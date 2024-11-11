The AirPods 4 are on sale for the first time with this Black Friday offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With Black Friday on the horizon, a new pair of wireless earbuds may be on your shopping list, and if you’re a fan of Apple then you’ll want to make your way over to Amazon, pronot, where you can score a discount on the newly launched AirPods 4.

Whilst the discount is only small, at six per cent, it’s the first deal on the all-new AirPods 4, which launched at the end of September.

Along with active noise cancellation, the AirPods 4 have been redesigned for all-day comfort and fit beautifully in the ear with refined contour and shorter stem.

There are also plenty of other Apple gadgets on sale for Black Friday (despite the shopping bonanza not officially starting until 29 November) including iPads, AirTags and the MacBook Air. Keep checking our Apple guide for the best Black Friday deals as they emerge.

But if you’re looking to get your hands on this unmissable AirPods 4 deal, we’ve got all the details you need.

Apple AirPods 4: Was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

The quick-press controls for music and calls, along with active noise cancellation to reduce outside noise before it even reaches your ears, provide the AirPods 4 with the best AirPods technology yet. The earbuds even feature conversation awareness, picking up on what’s going on around you and lowering the volume when you’re speaking to somebody near by.

When trying the new AirPods 4 last month, our tech critic, David Phelan, said that “listening to music is exemplary, even with noise-cancelling off, offering decent breadth of sound and fidelity in vocals and mid-range notes.” He was also impressed by the earbuds’ all-new design, and noticeably much smaller battery case, adding: “The grilles and speakers on the bud are different, with the new design meant to make the AirPods more comfortable for longer wear. They are definitely comfortable, though to be honest, the last models suited my ears just fine, too.”

