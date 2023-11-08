Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While the big day is still weeks away, get prepared to tick iconic destinations off your travel bucket list in 2024 by bagging a bargain on short and long-haul journeys in the Black Friday sales, whether you’re dreaming of European hotspots or trips to the Caribbean.

Black Friday is the ideal opportunity to score discounts on hotel stays, flights and all-inclusive package holidays. Budget travellers could save hundreds on their next trip with travel deals from Booking.com to Expedia and G Adventures.

Last year saw big deductions from Tui, First Choice and easyJet on package holiday deals, with up to £200 off selected summer trips, city breaks and winter sun getaways from the cost-savvy providers.

With offers available from Black Friday on 24 November well into Cyber Monday on 27 November, we’ll be keeping this guide updated in the lead-up to one of the biggest sales event of the year.

Here is what we know so far about the top Black Friday travel deals for 2023 so far.

Read more from Independent Travel:

Booking.com

Avid travellers can save over 30 per cent on selected hotel reservations and accommodation with Booking.com’s Black Friday offerings from 16–29 November. The cost-saving stays can be booked for dates between now and 31 December 2024, whether a long weekend away or a week of relaxing beside the beach, and there’s even up to 25 per cent off visits activities, including river cruises and guided museum tours, as long as they’re taken within three months of booking.

Expedia

Members of Expedia can sign in to save 30 per cent or more on selected hotels from New York to Dubai when they book before 29 November. That’s a hefty 20 per cent additional discount from the standard members deal of 10 per cent off worldwide hotels in the holiday provider’s biggest travel sale of the year. Holidays with nights in spacious suites and elegant apartments are bookable for travel until the end of 2024 as part of the Black Friday deal.

G Adventures

There are big savings on big adventures with G Adventures this Black Friday. Intrepid explorers can save up to 30 per cent per person on small group tours for select dates departing before 30 April 2024. Cruises, National Geographic expeditions and hiking treks to discover the continents must be booked between 1–30 November 2023 to benefit from the adventure travel group’s generous discount.

What travel deals can we expect in the Black Friday 2023 sale?

If Black Friday 2022 is any indication, expect to see discounts from many of the UK’s major airlines, package holiday providers and hotel groups on airfares, accommodation and attractions in two weeks.

Secret Escapes have confirmed to The Independent that their Black Friday promotion will drop this Thursday, 9 November.

have confirmed to The Independent that their Black Friday promotion will drop this Thursday, 9 November. Tui offered savings of up to £200 off selected 2023 holidays last year.

offered savings of up to £200 off selected 2023 holidays last year. Lastminute.com’s Black Friday holiday deals will be open for booking on 20 November.

Black Friday holiday deals will be open for booking on 20 November. Travelodge featured a 30 per cent saving off the cheapest night on stays booked for over two nights in the 2022 sales.

featured a 30 per cent saving off the cheapest night on stays booked for over two nights in the 2022 sales. Ryanair’s last Cyber Monday promotion welcomed flights from €29.99 for travel between April and June.

last Cyber Monday promotion welcomed flights from €29.99 for travel between April and June. Virgin Atlantic saw savings of £100 on Upper Class flights and 10 per cent off package holidays last November.

saw savings of £100 on Upper Class flights and 10 per cent off package holidays last November. Jet2holidays kicked off their Black Friday 2022 sale with discounts up to 50 per cent on hotel stays.

Read more of our great escape tours