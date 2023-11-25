Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Everyone’s favourite outdoor brand The North Face is back with a mega Black Friday sale on its cult puffer jackets, fleeces, footwear and much more.

Kicking off its 2023 event, the brand is offering 30 per cent off all orders over £175 – serving as a great opportunity to save on pricey purchases. As well as shopping directly from the brand’s own site, this year’s Black Friday event has treated us to discounts on The North Face from the likes of Very, Asos, Matches Fashion, Size and House of Fraser.

Whether you’re after a cropped down jacket, practical bag or parka for rainy days, now’s your chance to stock up. To save you endless scrolling, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on The North Face below.

Follow live: All the latest Black Friday deals as they land

Best The North Face Black Friday deals

The North Face men’s high pile jacket 2000: Was £225, now £157.50, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face )

Delivering ultimate warmth, this puffer and fleece hybrid jacket is crafted from a soft pile fabric and layered with the brand’s insulating Heatseeker material. Protecting you from the elements, you can save 30 per cent on the versatile coat right now.

Buy now

The North Face women’s 1996 retro nuptse jacket: Was £315, now £220.50, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face )

A retro spin on a practical buy, The North Face’s 1996 nuptse jacket is a cult classic. Boasting a boxy design, it’s filled with a cosy RDS goose down. Water-resistant with a packable hood, it’s perfect for the unpredictable British weather. The discount is applied at the checkout.

Buy now

The North Face fleeski logo-embroidered fleece: Was £160, now £96, Mrporter.com

(Mr Porter )

Reduced by 40 per cent in Mr Porter’s Black Friday sale, this retro-inspired The North Face fleece is the ideal layering piece during winter or outerwear option during spring and autumn. Made from durable ripstop and complete with an insulating fleece lining, it boasts a water-repellent finish and quick-drying fabric.

Buy now

The North Face Glacier 100 cropped 1/4 zip fleece in cream: Was £55, now £24.75, Asos.com

(Asos )

Asos’s mammoth Black Friday sale includes 55 per cent off this staple The North Face fleece. The cropped style gives it a contemporary feel while the high collar and zip fastening lets you customise your look.

Buy now

The North Face men’s lhotse down jacket: Was £290, now £203, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face )

Touted as a trusty all-rounder, the Lhotse Jacket is designed to be water-repellent and insulated with responsibly sourced goose down. Stylish yet thoroughly practical, now’s the time to invest as there’s 30 per cent off in the brand’s Black Friday sale.

Buy now

The North Face men’s evolve II triclimate jacket, khaki: Was £205, now £145, Very.co.uk

(The North Face )

Looking for a jacket that can see you through the unpredictable British winter? The North Face’s triclimate coat is not only stylish but thoroughly practical. Touted as being waterproof, windproof and breathable, it boasts a two-jacket design (a rainproof outer layer and an insulating fleece inner layer). Complete with an adjustable brimmed hood, two hand pockets and an adjustable hem to lock in warmth, you can save £50 on the design in Very’s sale.

Buy now

The North Face women’s 73 parka: Was £450, now £315, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face )

Based on the original from 1973, this reimagined parka is made from a windproof fabric, recycled materials and recycled down for extra warmth. Complete with a removable hood and dual entry pockets, you can save 30 per cent right now.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

Find more clothing Black Friday deals in our cheat sheet guide