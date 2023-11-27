Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bargain hunters, you may think that because Black Friday is over the deals would stop. But, no. The time has come: the Currys Cyber Monday sale is here – and there’s a whole host of deals on air fryers, laptops, beauty, TVs and more. Currys consistently delivers some of the best deals on tech, home appliances, gaming and more.

It’s not the only retailer that is hosting a Cyber Monday sale, with the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Very, Argos, Boots and many others taking part. The timing of the shopping bonanza comes at a great time if you’re looking for a discounted Christmas gift or indeed want to save on popular products (we’re looking at you, air fryers).

When it comes to Currys, the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale has some really impressive deals you can snap up – the Dyson corrale hair straighteners, for example, have been reduced by £100. Below you’ll find the offers that really are worth your money, including the ones we have bookmarked for our own baskets.

Follow live: The best and latest Cyber Monday deals

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus IZ400UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £399, now £249, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Shark is leading the way when it comes to vacuum cleaners with premium features, and this cordless model from the brand is heavily reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Currently discounted by a whopping £150, this model features an LED display showing the vacuum cleaner’s battery status and power level, and a boost mode to hit when you need more cleaning oomph. Plus, a very similar model took the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where our tester praised its suction power on both carpet and hard floors.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A8 10.5in tablet: Was £249, now £189, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This model is an IndyBest tried and tested pick, and has been dubbed the best for streaming in our review of the best Android tablets. When it comes to the top features and perks worth noting, model, the “top build quality, a long battery life, high security specifications and impressively meaty stereo speakers” were the main highlights for our tester.

Buy now

Salter CUR4692BLK dual cook pro air fryer: Was £149, now £105, Currys.co.uk

(Salter)

Named best overall in our air fryer guide, this Salter model received five stars out of five and a glowing review from our tester. Now, it’s more than £40 cheaper in the Currys sale. “This Salter style covers all bases, with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” our tester shared, adding: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Buy now

De’Longhi magnifica S ECAM250.33.TB bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £479, now £309, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Coffee lovers, rejoice, as this De’Longhi coffee machine has dropped in price by a third in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. Four one-touch options make for speedy brew-making, with espresso, double espresso and long black all on the menu, while the steam wand will help froth up milk to create a creamy cappuccino or latte.

Buy now

Dyson corrale hair straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Currys.co.uk

(Dyson)

Calling all beauty buffs, the Dyson corrale hair straightener has dropped by an impressive £100 in the Currys sale. We’re big fans of this beauty buy, and in our in-depth review, our tester gave it high praise. “To say we’re impressed by Dyson’s corrale would be an understatement,” they shared. Adding that it “makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze, as you don’t need to navigate around a wire”. Sephora, Dyson, John Lewis and Boots are all offering the same discount, but if you’re also searching for a coffee machine, fridge freezer or TV, why not add it all into the same basket?

Buy now

Samsung series 7 spacemax RS67A8810S9/EU American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,379, now £899, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

With a £380 saving, this fridge freezer is sure to be a welcome addition to many homes this festive season. With a 409l capacity, water and ice dispenser, fan cooling system and frost-free function (plus a five-year guarantee), it’s definitely best for those with bigger kitchens.

Buy now

Samsung 43in the frame art mode smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon)

An already impressive TV, which can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off, Samsung’s the frame now comes with a £200 discount. A great option for fans of minimalistic interior design, it blends seamlessly into the living room, with a matte display, slim-fit wall mount, and customisable frame. It’s not all about the looks, though, as this TV also has QLED 4K technology and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers.

Buy now

LG OLED 55C34LA, 55in: Was £1,899, now £1,299, Currys.co.uk

(LG)

Currys has dropped the price of this 55in LG television by an impressive £600. New for 2023, this TV has an OLED display panel with 4K resolution, and a fast, 120Hz refresh rate that makes it perfect for high-speed video like live sport and next-generation game consoles like the Xbox series X and PS5. The TV has no fewer than four HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up consoles, streaming TV sticks and a sound system, and it uses AI to help upscale HD content into 4K.

Buy now

LG OLED 65C34LA, 65in: Was £2,699, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk

(LG)

Currys has reduced the price of this 65in LG television by a massive £1,000. New for 2023, this is an OLED TV with 4K resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate that’s perfect for gaming and live sport. The big-screen TV is compatible with both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound for a true home cinema experience, and there’s Alexa voice control too.

