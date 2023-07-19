Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

These days, if something goes viral on TikTok, everyone is immediately swept up in the hysteria – regardless of what the item or trend actually is.

Ninja has always been on top of the game with its worth-the-hype kitchen appliances (air fryers, anyone?), so, it’s no surprise that another one of the brand’s devices has got everyone on social media in a frenzy.

The Ninja creami has been trending for the last two weeks on TikTok, with social media creators putting the appliance to the test to create ice cream or other types of frozen dessert at home.

People are going nuts for it, with TikToker Max Balegde assessing the process as “suspiciously easy” and others noting that they really liked the texture of their frozen treat.

It seems as though consumers are lapping up the trend and wanting to make their own ice cream at home, as the Ninja creami is currently sold out on the brand’s website, as well as at retailers such as Currys.

Don’t worry, though – we’ve found it still in stock on Argos’s website, so if all you’re thinking is “Is this for me?”, we’ve got all of the details covered below.

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen-dessert maker NC300UK: £200, Argos.co.uk

(Ninja)

Create your own ice cream, as well as other homemade frozen desserts, with the Ninja creami machine. Featuring seven programs, you can choose whether to make ice cream, gelato, sorbet, a smoothie bowl, light ice cream or milkshakes. The ingredients, flavour and degree of sweetness are all completely up to you – you simply fill a tub with everything you want in your frozen treat, pop it in the freezer for 24 hours and then process within minutes.

The creami’s paddle is what transforms your frozen base into a creamy treat, and you can even create three flavours at once, thanks to the three tubs that come with the appliance.

We reviewed the Ninja creami when testing out the best ice cream makers in the business and rated it best for variety – thanks to it being able to create other frozen treats and not just ice cream.

Upon trialling the appliance, our reviewer acknowledged that the machine’s vertical profile saves space on the kitchen countertop. They did note that “it’s the loudest of all the ice cream makers we tested, while it’s spinning, but it’s also the quickest”, and evaluated the appliance as offering results “more than worth covering your ears for.”

