Looking to save some cash on gifts for the kids? Black Friday is your best chance to find huge discounts on toys to suit all ages.The annual sales bonanza, which takes place in November every year, is one to watch when it comes to securing a bargain on everything from TVs and mattresses to laptops, beauty products and clothing.

It’s also an event that many savvy parents, liky myself, will have bookmarked in their calendars as an opportunity to stockpile Christmas gifts and snap up some bargains on behalf of Santa. The four-day sale can see the latest gizmos and games slashed to their lowest ever prices, with all the biggest toy manufacturers and retailers taking part.

In previous years, I’ve seen some excellent deals from Very, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Smyths, with discounts to be had on popular brands such as Lego, Barbie, Toniebox, Disney, Hot Wheels and many more.

With so many offers available, Black Friday can induce the sense of deals overload and make finding genuinely stellar discounts difficult. That’s why I and my fellow IndyBest experts are on hand to help filter through the noise and bring you the very best bargains.

When it comes to toys, keep scrolling here, for everything you need to know about the Black Friday 2024 sale, including the best toy deals to snap up right now, including dolls’ houses, Squishmallows and more.

Best toy deals to shop now

Fisher Price Little People Barbie dreamhouse playset: Was £61.99, now £39.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Regardless of whether your child is a Barbie fan, this interactive play house is sure to be a hit. Filled with exciting features, it comes with two figurines, as well as an outdoor patio and swimming pool, complete with a spiral slide. Chosen as the best gift for two-year-olds in our round-up, our tester said: “We loved how many opportunities there were for storytelling, while our toddler tester couldn’t get enough of the activation points (including an oven, rotating changing room and toilet), which play songs, sounds and phrases that help little ones learn the alphabet, counting and opposites. You can even choose between three different languages – English, German or French.”

Lego Duplo Peppa Pig supermarket: Was £59.99, now £36.45, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

Fans of Peppa Pig are bound to squeal with delight at this adorable Lego set. It was dubbed as one of the best gifts for two-year-olds by our reviewer, who said: “The chunky bricks are ideal for small children, and the supermarket theme is great for those starting to enjoy role play, as you take the whole family to buy ingredients to make a cake.” The set features Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, as well as plenty of fun accessories. Even better, it now comes with a discount of more than 35 per cent at Amazon.

Hot Wheels sky crash tower set: Was £82.99, now £41.50, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Hot Wheels )

A brand beloved by any automobile fan, this Hot Wheels set has been reduced by an impressive 50 per cent at John Lewis. The sky crash tower measures a mighty 83cm high and allows little ones to launch their toy cars to create some epic mid-air crashes. The tower provides parking for more than 20 cars, and features an orange track that loops up and around with a ramp for continuous motion. Parents will also appreciate that the set can be folded up for simple storage or on-the-go fun with friends.

Sylvanian Families floating cloud rainbow train: Was £24.99, £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sylvanian Families have been entertaining children in the UK since 1987 and just keep getting cuter and cuter. This set, which now has a generous 20 per cent off, featured in our round-up of the best gifts for five-year-olds. “When watching our five-year-olds interact with this train, we were amazed by how creative they got and by how they acted out different scenes,” our tester said. “Each time they played with the toy, a different storyline was explored, too, making it a gift that keeps on giving.”

VTech LeapFrog scoop & learn ice cream cart: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LeapFrog )

This creative toy makes learning a real treat for little ones, who will have heaps of fun pretending to run their very own ice cream cart. Complete with 20 playing pieces, the cart provides hours of open-ended play, as there are so many ways your child can interact with it. Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for 2-year-olds, our tester said: “There are also activity cards that can be placed into a slot where characters will tell your child their order, which they must then prepare, helping to develop counting, matching, memory and stacking skills.” They added: “Plus, the cart can actually be pushed around, so, kids can play and move at the same time or take it into the garden, for some outdoor fun.”

Lego Friends Mars space base and rocket toy: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

Buying for a budding astronaut? Then you’ll want to snap up this set, which has a whopping 50 per cent off. The Lego Friends Mars space base and rocket comes with a buildable rocket, exploration rover, research base and four characters. Designed for children aged eight and up, this set lets kids imagine life on Mars as they rearrange the different pods to customise the build.

Play-Doh all-in-one creativity starter station: Was £44.99, now £21.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Play-Doh has to be an item on every child's letter to Santa at some point in time. A favourite for generations, Play-Doh offers children a chance to explore their creativity in some pretty fun ways. This starter station ensures that the Play-Doh is kept off your tables and carpets, providing children with their own workspace to craft. The set also contains 15 accessories and six modelling compound colours.

Barbie dreamhouse: Was £349.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all Barbie fans, you can get your hands on Mattel’s Barbie dreamhouse for more than half price at Amazon right now. The house, which was launched last year alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie, comes with three storeys to explore and is brimming with charming play areas like a kitchen, pool and bedroom. Plus it comes with more than 75 accessories, including a pet puppy – adorable.

Toniebox starter set featuring Peppa Pig: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tonies )

It’s not a mega saving but discounts on the Toniebox are rare. Right now, you can snap up this starter set, which includes a Toniebox and a Peppa Pig figure, with £10 off. One of the top toys that’s always on our radar at IndyBest, the Toniebox has featured in several of our gift guides for children, including the best gifts for 2-year-olds and 4-year-olds. A great option for kids of all ages, it’s essentially an audio player that helps bring music and stories to life – you simply swap out the Tonie character that sits on top – of which there are more than 100 to choose from – and a different tale will be read to your child. “We think the Toniebox is so clever – exciting, engaging, screen-free fun which your child can really take ownership of”, our tester said.

Bluey S9 beach cabin exclusive bundle: Was £60, now £30, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Calling all Bluey fans, there’s a huge 50 per cent off this beach cabin set at Argos right now. The bundle is loaded with fun features and everything Bluey and her family need to relax and play, including a toilet and shower, kitchen, deck and a lounge that converts to a bedroom. Plus this playset expands out to include its own beach and comes with a fun watercraft that Dad loves to ride on.

CoComelon my first sing-along boombox: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Smythstoys.com

open image in gallery ( CoComelon )

CoComelon is easily one of the most loved children’s brands right now, with a YouTube channel that features 3D animation videos of nursery rhymes and loved songs. If your little one loves to join Nina, JJ, CeCe and the rest of the gang for a song or two, then this sing-along boombox will go down a treat. The device features five built-in songs, light up buttons and flashing lights, making it a great sensory toy for children.

Original Squishmallows 12in Shasta the orange bigfoot: Was £13, now £10.50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Who doesn’t love a cuddly toy? A gift that’s sure to go down a treat with most little ones, Squishmallows are some of the softest and cuddliest toys around and right now Argos has included numerous designs in Black Friday deals, including Shasta the organge bigfoot. Chosen as the best 12in buy in our round-up of the best Squishmallows, our tester said it’s the “perfect friend for kids to snuggle up with while reading or to rest on while relaxing with their tablets”. “Shasta comes complete with long fluffy ears that proved very strokable, while her lower half felt super soft, like a cushion,” they added. “For an extra layer of cuteness, her feet even stick out when she’s placed on a sofa or bed, making it look like she’s sitting – utterly adorable.”

When will Black Friday toy deals start in 2024?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means it will start on 29 November. While it was originally a one-day event, Black Friday has expanded and now lasts for an entire weekend, culminating in the Cyber Monday sale.

However, it’s worth noting the sale has also been starting earlier and earlier each year. In fact, some retailers, such as Amazon and Argos, start their Black Friday sales up to a month early, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to shop the best deals.

What toy deals can we expect this Black Friday?

While there isn’t long until Black Friday officially kicks off, so, we still can’t guarantee any deals right now. However, we can make an educated guess, based on the discounts we’ve seen in previous years.

In 2023, we saw retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Smyths Toys and The Entertainer all take part in the event, with prices cut by as much as 70 per cent. There were savings aplenty across a host of much-loved brands, from Lego and Barbie to Squishmallows, Little Tikes and Play-Doh.

Some of the top deals included 50 per cent off the Barbie dreamhouse (was £349.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk), 20 per cent off the IndyBest-approved Toniebox (£79.95, Tonies.com), and £15 off the must-have toy of the year: the Furby (was £74.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

The IndyBest team of shopping experts have been covering sales events like Black Friday for many years. We track prices all year round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve either tested or are made by brands we trust.

