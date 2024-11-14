Black Friday 2024 live: Latest deals on AirPods 4, Xbox, Audible subscriptions and more
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from the Toniebox to Jo Malone
The early Black Friday sales are in full swing, with retailers like Currys, Argos, Boots and Shark dropping their best deals ahead of the official start date of 29 November.
You’ll find all of the best deals in our shopping guides, but for a real-time stream of the latest discounts and Black Friday news, our liveblog has you covered.
Whatever you’re looking for in the sales, whether that be a TV, laptop, mattress or beauty products, the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The true savings are on products that are actually worth your money, so, we’ll be highlighting deals on products we’ve tested ourselves.
In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Samsung has started its sale, Oodie is offering 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Save £300 on this LG TV
After a shiny new TV? Black Friday serves at the perfect opportunity to save on top 4K and OLED sets. Samsung has launched its early Black Friday deals, and you can grab savings from third-party retailers too, from Argos to AO.
Steve, one of our resident tech experts, has been overseeing our Black Friday TV shopping guide, where he’s been popping the best early deals. Case in point, here’s a £300 saving on one from LG.
LG C4, 55in: Was £1,599, now £1,299, Currys.co.uk
The latest model in the C series of LG TVs gets a £300 discount in the Currys Black Friday sale. Launched earlier this year, the LG C4 is an impressive 4K display with self-lit OLED pixels capable of perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction. If you’re after something smaller there’s a £400 discount on the 48in model too, as well as savings on the larger sets.
Apple Watch Black Friday saving
The Apple Watch series 10 is the best Apple Watch yet, according to our tech writer David Phelan. Here’s a Black Friday deal at Very, which will save you a modest £20 on the new wearable.
Apple Watch series 10 (GPS) 42mm rose gold: Was £399, now £379, Very.co.uk
In his review, David said: “While at first glance it looks similar to series 9, the bigger display, thinner profile and handsome new colours make the series 10 a lot more appealing”. He added: “The features that have defined the Apple Watch, from subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist and above all, great health features, are all at their best here.”
Grab a Dyson vacuum cleaner deal
Dyson’s Black Friday sale is well underway, where you can already save up to £150 on its vacuum cleaners, hair tools and air purifying appliances. There are lots of discounts on the Dyson site, but major retailers are also on our radar (Currys, Argos, Amazon, we’re looking at you). For top deals on products the team has tested, take a look at my shopping guide.
Save 23% on The Ordinary’s best-sellers
The Ordinary doesn’t officially take part in Black Friday, even going so far as to close its doors during the sale to remind us to “shop slowly” and avoid waste.
In a classic case of having its peptide serum and applying it, however, the skincare brand is still discounting a huge range of its best-selling products by 23 per cent for the month of November.
While I appreciate The Ordinary’s sentiment surrounding the Black Friday mayhem, I also like saving money on hyaluronic acid.
Here’s £30 off a Ninja air fryer
Retailer AO launched its Black Friday deals last week, with discounts now available across its expansive range of TVs, beauty products, home appliances and more.
If you’re one of the dozen people in the UK who doesn’t already own an air fryer, here’s a £30 discount on one we’d recommend.
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer: Was £149, now £119, AO.com
The 7.6l Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer has the full suite of features you’d expect: like timers telling you when to add food, shake things up and take things out, automatic switch-off, and two cooking zones so everything finishes at the same time. It’s also dishwasher friendly, so you save on washing up too.
Speaking of Ninja, we’ve got an entire guide dedicated to shopping Ninja’s Black Friday deals.
Ninja blasted on to the scene during the smoothie craze of the late 2010s, instantly revolutionising the way we chug down big jugs of pureed fruit. Not one to rest on its laurels, the brand soon expanded into everything from frying pans and ice cream makers, to our old friend the air fryer.
Want more Shark deals this Black Friday?
While I’m a huge fan of Dyson hand dryers, rival brand Shark is my go-to when it comes to hoovers. The sister brand of Ninja makes some of the best cordless vacuums you can buy, and they’re especially cheap when Black Friday rolls around.
