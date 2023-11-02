Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clearly, it’s the season for big brand collaborations. Recently, we’ve seen Ganni and Barbour team up for a capsule collection of incredibly cool coats, Dawn O’Porter and Rachel Jackson have released a fun-filled jewellery line, and H&M and Rabanne have everybody excited over their upcoming partywear range, which is set to launch on 9 November.

But the fashion partnerships aren’t ending there, as luxury label Roksanda has just teamed up with high-street store Jigsaw to create a range of bright and bold pieces that any fashion fan will certainly want to purchase.

Launching online on 31 October, the 27-piece range includes plissé knit polos, oversized rib knit jumpers, colour-blocked skirts and fit-and-flare dresses, all available in Roksanda’s signature standout shades. The pièce de résistance, however, has to be the reversible coral shearling cocoon coat, which has already started to sell out in a number of sizes.

Being a high-street collab, the price point of these pieces is luckily much lower than the London Fashion Week designer’s classic collections. Famous for dressing the likes of Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett, you can expect to spend around £1,500 on a regular Roksanda design, making the £150 price tag of some of the Jigsaw styles incredibly appealing.

So, if you’re after the luxury look for less, keep scrolling to see which pieces from the Roksanda x Jigsaw collection our fashion editor is most excited about shopping. As with all limited-edition releases, best act swiftly to bag the styles you really love.

Jigsaw x Roksanda silk twill scarf: £90, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

The lowest-priced pick from the Jigsaw x Roksanda collection is this colourful scarf. It’s crafted from pure silk with a standout pink, green and yellow pattern that’s sure to liven up almost any outfit with ease. We think it’ll make the perfect gift for a loved one, too.

Jigsaw x Roksanda ruby light skirt: £165, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

Created from a range of slightly darker shades, this bias-cut skirt is sure to turn heads, while still being office appropriate. Crafted from a fluid viscose farbic, it should have a silky feel that flows beautifully across the body and can be paired with the ruby light silk top (£195) to complete the co-ordinated look.

Jigsaw x Roksanda plissé knit polo neck: £150, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

This item is topping our fashion editor’s wish list, and they’re not alone, as the blue colourway has already sold out. Created from a plissé knit cotton-blend fabic with a semi-sheer finish, it’s sure to become a bright and bold everyday basic, easily pairing with jeans, skirts and trousers for a fashion-forward look.

Jigsaw x Roksanda colour-block cowl dress: £299, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

Roksanda is most famous for asymmetric hemmed dresses and a good handful feature in the Jigsaw collab collection. Contrasting two shades of green in a striking silky viscose fabric with voluminous sleeves and a cowl neckline, this option is a daring design that’s sure to stand the test of time.

Jigsaw x Roksanda lapis light dress: £350, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

Also selling out fast is this lapis light dress, combining a whole host of design elements into the striking style. Enhancing the vibrant coloured pattern is an asymmetrical hem, loose sleeves and a tie-belt waist design. Here it has been styled over the blue plissé knit polo but will look just as beautiful when worn alone.

Jigsaw x Roksanda fishermen’s rib jumper: £225, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

As we near winter, good-quality knitwear is at the top of our wish list. Luckily, Roksanda has provided a true standout style with this bold blue 100 per cent wool option. It’s oversized with a large roll neck, split hem and XL sleeves, while the back has a gorgeous green hue, breaking up the blue colourway.

Jigsaw x Roksanda shearling cocoon coat: £2,000, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

Despite being the most expensive item in the collection, this reversible shearling coat is selling out fast. On one side, the coral curly haired sheepskin makes a stiking statement while the other side features slightly more subdued black, high-shine sheep-skin style.

