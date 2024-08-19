Support truly

Black Friday may feel like a world away right now, but it never hurts to be ahead of the game when it comes to scoring some serious savings. And there’s nothing we like more than filling up our kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances at a fraction of the price.

Ninja has become the gold standard when it comes to kitchen gadgets, offering high-performing and professional quality products to meet all your cooking needs.

The brand makes more than just a cracking blender, Ninja covers everything from air fryers to chef-grade knife sets and even pizza ovens. Whatever you need to express your inner Gordon Ramsey, Ninja has got you covered.

But this doesn’t mean you should have to break the bank to kit your kitchen out. So, we’ve compiled everything you need to know in order to get the most out of Black Friday when it does arrive, as well as some super savings you can snap up right now.

When will Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday will be gracing us with its presence this year on 29 November 2024, following America’s Thanksgiving Day.

While the original Black Friday was confined to a strict 24 hours, now most retailers opt for a full weekend of savvy shopping with the sale running until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. And this year is no different, so expect the sale to finish at midnight on 2 December.

What to expect from Ninja deals this Black Friday 2024

While we can’t predict exactly what deals we will be able to get our hands on this year, we have looked carefully at previous sales to see what we can expect for 2024.

During Cyber Monday 2023, we saw big price reductions on some of Ninja’s best-selling air fryers, including the AF100UK (£99.99, Currys.co.uk), which was reduced by almost half its original price.

If you’re starting from scratch when it comes to your kitchen, or if you’re just looking for a refresh, then we suggest you look at the excellent pots and pans Ninja has to offer. Last year, Ninja’s zero stick classic 5-piece pan set (£149.99, Ninja.co.uk) had a tummy-rumbling saving of more than £50 off.

Or, if you’re more of a baker, we’d suggest you look into Ninjas food mixers and electric whisks. Like the Foodi 2-in-1 hand blender and mixer (£99.99, Ninja.co.uk) which saw a 20 per cent discount last Cyber Monday.

Deals you can shop right now

Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £64.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite tried and tested non-stick frying pan comes from Ninja, and it happens to have more than 25 per cent off right now. Our tester loved how there was zero oil required when cooking with this pan, and was impressed by how well it stood up against utensil scratches, saying: “Cooking results are nothing short of outstanding.”

Buy now

Ninja food processor: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Ninja is well-known for its blenders and food processors, and with good reason. Now, this model from Ninja has 20 per cent off, making it a great pick for those looking to up their cooking or baking skills. A very similar model was reviewed by our tester, who delighted in the brand's intuitive design, saying: “We loved the automatic one-touch for blending and processing as these programmes really took time out of our food prep tasks.”

Buy now

Ninja creami NC300UK: Was £199.99, now £148.71, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Well, now you can have it whenever you want, with Ninja’s viral creami. Our tester named this the best ice cream maker for variety, and they loved how creative it allowed them to be with their recipes, saying: “There are also settings for light ice cream, gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowls and milkshakes. The recipe book that comes with the machine has ideas for each setting.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This tried and tested multi cooker from Ninja currently has a huge 40 per cent off at Amazon. Our tester named it the best air fryer for newbies, making it perfect for those late to the nation's well-deserved air dryer obsession. “With a 7.5l capacity, this impressive machine can carry out nine different functions – all depending on what setting you turn the dial to,” our tester said. “We highly recommend trying out the air frying function and can confirm it’s made us a tasty dish or two, including gorgeously crispy (and not at all oily) halloumi fries.”

Buy now

For more Black Friday intel, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect