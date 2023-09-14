Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We still have a few months to plan our shopping lists ahead of the Black Friday sales, but if you’re hoping to update your kitchen with some new cookware, kitchenware or accessories from must-have brand, Le Creuset, then the four-day sale could be a good time to shop.

Starting on the final Friday of November and stretching on throughout the whole weekend, and into the following Monday (aka, Cyber Monday), the Black Friday sales see thousands of deals across every kind of category. In previous years, we’ve seen stellar savings on tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances and more – from Charlotte Tilbury to Dyson.

While Le Creuset is yet to announce whether it will be holding a Black Friday sale this year, shoppers were able to save up to 40 per cent during its shoping event last year. We’re forecasting several retailers will be slashing prices across cookware too, so there’s still everything to play for.

The IndyBest team are already keeping an eye out for any new intel, so make sure to check back with us as the event edges closer. Here’s everything you need to know about the deals to expect on Le Creuset this year – and in the meantime, some deals we’ve already spotted live.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday begins on the last Friday of November, which is the weekend following Thanksgiving. It then runs on throughout the weekend and into the following Monday, when deals will fall under the new guise of Cyber Monday. Essentially the same as Black Friday, Cyber Monday typically sees sales move online only, although this isn’t always true on the day. While last year Black Friday fell on 25th November, this year it will run between 24th and 27th November.

When will the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals be available?

While we don’t have any intel about a potential Le Creuset Black Friday sale just yet – or exactly when diffrent retailers will kick off their own Black Friday sales – we can look back on last year to hazzard a guess.

Last year, Amazon began its Black Friday shopping event on 18 November, and deals continued to drop throughout the month. During the Amazon sales in 2022 for instance, we saw a Le Creuset non-stick shallow casserole dish reduced (from £135, Lecreuset.co.uk) by more than 20 per cent.

Elsewhere, Argos started its Black Friday event weeks ahead of the official Black Friday kick off, as did John Lewis & Partners. If Le Creuset does get in on the Black Friday sales this year, deals may drop closer to the official date of the Black Friday weekend.

What were the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals last year?

Last year, shoppers looking on the brand’s site could have scooped up a saving of up to 40 per cent, while there were also excellent price cuts to be snapped up from retailers such as John Lewis & Partners and Amazon.

Shoppers could have saved more than £50 on a three-piece stoneware dish set (£138, Lecreuset.co.uk). Elsewhere, John Lewis & Partners had reduced the price of the brand’s cast iron casserole soup pot (£279, Lecreuset.co.uk) in its signature fiery volcanic colourway by a whopping 40 per cent off.

Fenwick was also selling the brand’s tiny rainbow espresso mugs (£72, Fenwick.co.uk) with a deal that saw each of the little mugs come out to less than £10.

While it was on sale at Amazon, shoppers could have scooped up a saving of more than 20 per cent on a non-stick shallow casserole dish (£146.26, Amazon.co.uk).

Are there any Le Creuset deals available now?

Can’t wait to shop? These are the deals and discounts on Le Creuset that are available to shop now.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £195, now £117.08, Amazon.co.uk

If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, look no further than this Amazon discount. Featuring handles and cooking verstaility (it can cook in the oven and on all hob types) it should retain the temperature of your food effectively, and is oven safe up to 260C.

The best saving at Amazon applies to the smallest size in the brand’s signature volcanic hue, but several other colourways and sizes are also on sale. Similarly, the plum colourway in a larger size (£240, Johnlewis.com) is currently on sale at John Lewis & Partners with a 30 per cent discount.

Buy now

This set of four glazed stoneware plates from the brand are currently half price. Featuring the brand’s signature three ridge design around the interior, they boast a large capacity for serving hearty portions of pasta. Meanwhile, Le Creuset claims that the glazed finish improves durability while ensuring the bowls don’t become scratched. If the green colourway isn’t for you, this deal also applies also to the pasta bowls in blue.

Buy now

Le Creuset classic salt and pepper mill set: Was £51, now £35.10, Amazon.co.uk

Sure to make a stylish addition to your table top spread, save on the brand’s classic salt and pepper shaker with this Amazon deal. Currently reduced by more than 30 per cent, the matching salt and pepper pair are embossed with the brand’s logo across the base, and feature Le Creuset’s signature ridged design. What’s more, the culinary accessories boast an ergonomic grip, are easy to clean and should stand up to chipping, according to the brand.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron roaster: Was £215, now £172, Thehut.com

Shallow and wide for grilling and searing meats, roasting and baking in the oven, and even for use on the barbecue, this multi-purpose culinary saving is now on sale with more than £40, thanks to this deal from The Hut. The cast iron roaster is billed for being resistant to stains while distributing heat evenly as your food is cooked. Plus, it’s helpfully capacious for larger households with enough room to cook four to six portions at once.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron shallow casserole dish: Was £285, now £242.25, Thehut.com

You can save just over £40 on a shallow cast iron casserole dish, thanks to this deal The Hut. The design of this dish is ideal for simmering, stir frying, baking and browning meats and veggies, according to the brand. Standout features to note include the heat resistant stainless steel knob for removing the lid and a lid which the brand bills for being tight-fitting. Not only is it on sale in a striking azure blue colourway, it’s also discounted in red, black, teal and the brand’s signature volcanic colourway.

Buy now

