Bargain hunters, your time has come to start training those fingers because Black Friday will be here sooner than you can order a curry on a ravenous Friday night.

The four-day shopping extravaganza is no longer just a short-term holiday romance, it’s a full-blown month-long relationship that sees deals land daily from the start of November. Currys always offers some of the best deals on tech, home appliances, TVs and more, so it’s a retailer we earmark to watch.

But it’s not the only one. Almost every retailer takes part in the sale, including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Very, Argos, and many, many others. The sale comes at a great time for anyone looking for a discounted Christmas gift, or the next viral accessory (we’re looking at you, air fryer).

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, and what kind of deals you’ll be able to snap up at Currys.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the same day every year, but the date tends to shift. It always starts the day after Thanksgiving in the US which means that this year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 24 November and will end on 27 November (which is dubbed Cyber Monday). Things aren’t that simple though...

When will the Currys Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Retailers rarely start their sales on Black Friday itself these days. The shopping season starts earlier and earlier every year. In fact, Currys kicked off the celebrations on 2 November last year, so we essentially got a whole month of savings. We expect the Currys Black Friday sale to begin around the same time in 2023.

What were the best Currys Black Friday deals from last year and what deals can we expect from the Currys sale in 2023?

Turning back the clock can give us a good indicator as to what kind of deals will be available in the Black Friday sale. There are three big categories we always look out for when it comes to Currys deals – TVs, tech and home appliances.

If you’re looking to upgrade your telly this year, we saw the retailer discount Sony’s brilliant 55in Bravia XR55A80JU OLED TV by a whopping £400 last year. It also reduced the price of Philips’ flashy Ambilight TV (£579, Currys.co.uk), which has LED backlights to extend the picture beyond the TV, by £150, taking it down to just £500. We expect even more 2023 models to be discounted this year,

In terms of home appliances, Currys discounted the Tefal actifry genius XL air fryer (£254, Currys.co.uk) by a sizeable £100, taking it under £150. It also discounted Shark’s anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£249, Currys.co.uk) by almost half price and Bosch’s Tassimo coffee machine (£34.99, Currys.co.uk) fell from £106 to just £29 – really. We’re expecting even more air fryers, vacuum cleaners and coffee machine deals to drop this year, too.

And when it came to technology, our previous favourite pair of Sony wireless earbuds were discounted by a healthy £50, while Samsung’s Galaxy A13 budget smartphone was discounted by almost £100.

The best Currys deals available now

Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld console: Was £329, now £299.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Gaming handhelds are all the rage right now. With this deal, you can save £30 on the Logitech G Cloud, an Android device that can stream next-gen console games over the internet. With the G Cloud, you can play graphically intense titles like Forza Horizon 5 on a lightweight and energy-efficient handheld, by connecting to services like Xbox Gamepass, Nvidia GeForce Now. You can also install Android apps to enable the emulation of classic retro games.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair wrap IZ300UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £399, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

You can save £100 on Shark’s cordless vacuum cleaner at Currys – the brand comes IndyBest-approved. It features a DuoClean floorhead. As well as the 2 motorised brushrolls, it also uses Powerfins that help it to clean deeper into carpets. There’s also a screen on the handle, which displays battery life, suction level and selected floor type – there are three power levels and two floor types to choose from. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’ve reviewed Shark’s anti-hair wrap models in the past, and we said that “it gives a thorough clean of all floors.”

Buy now

