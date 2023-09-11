Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bargain hunters, rejoice, as Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner. So, if you’re looking to bag some buys for less, you need to mark 24-27 November in your diary now.

It’s the ideal moment to stock up on all you need to feel glamorous during the Christmas party season, as well as find some gorgeous beauty gift sets for your loved ones (so they think you’ve been extra generous this year).

From make-up and moisturisers to designer perfumes and luxurious bath oils, all the biggest beauty brands and retailers take part. In keeping with previous years, we’re hoping for excellent deals from Boots, John Lewis, Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Sephora and Amazon when it comes to big-name brands such as Olaplex, Molton Brown, Elemis, L’Oreal, Maybelline and Charlotte Tilbury.

Whether you need new hair straighteners, a top up of your favourite perfume, or could simply do with restocking your beauty stash, we’re here to keep you posted about all the best Black Friday beauty savings.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023

With discounts spanning make-up, skincare, fragrance and haircare, here’s everything you need to know about the beauty and perfume Black Friday deals to expect this year.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on the fourth Friday in November, which is the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving. Last year, the weekend savings extravaganza fell on 25 November. In 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November right through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will the best Black Friday deals start?

As soon as Halloween is over, retailers switch their focus to Black Friday. You can expect early Black Friday deals to drop anytime from 1 November onwards and, as always, we’ll keep you updated with the best discounts as soon as they land.

Our live blog will also bring you hot-off-the-press Black Friday discounts on all shopping categories, from beauty, fashion and tech to home appliances, laptops, TVs and more.

It’s also a good idea to sign up to receive newsletters from your favourite brands and start following them on social media, to make sure you’re made aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

What were the best Black Friday deals on beauty last year?

During Black Friday 2022, we noticed sizeable discounts on make-up, perfume, haircare and beauty products from both household favourites and luxury brands.

In terms of investment buys, there was a whopping 30 per cent off a refurbished Dyson supersonic hairdryer (£269.99, Ebay.co.uk).

Meanwhile, savings on Chanel products are a rare find, but there was a £12 saving on coco mademoiselle eau privée (£84, Boots.com).

(Boots)

You could also make the most of 35 per cent off the cult classic Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£30, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

Speaking of popular brands, a 25 per cent discount was applied across all products bought at Mac, and you could grab 20 per cent off the entire site at Paula’s Choice, as well as up to 30 per cent at Glossier.

What deals can we expect on beauty and perfume in this year’s sale?

We’re anticipating similar deals on beauty and perfume in this year’s sale. Keep your eyes peeled for savings across affordable brands and designer names alike, from site-wide discounts to discounts on individual products.

Are there any beauty and perfume deals available now?

If you can’t wait for Black Friday to kick off officially, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve rounded up some beauty offers available to buy now.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £54, now £43.20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

A must for make-up fans, there’s currently 20 per cent off this iconic lipstick duo. With each product usually costing £27 when bought separately, the deal means you’ll save over a fiver per lipstick. The set includes the original matte revolution pillow talk lipstick, as well as the slightly darker pillow talk medium lippy. These nude-coloured lipsticks are presented in signature chic Charlotte Tilbury gold packaging, and come complete with a hydrating and long-lasting finish.

An IndyBest tried and tested favourite, in our review of Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk and nude romance lipsticks, our writer said the original pillow talk shade is “the ultimate your-lips-but-better lipstick, thanks to its pink undertones that add a coat of natural-looking colour to compliment your complexion and eye looks, no matter how bold.”

Buy now

BaByliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £180, now £117, Sephora.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new hair tool, you won’t want to miss this sleek 35 per cent discount. The cordless straightener has three temperature settings, a sleep mode and safety shut-off function. Its ceramic plates are designed to offer a smoothing effect, and there’s a storage pouch included too.

We’ve reviewed this exact Babyliss 9000 model and our writer said it “straightened our curls with ease”, while their hair “remained straight all day.”

Buy now

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £16.83, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

You can save a generous 40 per cent on this famous hair product right now at Amazon. The treatment is designed for weekly use and aims to repair the hair’s bonds and improve the look and feel of split ends and strand damage.

In a review of Olaplex no3 hair perfector, our writer said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Buy now

Vera Wang princess eau de toilette: Was £64, now £25, Boots.com

(Boots)

There’s almost £40 off the price of this designer eau de toilette, which is a huge saving. The 100ml bottle has a cute crown lid, and it features purple crystal details. Its rich, fruity and floral notes include apricot, tuberose, amber, and even dark chocolate. You could buy it now as a treat for yourself or get organised ahead of the festive season and save cash on a loved one’s Christmas present.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

Getting organised ahead of Christmas? Here are the best beauty advent calendars to buy