent off everything (yes, everything). The label’s Nineties-inspired leather trousers are a bestseller for good reason, boasting a wearable straight leg cut and flattering high waist. Better still, they’re available in four lengths so you can find the perfect fit.

Buy now

Mango crew neck sweater with trim: Was £35.99, now £22.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Fair Isle knitwear is having a moment. Subtly festive, stylish and practical, Mango’s crew neck sweater is a chic interpretation of the trend. Cut into a regular silhouette, the knit is complete with a ribbed crew neckline and hem, with the embroidered finish elevating the simple design. We love this design so much that we’ve already bought it and predict a sell-out. (

Buy now

H&M wool blend coat: Was £139, now £112, Hm.com

(H&M)

The cold weather arriving means we can finally invest in a coat to carry us through the season in style. This H&M number is reduced by 20 per cent and is the perfect layer to wrap up in this autumn. Finished in an olive green, khaki hue, the calf-length coat is crafted from a woven wool blend that gives it a textured look. Complete with wide notch lapels and a detachable tie belt at the waist, the lined coat boasts long raglan sleeves, welt front pockets and a single back vent.

Buy now

New Balance Rc30 trainers in brown: Was £110, now £77, Asos.com

(Asos )

Reduced by 30 per cent, now’s the time to up your trainer game with this pair of New Balance Rc30’s. In our review of the shoes, our tester said: “New Balance’s RC40 trainers are a dream to wear straight off the bat. Incredibly lightweight, the cushioned sole has you covered for comfort while the mesh upper keeps you cool during hot days”

Buy now

Boden straight cotton stripe shirt: Was £55, now £27.50, Boden.co.uk

(Boden )

Every wardrobe needs a crisp cotton stripe shirt and Boden’s are some of the best around. For Black Friday, you can save 50 per cent on this stripe style. Boasting a semi fitted shape, full length sleeves with functional cuffs and a front button placket, layer it under vests or size up for a oversized fit that tucks nicely into jeans.

Buy now

John Lewis alpaca wool blend turtle neck jumper, natural: Was £75, now £60, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You can’t go wrong with a wool-blend knit. Reduced by 20 per cent in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale, this alpaca blend style is available in four colours (we love the khaki and cobalt blue best) and is touted as being soft and temperature-regulating. Elevated by the chunky turtle neckline, the wide ribbed hem and cuffs give it an expensive feel.

Buy now

Crocs’ women’s classic platform clog: Was £54.99, now £38.49, Crocs.com

(Crocs )

Love them or loathe them, there’s no denying Crocs’ recent renaissance. Now, the brand has launched a pre-Black Friday winter sale with up to 40 per cent off. A contemporary spin on the classic style, this pair of platform clogs is reduced by 30 per cent. They’re available in nine colourways and the customisable backstrap also holds the brand’s Jibbitz charms, so you can personalise your look.

Buy now

Mango double sided coat with buttons: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Mango’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with up to 50 per cent off. In the market for a new winter coat? Look no further than this double sided coat, reduced by £40. The faux suede outer is complete with a faux shearling inner lining for extra warmth (reminiscent of that Sandro coat from last winter), while the short design and V-neck longline collar are sure to be flattering.

If you’re willing to spend a little more, Gigi Hadid’s go-to leather jacket is also on sale (was £349, now £299.99, Mango.com) – and it’s one of our favourite coats for 2023.

Buy now

The North Face men’s evolve II triclimate jacket, khaki: Was £205, now £153.50, Very.co.uk

(The North Face)

Looking for a jacket that can see you through the unpredictable British winter? The North Face’s triclimate coat is not only stylish but thoroughly practical. Touted as being waterproof, windproof and breathable, it boasts a two-jacket design (a rainproof outer layer and insulating fleece inner layer). Complete with an adjustable brimmed hood, two hand pockets and an adjustable hem to lock in warmth, you can save more than £50 on the design in Very’s sale.

