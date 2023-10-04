Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The last big sale before we head into the Christmas shopping season, Cyber Monday marks the end of Black Friday weekend every November.

Cyber Monday traces its origins back to a time when online shopping wasn’t the norm – hence the painfully Nineties-sounding name – and is a chance to grab deals on everything from headphones, earbuds and smartwatches to TVs, home appliances and mobile phone plans.

In recent years, Cyber Monday and Black Friday have become a single, continuous, four-day sale, though many retailers drop brand-new deals as the event comes to an end.

With so many discounts knocking about, finding a good deal can be tricky. Thankfully, our IndyBest experts are on hand to help you navigate the sale and find the best Cyber Monday mobile phone plans that are actually worth your money.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year. The sale comes after Black Friday (24 November), which takes place the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving.

Originally focused on online shopping (back when it was a novelty), Cyber Monday has since merged with Black Friday to form one giant sale spanning the entire weekend. Many retailers still treat them as two distinct events, though, with unique deals for each.

When will the best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals be available?

Cyber Monday deals will start on 27 November, picking up the baton from the Black Friday sale, which runs from Friday until Sunday.

Unlike Black Friday, when retailers sometimes start dropping discounts days ahead of the actual event, Cyber Monday deals start sharp on Monday and can hang around for a few days after the sale officially ends.

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals to expect in 2023

With Apple’s latest phones only recently launched, expect to see some small discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Similarly, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (was £849, now £679.97, Amazon.co.uk) could drop to their lowest ever prices after the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung could also drop the price of its Galaxy S23 phones. There’s already a £150 saving on the Galaxy S23 Plus (£899, Samsung.com), plus you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.

It’s usually a little harder to find genuinely great deals on new phone contracts. Instead of cash savings, you’re more likely to see the carriers offer up some nice Cyber Monday bonuses, such as double data and free subscriptions to streaming services.

We’ll be tracking UK networks closely, to spot the best mobile phone deals at O2, EE, Vodafone and Three. If you’re interested in what they’ve got right now, keep reading to check out the best deals available today.

Best SIM-only deals

While the big networks were once the best way to spread the cost of a new phone, Apple, Samsung and Google now all offer zero per cent finance, meaning it usually works out cheaper to buy directly if you can. The new iPhone 15 Pro can be had from £41.62 per month from Apple.com, for example.

You’ll then need to pair your new phone with a cheap SIM-only contract depending on how much data you tend to use. Your phone tracks your monthly usage, so check your settings menu rather than guessing.

These SIM-only plans are nearly always cheaper than the airtime plans from the major carriers, and they run on the same set of mobile networks.

Lebara – From £5 per month for 5GB of data

– From £5 per month for 5GB of data giffgaff – From £10 per month for 40GB of data

– From £10 per month for 40GB of data Smarty – From £6 per month for 5GB of data

– From £6 per month for 5GB of data Voxi – From £10 per month for 30GB of data

– From £10 per month for 30GB of data id Mobile – From £7.87 per month for 63GB of data

Best mobile phone contract deals available now

iPhone 15 with 150GB of data: £53.99 per month with £30 up front, O2.co.uk

(Apple)

You can get the baseline iPhone 15 with 150GB of data from O2 for £53.99 per month, with £30 to pay upfront. A quick heads up on O2’s pricing: although you’re not technically paying any interest on your device loan, you are paying around 6 per cent more than if you’d bought directly from Apple. That’s because O2 charges £50 more for the iPhone 15 than most other retailers, and it’s this amount they use when calculating their plans.

Buy now

iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited data: £29.99 per month with £449 up front, idMobile.co.uk

(Apple)

There’s an absolutely massive up-front payment of £449 with this id Mobile plan, but if you can manage it, you’ll have one of the best iPhone 15 Pro deals around. To find it, click “select another plan” on the product page and scroll down.

Your total payments over the 24-month plan (including that up-front cost) effectively have you paying £999 for your phone and just £7 per month for unlimited data, which even the SIM-only challenger brands can’t beat.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50GB of data: £37.99 per month, no up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

(EE)

Carphone Warehouse is offering the baseline Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50GB of data for £37.99 per month, with nothing to pay upfront. That’s an excellent deal on one of the best Android phones of 2023. Plus, the phone is guaranteed to receive software and security updates until 2028, giving you extra peace of mind.

The cream colourway has sold out, but green and lavender are available now. Pre-orders for the black version are available with a delivery date of 13 October.

Buy now

