Jewellery lovers, rejoice – Pandora’s Black Friday sale is right around the corner, and we have exclusive information on the launch date, which products will be included and just how much of a bargain you can expect on the brand’s bestselling pieces.

Often the last chance to snap up a sale before Christmas, Black Friday sees a whole host of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos and more slash their prices on a huge range of items.

Officially kicking off on 24 November this year (the last Friday of the month), the sales extravaganza originally started in the United States but has since made its way over to UK shores.

No matter if you’re after a lower-priced laptop, a cost-cutting clothing deal or penny-pinching home appliance offers, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for in the Black Friday bargain bonanza.

Ahead of the big day, we caught up with Pandora, to find out exactly what bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces will be on offer. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Pandora Black Friday sale.

Will Pandora have a Black Friday sale?

The good news is Pandora has confirmed it will take part in Black Friday this year. Historically, the retailer has offered up to 30 per cent on a huge range of pieces, from earrings to bracelets, and this year is no exception.

When does the Pandora Black Friday sale start and end?

The Pandora Black Friday sale will launch on Thursday 23 November, one day before the official Black Friday date, so you can get a head start on sale shopping.

However, My Pandora members will have exclusive early access to shop the sale from 5am on Monday 20 November. So, it’s well worth signing up for the free loyalty scheme ahead of time, so you can bag a bargain well in advance.

For both My Pandora members and non-members, the sale will end on Monday 27 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

Details of Pandora’s Black Friday sale

In line with previous years, Pandora will be discounting pieces by up to 30 per cent. Included in this will be some key items, with 20 per cent off the celestial sparkling sun ring (£60, Pandora.net) and blue sparkling moon ring (£45, Pandora.net), a favourite of Tayor Swift fans, as well as 30 per cent off many 14K-gold-plated pieces.

Sadly, the lab-grown diamonds collection, Game of Thrones collection, engravable items, Disney 100 collection and a handful of other collaborations will not be included in the sales event, although there’s a huge amount of other items to shop.