Buy now

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

H&M leather knee-high boots: Was £99.99, now £80, Hm.com

(H&M)

Every winter wardrobe needs a pair of reliable black boots. This pair from H&M more than fit the bill, thanks to the wearable flat sole, subtly chunky style and statement knee-high silhouette. Reduced by 20 per cent right now, the boots are complete with cotton twill linings and loops on either side.

Buy now

Kenzo tiger oversized cotton jersey T-shirt: Was £160, now £128, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

An essential T-shirt for your year-round wardrobe, Kenzo’s tiger tee has been reduced by 20 per cent. The black style is cut into an oversized shape with large printed graphics detailing the front and back. Simple yet sufficiently statement, team with jeans or layer under a knit vest. It would also make a lovely gift for the man in your life this Christmas.

Buy now

Mango classic water-repellent trench coat: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Reduced by £50, this Mango men’s trench coat solves the problem of what to wear during rainy days. Water-repellent yet still sophisticated thanks to the classic trench silhouette, lapels and double breasted front, the coat is complete with a storm flap and stylish olive green finish.

Buy now

Zara bomber jacket with pockets: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Bomber jackets aren’t going anywhere this season, and Zara’s affordable styles are some of the best on the high street. Case in point: this grey jacket, which is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent. The jacket features a round collar, long sleeves and an elasticated trim, with front pockets and a zip completing the design. We love the gathered hem, which gives the piece some structure, while the inner lining will provide extra warmth.

Buy now

& Other Stories soft flat pointy boots: Was £165, now £129, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with a mini dress for party season, & Other Stories’ pointed boots are effortlessly chic. Wearable from day to night, thanks to the low kitten heel, the ankle style is crafted from nappa leather. Complete with a pointy toe, zipper and shiny finish, they’re sure to be versatile boots.

Buy now

Zara TRF wide-leg mid-rise full-length jeans: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

The silhouette of the season, wide-leg jeans are the style to invest in. Zara’s take boasts a flattering mid-rise waist, wide cut, and faded denim finish that will go with just about everything in your wardrobe. Style with colourful trainers, a knit vest and an oversized coat to finish off the look. Setting you back just £19.99, it’s no surprise sizes are flying out of stock.

Buy now

Percival deku gradient crew-neck jumper: Was £159, now £95, Percivalclo.com

(Percival)

Percival’s Black Friday sale has kicked off early, and there are plenty of gems to uncover. This crew-neck jumper is a winter staple, and you can save 40 per cent on the price right now. Crafted from a fine wool mohair blend, it’s elevated by the grey, gradient finish, ribbed collar and fluffy look.

Buy now

Brave Soul suit trousers co-ord in brown: Was £53, now £25, Asos.com

(Asos)

Chocolate brown is a colour we’re seeing everywhere for autumn and winter. An endlessly wearable way to lean into the trend, Brave Soul’s trousers from Asos boast a low-rise waist, cool wide-leg cut and inflated silhouette. Just as much of a workwear staple as a weekend essential, style with loafers and the matching blazer (was £89, now £38, Asos.com) or a T-shirt and trainers.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, it kicked off on 25 November but for 2023 it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

What were the best Black Friday deals on clothing and jewellery last year?

In 2022, we were treated to mega site-wide sales from the likes of Missoma, Asos, Zara, AllSaints and more. At Cos, there was a 20 per cent price cut, while AllSaints and Reformation reduced their lines by 30 per cent. Better still, you could get up to 70 per cent off at H&M.

Jewellery fans enjoyed 30 per cent off site-wide at Missoma, while Astrid & Miyu offered 25 per cent off its entire collection, and Mejuri discounted its range by 20 per cent.

Best Black Friday deals on clothing and jewellery to expect in 2023

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect most of our high-street favourites to take part during Black Friday. From Zara, Asos, H&M and Monki to Cos, Arket, Nobody’s Child, Jigsaw and others. More-pemium brands, such as AllSaints, Ghost, Whistles, Free People and Sister Jane, are also predicted to host sales.

Plus, with retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Coggles and Selfridges seasoned Black Friday partakers, we can expect sizable savings on luxury labels, too.

