A firm date in every fashion-lover’s diary, Black Friday is just around the corner. From Zara and Missoma to Mango and Pandora, there’s no better time to tick off your wish list – and Asos’s sale is always a standout.

A one-stop shop for all your sartorial needs year-round, the online retailer sells everything from winter coats, party dresses, knitwear and jeans (in all shapes and sizes) to shoes, boots and bags galore.

Not only does Asos stock its own labels (think Asos Design, Curve, Luxe and Collusion), the site is also home to cult names such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Mango, Pull & Bear, Adidas, New Balance and more. Plus, it’s a firm destination for beauty buffs, selling the likes of Murad, Coco & Eve, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and Kylie Cosmetics.

While the online retailer is already known for its pleasingly affordable prices, Asos’s Black Friday sale is much-anticipated for its mammoth discounts (in 2022, you could save up to 80 per cent on almost everything) and sitewide offers.

With just a few weeks to go until the main event, here, we’ve listed everything you need to know about Asos’s sale. From early deals to predicted dates, consider this guide your cheat sheet to Black Friday 2023.

Does Asos have Black Friday 2023 deals?

Asos has already announced its Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 24 November, with deals dropping throughout the weekend. The fashion giant’s sale will end on Cyber Monday (27 November).

According to Asos, we can expect “massive discounts” from all 850 brands on the site. Plus, we might even be treated to early deals – last year, Asos launched a Black Friday warm-up sale.

What were the best Asos Black Friday deals last year?

In 2022, there was up to 80 per cent off almost everything at Asos. From winter coats and party dresses to jumpers and boots, we shopped stellar savings from the likes of Topshop, Asos Design, Mango, Collusion, Levi’s and more.

It was the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe at a fraction of the cost – think £8 jeans, £20 trainers, £30 boots and £10 knits. Asos’s beauty deals were similarly impressive, with everything from ghd and Sol de Janeiro gift sets to Dr Jart+ formulas and Olaplex shampoo reduced.

Are there any Asos deals to shop now?

We’ve still got a few weeks to wait until the main Asos Black Friday event, but the site drops fashion and beauty deals year-round – and we’ve rounded up the best below.

Collusion plus nylon longline fur-trim coat in brown with black faux fur: Was £65.99, now £49.50, Asos.com

(Asos)

Reduced to less than £50, this coat from Asos’s in-house Collusion label is a steal. The brown design is finished with black faux-fur trim, giving it an expensive look. Complete with a zip fastening and high collar to lock in warmth, it’s a winter staple.

Buy now

Asos Design knitted bandeau top with scarf in black: Was £22, now £16.50, Asos.com

(Asos)

The perfect piece to complete a “jeans and a nice top” outfit, Asos’s knit bandeau comes with a matching skinny scarf. The simple design is elevated by the scarf detail, while the knit style gives the top a textured look.

Buy now

4th & Reckless straight-leg faux-leather trousers in black croc: Was £45, now £34, Asos.com

(Asos)

Leather trousers are a perenially cool staple, and you can save nearly 25 per cent on this 4th & Reckless pair right now. Boasting a regular rise, side pockets and a wearable straight cut, the trousers are enhanced by the croc finish.

Buy now

Topshop multirow necklace with malachite stone in gold: Was £14, now £8.40, Asos.com

(Asos)

A great addition to your everyday jewellery collection, Topshop’s layered necklace has been reduced by more than 40 per cent. The design boasts an adjustable length, lobster clasp and green gem pendant.

Buy now

Maybelline sky high lash sensational mascara: Was £12, now £9, Asos.com

(Boots)

Maybelline’s sky high mascara is a cult classic for good reason. It secured a spot in our edit of the best mascaras, in which our tester said: “This bestseller will look transformative on all peepers.” Right now, you can get the beauty buy for just £9.

Buy now

