As summer draws to an end, there’s one thing to make us look forward to settling into autumn: the biggest shopping event of the year that is Black Friday. With millions of deals expected to drop across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and more, this is the sale to mark in your calendars.

If you’re a serious sales shopper, you’ll know the importance of noting down the dates of Black Friday in your calendar as this can lead to bagging some excellent bargains. It’s the perfect time to pick up big-ticket items for less – and home appliances, particular air fryers, are no exception.

It’s no secret that air fryers are still having a moment – and after testing a fair few of these nifty appliances from Ninja, Tefal and many other big names, we can really see why. However, all of these kitchen appliances add up, so whether you’ve been on the fence about investing; have been saving up for one but haven’t found the right price for you or perhaps you’ve not ever been truly sold, but for a discounted price you could be, Black Friday could be the right time to get in on the hype.

While we’re seasoned veterans in all things Black Friday and sales in general (you’re welcome), we do appreciate these mammouth sale events can be overwhelming to say the least. So, fear not, the IndyBest team will be here to guide you through finding the best deals and discounts.

If you’re already thinking about Black Friday 2023, then good news – we’ve got all of the key details for you. From important dates to shopping tips and the best deals from last year, we’ve got you covered.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, across the final weekend of November. Last year, the annual sale event fell on 25 November and for 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

Unfortunately even us IndyBest experts don’t know exactly when the best Black Friday deals will drop, as the sale event is across the entire weekend, right through to Cyber Monday.

Our advice is to start making a list of any items you’ve been waiting to go down in price or would snap up for the right price, so that you have them to hand well ahead of the shopping weekend. That way, you can also keep track of the discounts on these items from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, to ensure you don’t miss out on your deal.

Make sure you’re aware of the retailer’s returns policy, too, as one way of doing things is to bag your bargain as soon as you see it online and then keep checking to see if your chosen item gets further reduced in price. If you’re able to, you can buy it again and return the original as soon as it arrives.

It’s also worth noting that signing up to newsletters of your favourite brands and following them on social media can be ways of making sure you’re made aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

What were the best Black Friday air fryer deals from last year?

We’re a nation who have become obsessed with air fryers and Black Friday 2022 certainly offered up some stellar savings across the kitchen appliance sector.

We saw Currys reduce the Tefal actifry genius air fryer by £100 (£149, Currys.co.uk), while other shoppers scooped up up to £50 off various Ninja air frying appliances, from the 11-in-1 smart lid multi cooker (£299.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk) to the 7.5l version (£249, Very.co.uk).

(Amazon)

Smaller brands were also putting on excellent deals, which were great for anyone wanting to dip their toe in the air fryer world, without committing to a pricey purchase. Salter’s compact hot air fryer (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 23 per cent on Amazon (though top tip, this is now reduced to under £30 as part of Amazon’s weekly top deals).

(Robert Dyas)

Meanwhile, Robert Dyas discounted the Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven (£38.99, Robertdyas.co.uk) to less than £40.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals to expect in 2023 (eg. what brands, what kind of discounts)?

Unfortunately we can’t tell you exactly what brands will be discounting its appliances for Black Friday 2023, however we’ve been at this game a long time, so we can hazard an educated guess as to what brands will be slashing their prices for the annual sale event.

In previous years, we’ve seen excellent savings across big brands such as Ninja, Tefal, Tower and many others – so we can assume that these names will, once again, be participating in Black Friday this year. We can hope for major discounts such as up to 40 per cent off the multi-use air fryer and multicooker appliances, as well as keeping our eyes peeled for flash deals such as Currys knocking off £100 to get people into the spirit of Black Friday.

Are there any air fryer deals available now?

If you’re kitchen is currently missing an air fryer, we are here to help you rectify that problem. Thankfully, there are many deals and discounts to be found across a range of popular air fryers.

Tefal actiFry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £254.99, now £122, Tefal.co.uk

(Tefal)

Currently reduced by a massive £139, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. There are nine automatic cooking modes and the lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher safe. Able to cook dishes for up to eight people, Tefal says this air fryer is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor, too.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £218.08, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the most popular air fryer brands around, when a Ninja appliance deal comes around, it’s worth taking a look. This model currently comes with a saving of £50 and features six cooking functions to choose between, including air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate. Also boasting a 3.8l crisper basket which can join the 3.8l cooking pot, there’s plenty of space to whip up tasty dishes.

In our review of Ninja’s AG551UK foodi health grill and air fryer, our tester said: “We didn’t expect to like this machine as much as we did.” They added they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by almost 40 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer features rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. Perfect for larger households, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a standard oven and uses little to no oil. Whether you’re frying, roasting, grilling or baking, this device has got your back (and your stomachs).

Buy now

Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £38.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas )

We were instantly drawn to this discount – really, who can say no to an air fryer for less than £40? This halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. Low in price but mighty in its performance, thanks to a 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different foods at the same time.

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Grab this entry-level air fryer from Philips for 30 per cent off at Amazon. Featuring a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket too. The preset settings and digital touchscreen make it easy to use, while the rapid air technology ensures that all fried dishes contain fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat.

Buy now

