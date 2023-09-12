Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re looking to tick off items from your shopping list ahead of Christmas, Black Friday and Cyber Monday should be on your radar. As part of the biggest sale of the year, retailers pull out all the stops – including Argos.

From tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and toys, the mammoth event sees savings on everything from air fryers and power tools to jewellery and vacuum cleaners.

Whether you’re looking for a larger item with a more purse-friendly price or fancy finding a sale surprise, Argos is known for delivering stellar savings.

Home to big-name brands such as Ninja, Shark and Dyson, as well as popular products such as Apple Airpods, hair straighteners and gaming gear, the one-stop shop is well worth a browse.

From the dates to bookmark to the kind of deals we can expect, here’s everything you need to know about Argos’s Black Friday 2023 sale.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, it fell on 25 November. In 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will Argos’s Black Friday sale start?

Last year, Argos kicked off its Black Friday sale weeks before the main event and continued to drop deals right up to Cyber Monday. As for this year, the retailer’s plans remain under wraps but we’re expecting early deals to start trickling through in early November, before the official Black Friday sale kicks off on 24 November.

What were the best Argos Black Friday deals from last year?

From half-price hair tools to discounted TVs, Argos’s Black Friday 2022 sale did not disappoint.

(Dyson)

Highlights included £130 off Dyson’s V12 vacuum (£530, Argos.co.uk) and 50 per cent off Lego’s Nasa-inspired space toy (£130, Argos.co.uk), as well as £30 off Samsung’s galaxy buds2 wireless earbuds (£169, Argos.co.uk), £150 off Pro Fitness’s air and magnetic rowing machine (£359, Argos.co.uk).

(Samsung)

Plus, you could have saved nearly £200 on Samsung’s jet 90 cordless vacuum cleaner (£379, Argos.co.uk) and more than 20 per cent on Silentnight’s hotel collection pillow pair (£24, Argos.co.uk).

What deals can we expect from Argos in this year’s sale?

A go-to for everything from toys and tech to beauty and home appliances, Argos’s deals span nearly every category – meaning it rivals Amazon as a one-stop shop for all your needs. If previous years are anything to go by, we can look forward to big savings on home appliance brands such as Shark, Ninja and Dyson, as well as savings from toy companies such as Lego and Mattel.

Plus, Argos stocks big-ticket tech brands, including Samsung, Apple and Sony, so we can expect discounts on pricier items, too.

Are there any Argos deals available now?

If you can’t wait for November to roll around, we’ve rounded up the offers available to shop at Argos right now.

Henry bagged corded cylinder vacuum cleaner: Was £160, now £130, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

In the market for a new vacuum cleaner? This Henry offering is reduced by £30 right now. Packed full of great features to make light work of your floors, it boasts a huge capacity and super-long reach with a rewind cable. Whether cleaning carpets, hard-floors, cars or stairs, it’s a versatile piece of kit.

Buy now

Tefal stone aluminium non-stick frying pan: Was £30, now £15, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Offering a great chance to stock up on kitchen essentials, Argos has launched a home sale where you can save 50 per cent on this Tefal frying pan. Featuirng a non-stick coating and durable design, the pan is compatible with all hobs, including induction.

Buy now

Lego Friends organic grocery store toy shop with truck: Was £80, now £52.80, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

A stellar gift for kids aged eight and upwards, this Lego Friends set is complete with a delivery van, two shopping trolleys, four mini dolls and one micro doll from the 2023 character range. Whether they go shopping, help to deliver vegetables or use the mop to clean the shop, it is sure to spark their imagination.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day sale in October – here’s everything you need to know