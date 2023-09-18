Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals: Offers to expect in the sales this year

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you miss your chance to nab the deals you were hoping for during the Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday – which takes place on 27 November this year – is technically your last chance to bag products at a discount before the annual deals extravaganza comes to an end.

With many brands and retailers continuing their sales into Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday), you can be sure there will be plenty of deals to take advantage of during the final day of the sale, whether you’re shopping for tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances or electric toothbrushes (to name just a few categories likely to be included in the sale).

In previous years, Cyber Monday has seen prices plummet on brands such as Ninja, Nintendo and on Amazon’s own devices, while home chefs and foodies looking to upgrade their culinary setup last year could have snapped up a deal on popular cookware brand Le Creuset, with the brand reducing some of its prices by up to 40 per cent.

While it’s yet to be confirmed whether Le Creuset will be taking part in the Black Friday sale this year, the IndyBest team will be keeping their eyes peeled for any Le Creuset deals from UK retailers throughout the event. It’s here you’ll find the latest intel about Le Creuset items in the sale, plus the early deals available now.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday following Black Friday, which falls the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving. Last year, the Black Friday sales started on 25 November, while, this year, the event will kick off on 24 November, which means Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

While the Black Friday sales can sometimes see brands and retailers starting their deals weeks in advance – last year, for instance, Amazon began its offers on 18 November, and deals continued to drop throughout the month – Cyber Monday deals start on the Monday following Black Friday. This means we can expect Cyber Monday deals on Le Creuset to start on 27 November. In some cases, the offers could continue to be available for a few days, too.

What were the best Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals last year?

Last year, Le Creuset’s Black Friday offer of up to 40 per cent off stuck around for the Cyber Monday sale, when the brand’s three-piece set of stoneware dishes was reduced by almost 40 per cent (£138, Lecreuset.co.uk).

Shoppers could also save on Le Creuset’s essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot, which was on sale with more than £60 off at John Lewis & Partners (£279, Lecreuset.co.uk)

(Le Creuset)

Elsewhere, Coggles reduced the price of the Le Creuset heart-shaped cast iron casserole dish (£225, Coggles.com) by 28 per cent.

Amazon also offered a decent deal on Le Creuset’s set of rainbow coffee mugs – which dropped in price by 25 per cent (£63.75, Amazon.co.uk) – and on the brand’s non-stick shallow casserole dish, which was discounted by more than £40.

Best Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals to expect in 2023

While we saw plenty of deals on Le Creuset throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, we don’t know just yet whether the brand will be holding its own shopping event this year – but make sure to check back with us for the latest intel as the official dates edge closer. That said, we saw some decent Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals from retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Fenwick and more last year, so we’re forecasting similar deals for 2023.

Are there any Le Creuset deals available now?

If you can’t wait to get your mitts on some new cookware, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve rounded up the Le Creuset deals available now.

Le Creuset cast iron signature square grillit: Was £149, now £104, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

While the summer weather was fairly short lived this year, this grillet from Le Creuset is designed to re-create those same flavours usually achieved by cooking al fresco on the grill. It boasts a cast iron make-up touted as having optimum heat-retention abilities. Meanwhile, the design also features high ridges, to help drain away fat as you cook, while also leaving a char-grilled finish to your food, whether you’re searing steak, chicken or vegetables.

Le Creuset stoneware five-piece essential set with mills: Was £249, now £186.75, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

If you’re looking to invest in a matching Le Creuset set to complete your kitchen, you can save more than £60 on this five-piece collection from the brand. Designed for baking, roasting, marinating and more, the set includes three stoneware dishes, which are billed as being strong and durable. Plus, there’s a pair of salt and pepper mills and two stoneware ramekins for serving small bites and desserts.

Le Creuset signature cast iron roaster: Was £215, now £172, Thehut.com

(Le Creuset)

Save more than £40 on this shallow cast iron roasting dish, thanks to this deal from The Hut. Designed with a wide base for grilling and searing meats, roasting and baking in the oven, and even for use on the barbecue, it’s also touted as being stain-resistant and effective at distributing heat evenly. Helpful when it comes to cooking for small crowds, too, it’s said to be roomy enough to whip up a portion for four to six people.

Le Creuset classic salt and pepper mill set: Was £51, now £35.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Elevate your dinner-party spread with this matching salt and pepper set from Le Creuset, which is currently reduced by more than 30 per cent. It features the band’s logo embossed across the base, as well as the Le Creuset signature three ridges design. It also boasts an ergonomic grip, while being resistant to chipping, according to the brand.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £195, now £117.08, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

On sale well ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, the brand’s cast iron casserole dish is currently reduced at Amazon. Features to note include handles and cooking versatility – this dish can be used on all hob types and it’s oven-safe up to 260C. It’s on sale with the biggest discount in the volcanic orange hue, as well as with a smaller discount in other colours and sizes.

Elsewhere, we’ve seen the plum colourway, in a larger size, is currently on sale at John Lewis & Partners with a 30 per cent discount (£240, Johnlewis.com).

For the latest discounts on kitchen gadgets and more, try the links below:

