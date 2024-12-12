Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Christmas tree is up, the turkey is on standby, and the gifts are being oh-so-frantically bought. The most wonderful time of the year is nearly here, and right behind it comes the second most wonderful – the Boxing Day sales.

Every year, I see retailers like Amazon and Argos slash prices on Apple’s top tech in the Boxing Day sales, so if you’re in the mood for some post-Christmas spending, now’s the best time to upgrade your gadgets.

If the discounts are anything like Black Friday this year, everything from AirPods, Apple Watches and iPads to iPhones, MacBooks and beyond should be getting some tasty price cuts in the Boxing Day sales.

Below, I’m breaking down the top Boxing Day deals to expect on Apple gear, along with the best offers you can snap up right now. I’ll be here with the team throughout the festive season to guide you to the best post-Christmas bargains.

When will the Boxing Day Apple deals start in 2024?

The clue is in the name. Boxing Day deals on Apple tech will officially kick off on Boxing Day itself, Thursday 26 December. But that’s not the full story.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve started seeing retailers begin their Boxing Day sales as early as Christmas Eve. And while the Boxing Day sales were previously a one-day affair, the sales extend right through to January, when they turn into the January sales.

I’m not expecting the discounts on Apple tech in January to be as good as the savings in the Boxing Day sales. Most retailers often use January sales to clear out dead stock, and Apple products generally aren’t considered dead stock, so if you see a good discount in the Boxing Day sales on an Apple device, it’s worth snapping it up.

The best Apple Boxing Day deals to expect in 2024

The Boxing Day sales are usually a belated extension of the Black Friday sales, so you can expect a lot of the same deals on tech during Black Friday to pop back up.

That means deals on Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro 2 are bound to arrive, with retailers slashing them by £50 in the Black Friday sales. But, luckily for you, you can actually currently save on the popular earbuds right now – they would make a great gift.

If you’re looking for a new Apple Watch, Argos discounted the Series 9 to less than £300 for the first time in the Black Friday sales, and I’m hoping for similar in the Boxing Day sales. Those on the hunt for a new iPad will want to keep their eye out for a discount on the 10th-generation iPad, which received a sizeable discount in the Black Friday sale – and is still currently reduced. And if you’re after a new iPhone 16, mobile phone carriers should have plenty of discounts on the latest handset.

Best Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Still at their all-time low price from the Black Friday sales, now’s the time to buy Apple’s flagship buds if your headphones need an upgrade. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Another bit of Apple tech discounted on Black Friday that’s still on sale, this is the lowest price I’ve seen on a pack of four AirTags since 2022. If you’re like me and always misplacing things (or just paranoid about losing them), this pack of four is a must-have. I love how you can track your stuff on the Find My app and even get turn-by-turn directions when you’re nearby. The battery lasts over a year, so you don’t have to worry about constant replacements.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Again, slashed to the lowest price I saw on Black Friday, you can still grab the latest entry-level iPad with a huge £40 discount ahead of Christmas. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” he added.

Looking for pre-Christmas bargains? Head over to our IndyBest deals section