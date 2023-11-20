Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all sportswear fans, the time has come for the Nike Black Friday sale, and discounts have dropped on men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and much more.

Traditionally taking place on the final Friday in November, the Black Friday sales are your chance to shop for cost-cutting Christmas presents, everyday essentials and tempting treats, with some retailers offering huge deals on fashion, beauty, tech and home appliances.

Joining a whole host of brands from Amazon to Argos who are getting in on the sales action early, Nike’s seasonal sale is one you won’t want to miss.

Right now, there’s a 25 per cent saving to be found on a whole host of full-priced favourites, with air force 1s, tech fleeces and dunks all included. Just be sure to use code “START23” at the checkout to reap the penny-saving rewards.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Black Friday Nike finds, which are handily all listed on the brand’s Black Friday section, should you wish to take a longer look. It’s also worth knowing that additional discounts can be found in the regular Nike sale, which is separate to the Black Friday online bargain bucket and offers some slightly bigger savings.

Nike one women's high-waisted 7/8 leggings: Was £44.95, now £33.71, Nike.com

(Nike)

Black leggings are an exercise and everyday essential, whether you’re running, lifting weights or practising your downward dog. This high-waisted pair have a 7/8 length, so they sit above the ankle, and the material is made to wick away moisture during workouts. With code “START23”, you can now save 25 per cent on this classic clothing at Nike, but best be quick as we imagine they’ll sell out fast.

Buy now

Nike air force 1 '07: Was £109.95, now £76.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Air force 1s are sure to be on many people’s Christmas list, so Santa, if you’re reading, please take note that you can now save 29 per cent. This timeless pair combines a black and white design, and you can also save the same amount on the red and white and bronze and white variations too. No discount code is needed with this deal, so you can go straight through at the checkout.

Buy now

Nike sportswear tech fleece windrunner: Was £119.95, now £89.96, Nike.com

(Nike)

A Nike tech fleece offers an iconic look for fans of sportswear style, and you can now save 25 per cent when adding code “START23” at the checkout. Available in a whole host of colours, from red and grey to green, there’s something to suit everyone. Plus, as the piece is made from a cotton blend, we think it will be comfy too.

Buy now

Nike air force 1 shadow: Was £114.95, now £86.21, Nike.com

(Nike)

Pretty in pink, these air force 1 shadows are sure to catch the eye of many trainer fans. The double swoosh logo and bold graphic colours make this pair stand out from the crowd yet they’ll still work with almost everything in your wardrobe. Again, with code “START23”, you’ll receive a hefty discount. But you’d better be quick, as some styles are already selling out.

Buy now

Nike sportswear club fleece: Was £59.95, now £41.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Available for both men and women, this eye-catching turquoise sports fleece is a tempting buy, especially now it has a 29 per cent saving. The good news is that no discount code is needed, so just head straight to the checkout if this cosy fleece find has taken your fancy.

Buy now

Nike air Jordan 1 mid SE craft: Was £124.95, now £93.71, Nike.com

(Nike)

Calling all neutral fashion fans, this may be the perfect pair of trainers for you. These Nike air Jordans are incredibly chic thanks to their high-top style and leather and suede composition. And they now come with the hefty 25 per cent saving when using code “START23” at checkout.

Buy now

Does Nike do Black Friday sales?

The good news is that yes, Nike does take part in Black Friday, and the sale is already live. However, the brand has added an extra sale hoop to jump through, so just be sure to use discount code “START23” at the checkout on any full-priced items listed under the brand’s Black Friday section.

What time does the Nike Black Friday sale start and end?

Nike has a sale section on its website that’s active rather regularly, with deals on women’s, men’s and kids’ clothing and trainers, but the brands Black Friday specific sale went live on 16 November 2023.

Now, with discount code “START23” you can save 25 per cent across a whole host of full-priced finds until 23 November 2023. Then, we’re expecting additional deals to drop across the official Black Friday weekend, from 24 to 27 November.