Buy now

Beats solo 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones, black: Was £179, now £109, Currys.co.uk

(Very)

These Beats headphones currently come with a whopping £700 off, which is music to our ears. The wireless over-ear headphones have a noise-isolating function and offer up to 40 hours of battery life. The on-ear controls enable users to take calls, pause music and skip songs. An IndyBest tried and tested brand, our reviewer called the similar Beats studio 3 wireless headphones “a noteworthy product not only for their longevity but sound quality and general ease of use.”

Buy now

Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi infinissima EDG260.G coffee machine: Was £109, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee machine, this appliance from De’Longhi could be the one for you. The infinissima machine allows you to make a wide range of drinks, with barista-style results and is easy to use and clean. There are 40 pod options to choose from, across hot and cold beverages, so snap up this machine while it’s less than half price at Currys.

Buy now

Dyson v15 detect absolute vacuum cleaner: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Currys.co.uk

(Dyson)

This is one of Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaners, earning the top spot in our review of the best cordless models. It has been reduced by £150. The ‘detect’ part of the V15’s name refers to a light that shines in front of the vacuum, to help you spot dust wherever you’re cleaning. An LCD screen shows battery life, the mode you’re using, and how much of each type of dust has been collected, based on particle size. The V15 comes with a bunch of accessories, including an anti-tangle brush to pick up hair and a wall-mounted docking station.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you’re looking for an air fryer, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to save on one. This Ninja appliance landed a spot in our review of the best, with our tester praising its “generous 3.8l basket” that can fit a “medium-sized chicken”. During testing, they were left impressed with the speed at which it was able to roast vegetables – reducing cooking time by half, compared with an oven. For more savings on air fryers, read our dedicated Cyber Monday guide.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 3500 electric toothbrush: Was £99.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

With a huge saving of £65, it’s the perfect time to brush up on your teeth-cleaning skills. The all-black toothbrush has three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery life that lasts for more than two weeks, so, keen travellers, take note. It also lets you know every 30 seconds that pass while you’re brushing, to get you up to that all-important two-minute mark, just as the dentist ordered.

Buy now

HP deskjet 2710e all-in-one wireless inkjet printer & instant ink with HP+: Was £54.99, now £27.54, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This printer is now an astonishing 50 per cent off in Curry’s Cyber Monday sale. It comes equipped with all your printing needs, including a print resolution of up to 1200 dpi and built-in wifi meaning you can use it from any room of the house- you can print, scan and copy to your heart’s content with six months of Hp ink included for free.

Buy now

Braun series 3 proskin 3040s wet & dry foil shaver: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This state of the art shaver is reduced by £70 this Cyber Monday making a great gift for yourself, or for a hairy loved one. The big selling point for this clever gadget is that it’s waterproof, giving you versatility for shower shaves and easy clean up under the tap. It also promises to provide a faster and more even shave.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, which means that for 2023 the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend, culminating on Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

When will Currys’ Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

While the official date for Cyber Monday is 27 November, many retailers start their sales much earlier, including Currys, which kicked off its discounts on 2 November last year. However, it’s possible that some retailers could save their biggest and best discounts for the big day itself, so if you’re keen to get the best prices, make sure to check back here where IndyBest’s team of deal detectives will be sharing our pick of the top buys to be had at Currys.

What were the best Currys Cyber Monday deals from last year?

It should come as no surprise to learn that Cyber Monday 2022 offered up some stellar savings over at Currys, particularly on TVs, tech and home appliances.

Sony’s 55in Bravia XR55A80JU OLED TV was reduced by an impressive £400 last year, while Philips’ Ambilight TV (£679, Currys.co.uk), which has LED backlights to extend the picture beyond the TV, saw a reduction of £150, taking it down to just £500.

When it came to home appliances, Currys discounted the Tefal actifry genius XL air fryer (£254, Currys.co.uk) by £100, taking it under £150, and it also discounted Shark’s popular anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£249, Currys.co.uk) by almost half price.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Although Black Friday falls in November each year, the exact date tends to shift. It always starts the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which means, this year, Black Friday kicked off on Friday 24 November and will end on Monday 27 November (aka Cyber Monday).

Here’s your cheat sheet to the Cyber Monday 2023 sale