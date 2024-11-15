Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Despite not officially kicking off until the end of the month, many brands and retailers have started their Black Friday sales nice and early, including the likes of Currys, Argos and Debenhams who have some impressive deals up for grabs. Many of our favourite products have dropped in price, including the well-known and trusted cookware from Le Creuset.

Black Friday is the perfect time to shop and save on all kinds of home appliances, from air fryers, Ninja devices, dehumidifiers and electric heaters. But that’s not all, you can also snap up deals on sofas, the latest Apple AirPods 4 earbuds and children’s toys.

If you are in the market for a new cast iron casserole dish though, we’ve spotted an impressive saving that you won’t want to miss. Currently nearly half-price, this is the perfect time to invest for stew season and beyond. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Follow live: The latest Black Friday deals and shopping tips

Le Creuset cerise cast iron casserole dish, 22cm: Was £179, now £91, Hartsofstur.com

open image in gallery ( Harts of Stur )

Le Creuset is a household name, with its cookware some of the most high-quality and longstanding. But it doesn’t come cheap, so when we spot a deal as good as this one we have to shout about it.

While we’ve not tested this exact dish, a very similar design landed a spot in our guide to the best casserole dishes. It’s “perfect for making slow-roasted dishes such as casseroles, but we also whipped up a loaf of bread, which cooked evenly and with a nice, crispy crust. This is partly down to the lid, as it fits snugly and locks in the heat and moisture,” noted our tester.

Whether you’re looking for something that will help you whip up hearty stews, want to braise meat or prepare jam, this timeless iron dish could make the perfect addition to your kitchen.

The dish's cast iron body ensures that your one-pot meals cook evenly, whether on the hob or in the oven, while the glass lid will allow you to take a peek at your masterpiece without losing heat. The heat retention on Le Creuset’s cast iron casserole dish is another impressive factor – helping to slow down the cooling of your meals, and keeping the leftovers warm on the table. What’s more, it’s dishwasher-friendly.

Searching for more offers? Our shopping experts have handpicked the best Black Friday deals