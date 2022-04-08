When it comes to tablets, the iPad is the undisputed king. Apple’s industry-dominating device is synonymous with the very idea of a touchscreen computer you can carry with you wherever you go. However the best Android tablets actually offer more variety and choice than the iPad range.

Whereas Apple tightly controls both the hardware and software of its tablets, any third-party manufacturer is free to step in and make its own Android version to suit the market’s needs. Anything goes in this wild west of tablet design: there are budget tablets costing less than £50, tablets designed for cinema-style entertainment, and giant slates for graphic design and illustration.

One area in which Android tablets regularly thump the iPad is on cost. If you only want a tablet for very occasional use, or to keep a kid occupied with Hey Duggee while you enjoy a glass of wine, your choice of cheap and child-proof tablets is huge.

The field has narrowed in recent years, with just a handful of manufacturers still producing decent Android tablets. The best are undoubtedly from Samsung, whether you go for the iPad-rivalling Galaxy tab S8 or the more budget-friendly Galaxy tab A8.

Lenovo is another big name in Android tablets, producing entertainment and business-focused devices. Lastly, Huawei’s matepad range lacks important Google services, but makes up for it with very low prices.

How we tested:

Over the course of the last 18 months, we put these tablet to the test. We used them for entertainment while travelling, browsing social media, watching videos and reading around the home and while commuting.

We took into consideration each tablet’s usefulness when paired with a keyboard and stylus – if available – as well as any common apps that were missing or tricky to install. For gaming comparisons we used Asphalt 9, as well as Steam Link with a paired wireless Xbox controller for cloud gaming.

The best Android tablets in 2022 are:

Best overall – Samsung Galaxy tab S8+: £999, Samsung.com

Best for gaming – Samsung Galaxy tab S7+: £649, Amazon.co.uk
Best cheap Android tablet – Amazon fire 7: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk