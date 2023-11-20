Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Searching for a Black Friday deal on Apple’s AirPods pro second-generation earbuds? You’re in luck. Amazon kicked off its shopping event on Friday (17 November) and has been treating us to a huge range of discounts across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming devices to home appliances and beauty.

But listen up, as the online giant has reduced Apple’s wildly popular earbuds to their lowest-ever price. The second-gen buds promise better audio quality, noise-cancelling and battery life, and, yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. The buds have been praised by The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan countless times, so you can trust they are a great investment.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting an impressive deal, you’re not going to want to miss this one. We predict they’ll sell out at lightning speed. Here’s how you can get your hands on the AirPods pro second-gen for less than £200.

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. It “uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly”. They added that the faster chip in the earbuds has improved the sound quality.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to snap them up, as they’ve been reduced to their lowest-ever price. The trusty earbuds are also reduced at Currys, John Lewis and Very.

Buy now

